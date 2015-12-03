Lanzan telÃ©fono mÃ³vil impermeable

Lanzan telÃ©fono mÃ³vil impermeable

Por biendateao
La empresa japonesa Kyocera Corp. pondrÃ¡ a la venta la prÃ³xima semana el primer telÃ©fono inteligente del mundo que puede ser lavado con agua y jabÃ³n, segÃºn anunciÃ³ hoy la compaÃ±Ã­a fabricante.

El aparato, bautizado como Digno Rafre, saldrÃ¡ a la venta el 11 de diciembre con un precio de 57.000 yenes (unos 436 euros) y tiene un “funcionamiento impermeable” por lo que tanto la pantalla como la carcasa pueden lavarse “a mano” con jabÃ³n.

La impermebealidad del telÃ©fono Digno Rafre permitirÃ¡ al usuario limpiarlo bajo un grifo abierto, tal como muestra su vÃ­deo promocional, o que el aparato no se estropee si accidentalmente cae en un recipiente lleno de agua, como una baÃ±era o a la taza del vÃ¡ter.

AdemÃ¡s, su pantalla tÃ¡ctil puede ser utilizada mientras estÃ¡ mojada, detallÃ³ el fabricante en un comunicado en el que recomienda este telÃ©fono inteligente para familias con niÃ±os pequeÃ±os o para aquellos que quieran consultar recetas mientras cocinan, entre otros.

Este aparato “mojable” cuenta con una baterÃ­a que permite utilizarlo durante 1.300 minutos sin interrupciÃ³n y una cÃ¡mara de alta calidad.

Con este lanzamiento el fabricante japonÃ©s pretende “ayudar”a los usuarios de los telÃ©fonos inteligentes a mantener limpios sus mÃ³viles, cuyas pantallas pueden contener hasta 600 bacterias (30 veces mÃ¡s que las que hay en la taza de un inodoro), segÃºn un estudio reciente de la Universidad de Barcelona (UB)

