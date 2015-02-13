La revuelta vuelve, un aÃ±o despuÃ©s

Un aÃ±o despuÃ©s de las protestas contra NicolÃ¡s Maduro, Venezuela es muy distinta. El primer mandatario superÃ³ polÃticamente las llamadas â€œguarimbasâ€ (barricadas), pero Ã©stas dejaron varias cicatrices sin cerrar en un paÃs que hoy intenta sobrevivir a una aguda crisis econÃ³mica, social y polÃtica, publica El Mundo de EspaÃ±a.
Fotos Reuters
DANIEL LOZANO Especial para EL MUNDO Caracas
Caracas reviviÃ³ ayer las manifestaciones de entonces (una opositora, otra oficialista), aunque los peores incidentes se registraron en San CristÃ³bal. El 12-F ya ha pasado a la Historia venezolana como el dÃa en que una jornada de protesta de los estudiantes acabÃ³ con tres personas asesinadas por policÃas y paramilitares oficialistas. DespuÃ©s se sucedieron al menos 40 vÃctimas mÃ¡s, mucha tensiÃ³n, denuncias de atropello a los derechos humanos y las diferencias en el seno de la oposiciÃ³n. Esta es la situaciÃ³n actual de los protagonistas de aquellos dÃas:
Leopoldo LÃ³pez
El dÃa 17 cumplirÃ¡ un aÃ±o entre rejas, acusado de incitar a la violencia pero con un juicio que sufre constantes retrasos por obra y gracia de las maniobras oficialistas. El Ãºltimo en pronunciarse a favor de su liberaciÃ³n fue JosÃ© Miguel Insulza, secretario general de la OEA. Antes de Ã©l, desde AmnistÃa Internacional a la ONU pasando por lÃderes polÃticos de medio mundo. Se ha convertido en el preso polÃtico mÃ¡s emblemÃ¡tico del paÃs.
NicolÃ¡s Maduro
Lidera una campaÃ±a internacional con la que pretende todo un imposible: demostrar al mundo que los mÃ¡s de 40 muertos durante las llamadas guarimbas son obra de la oposiciÃ³n. Para ello cuenta con el millonario aparato de propaganda del chavismo. El â€œhijo de ChÃ¡vezâ€ vive los peores momentos de su gobierno, golpeado por la crisis econÃ³mica y con un Ãndice de aceptaciÃ³n que cae por debajo del 20%.
MarÃa Corina Machado
Fue la gran defensora de la protesta callejera junto a LÃ³pez. Y, cÃ³mo Ã©l, estÃ¡ pagando las consecuencias: Diosdado Cabello, presidente de la Asamblea, la desposeyÃ³ ilegalmente de su escaÃ±o de diputada. TambiÃ©n estÃ¡ acusada de participar en un â€œmagnicidioâ€ contra Maduro.
Miguel RodrÃguez Torres
Quien fuera superministro de Interior durante las guarimbas ya no lo es, pero su caÃda en desgracia no se debe a que policÃas muy cercanos participaran en el asesinato de Bassil Dacosta el 12-F. Se enfrentÃ³ a los colectivos paramilitares chavistas, incluso en demasiadas ocasiones aireÃ³ una agenda polÃtica distinta a la de Maduro. Hoy espera en la retaguardia.
Henrique Capriles
Lidera a los moderados de la oposiciÃ³n, frente a los llamados radicales, lo que durante las primeras semanas de la revuelta le situÃ³ en el ojo del huracÃ¡n. Actualmente se ha recuperado de aquel embate polÃtico y sigue insistiendo en su doble estrategia: convencer a las clases populares y ganar las elecciones parlamentarias al Gobierno.
Lilian Tintori
La mujer de LÃ³pez se ha convertido en el sÃmbolo de la lucha por su libertad. De paÃs en paÃs, de reuniÃ³n en reuniÃ³n, la antigua presentadora de televisiÃ³n ha mantenido viva la llama del preso polÃtico mÃ¡s famoso del chavismo.
Daniel Ceballos
El alcalde de San CristÃ³bal, la ciudad rebelde, liderÃ³ las protestas hasta que fue encarcelado por orden del Gobierno. TambiÃ©n va a cumplir un aÃ±o de prisiÃ³n, pero en el recuerdo quedan las mÃ¡s de 200 barricadas que se levantaron en TÃ¡chira durante aquellos dÃas. Tras ser destituido, su mujer arrasÃ³ en las urnas. Muchos le ven como el prÃ³ximo gobernador de TÃ¡chira. Milita en Voluntad Popular, el partido de LÃ³pez, con quien comparte prisiÃ³n.
