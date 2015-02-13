La revuelta vuelve, un aÃ±o despuÃ©s

La revuelta vuelve, un aÃ±o despuÃ©s

Un aÃ±o despuÃ©s de las protestas contra NicolÃ¡s Maduro, Venezuela es muy distinta. El primer mandatario superÃ³ polÃ­ticamente las llamadas â€œguarimbasâ€ (barricadas), pero Ã©stas dejaron varias cicatrices sin cerrar en un paÃ­s que hoy intenta sobrevivir a una aguda crisis econÃ³mica, social y polÃ­tica, publica El Mundo de EspaÃ±a.

Fotos Reuters

A man walks with a kite in front of national guards during a march against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas
A woman protest in front of national guards during a march against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas
Opposition students march against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas
Opposition students march against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas
An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal
An opposition students is carry away after being injured during against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal
Police runs amidst tear gas as they clash with opposition students during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal
Opposition demonstrators talk to police during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal
Opposition students run from police and past burning trash as they protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas
Opposition students run from police and past burning trash as they protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas
Opposition students block an avenue with a truck loaded with rocks as they protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas

DANIEL LOZANO Especial para EL MUNDO Caracas

Caracas reviviÃ³ ayer las manifestaciones de entonces (una opositora, otra oficialista), aunque los peores incidentes se registraron en San CristÃ³bal. El 12-F ya ha pasado a la Historia venezolana como el dÃ­a en que una jornada de protesta de los estudiantes acabÃ³ con tres personas asesinadas por policÃ­as y paramilitares oficialistas. DespuÃ©s se sucedieron al menos 40 vÃ­ctimas mÃ¡s, mucha tensiÃ³n, denuncias de atropello a los derechos humanos y las diferencias en el seno de la oposiciÃ³n. Esta es la situaciÃ³n actual de los protagonistas de aquellos dÃ­as:

Leopoldo LÃ³pez

El dÃ­a 17 cumplirÃ¡ un aÃ±o entre rejas, acusado de incitar a la violencia pero con un juicio que sufre constantes retrasos por obra y gracia de las maniobras oficialistas. El Ãºltimo en pronunciarse a favor de su liberaciÃ³n fue JosÃ© Miguel Insulza, secretario general de la OEA. Antes de Ã©l, desde AmnistÃ­a Internacional a la ONU pasando por lÃ­deres polÃ­ticos de medio mundo. Se ha convertido en el preso polÃ­tico mÃ¡s emblemÃ¡tico del paÃ­s.

NicolÃ¡s Maduro

Lidera una campaÃ±a internacional con la que pretende todo un imposible: demostrar al mundo que los mÃ¡s de 40 muertos durante las llamadas guarimbas son obra de la oposiciÃ³n. Para ello cuenta con el millonario aparato de propaganda del chavismo. El â€œhijo de ChÃ¡vezâ€ vive los peores momentos de su gobierno, golpeado por la crisis econÃ³mica y con un Ã­ndice de aceptaciÃ³n que cae por debajo del 20%.

MarÃ­a Corina Machado

Fue la gran defensora de la protesta callejera junto a LÃ³pez. Y, cÃ³mo Ã©l, estÃ¡ pagando las consecuencias: Diosdado Cabello, presidente de la Asamblea, la desposeyÃ³ ilegalmente de su escaÃ±o de diputada. TambiÃ©n estÃ¡ acusada de participar en un â€œmagnicidioâ€ contra Maduro.

Miguel RodrÃ­guez Torres

Quien fuera superministro de Interior durante las guarimbas ya no lo es, pero su caÃ­da en desgracia no se debe a que policÃ­as muy cercanos participaran en el asesinato de Bassil Dacosta el 12-F. Se enfrentÃ³ a los colectivos paramilitares chavistas, incluso en demasiadas ocasiones aireÃ³ una agenda polÃ­tica distinta a la de Maduro. Hoy espera en la retaguardia.

Henrique Capriles

Lidera a los moderados de la oposiciÃ³n, frente a los llamados radicales, lo que durante las primeras semanas de la revuelta le situÃ³ en el ojo del huracÃ¡n. Actualmente se ha recuperado de aquel embate polÃ­tico y sigue insistiendo en su doble estrategia: convencer a las clases populares y ganar las elecciones parlamentarias al Gobierno.

Lilian Tintori

La mujer de LÃ³pez se ha convertido en el sÃ­mbolo de la lucha por su libertad. De paÃ­s en paÃ­s, de reuniÃ³n en reuniÃ³n, la antigua presentadora de televisiÃ³n ha mantenido viva la llama del preso polÃ­tico mÃ¡s famoso del chavismo.

Daniel Ceballos

El alcalde de San CristÃ³bal, la ciudad rebelde, liderÃ³ las protestas hasta que fue encarcelado por orden del Gobierno. TambiÃ©n va a cumplir un aÃ±o de prisiÃ³n, pero en el recuerdo quedan las mÃ¡s de 200 barricadas que se levantaron en TÃ¡chira durante aquellos dÃ­as. Tras ser destituido, su mujer arrasÃ³ en las urnas. Muchos le ven como el prÃ³ximo gobernador de TÃ¡chira. Milita en Voluntad Popular, el partido de LÃ³pez, con quien comparte prisiÃ³n.

