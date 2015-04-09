La Vinotinto sube tres puestos en la FIFA

La selecciÃ³n venezolana de fÃºtbol dio un salto de calidad en la Ãºltima actualizaciÃ³n de la clasificaciÃ³n mundial de la FIFA, publicada esta maÃ±ana.
La Vinotinto subiÃ³ tres escalones y en abril se ubica en el puesto 69 del ranking.
Venezuela viene de disputar dos partidos amistosos el mes pasado. En el primero, disputado ante Jamaica en el estadio Montego Bay Sports Complex de la isla caribeÃ±a, los de Noel Sanvicente sucumbieron por 2-1; mientras que el segundo compromiso el cuadro llanero derrotÃ³ 1-0 a PerÃº en el estadio Lockhart de Fort Lauderdale, en Florida, EEUU.
La Vinotinto ha subido 18 peldaÃ±os en la clasificaciÃ³n mundial de la FIFA en lo que va de aÃ±o. La selecciÃ³n nacional cerrÃ³ el 2014 en el puesto 88.
Cambio en el podio
El ranking del Ã³rgano rector del fÃºtbol mundial sigue siendo liderado por la campeona mundial, Alemania, seguida de Argentina, actual subcampeona.
El podio ahora lo completa BÃ©lgica, que desplazÃ³ a Colombia hasta la cuarta plaza, en lo que fue el movimiento mÃ¡s significativo en esta nueva actualizaciÃ³n de la clasificaciÃ³n mundial de la FIFA.
El cuadro cafetalero venÃa ocupando el tercer lugar despuÃ©s de su destacada actuaciÃ³n en el pasado Mundial de Brasil 2014, al llegar hasta los cuartos de final donde fue eliminada por los anfitriones.
El quinto puesto ahora pertenece a Brasil, quien derrotÃ³ a Francia por 3-1 en ParÃs.
Por su parte, Holanda bajÃ³ un escalÃ³n y ahora es sexta tras el empate ante TurquÃa en los partidos de clasificaciÃ³n para la Eurocopa 2016. Portugal mantiene la sÃ©ptima casilla del ranking, seguida de Uruguay que ahora es octava.
Suiza escalÃ³ tres peldaÃ±os hasta la novena posiciÃ³n, mientras que EspaÃ±a ahora cierra el â€œtop-tenâ€.
ClasificaciÃ³n de la FIFA en abril:
————-
1.- Alemania 1687 Puntos
2.- Argentina 1490
3.- BÃ©lgica 1457
4.- Colombia 1412
5.- Brasil 1354
6.- Holanda 1301
7.- Portugal 1221
8.- Uruguay 1176
9.- Suiza 1135
10.- EspaÃ±a 1132
11.- Francia 1127
12.- RumanÃa 1086
13.- Italia 1085
14.- Inglaterra 1030
15.- Costa Rica 1014
16.- Chile 991
17.- Croacia 977
18.- MÃ©xico 937
19.- RepÃºblica Checa 923
20.- Eslovaquia 920
———–
34.- Ecuador 759
53.- PanamÃ¡ 587
64.- PerÃº 526
69.- Venezuela 495
76.- Honduras 451
81.- Paraguay 418
84.- El Salvador 388
90.- Guatemala 372
92.- Bolivia 360.
