La Premier League confirmÃ³ la vuelta de Luis SuÃ¡rez a Liverpool

Luis SuÃ¡rez es uno de los jugadores convocados para el partido a beneficio organizado por la Liverpool FC Foundation, que ademÃ¡s verÃ¡ regresar a otros ex futbolistas de los Reds, como Fernando Torres, Xabi Alonso y Pepe Reina.
El sÃmbolo actual de Liverpool, Steven Gerrard, serÃ¡ capitÃ¡n de uno de los equipos y Jamie Carragher, leyenda del club inglÃ©s, portarÃ¡ el brazalete del segundo conjunto.
SuÃ¡rez, que abandonÃ³ Liverpool para escapar del hostigamiento tras la suspensiÃ³n en el Mundial de Brasil 2014, se marchÃ³ como Ãdolo de la aficiÃ³n y a cambio de unos 80 millones de euros tras jugar 133 partidos y anotar 82 tantos.
En su Ãºltima temporada, antes de la condena de la FIFA y emigrar al Barcelona, el “Pistolero” fue Bota de Oro y quedÃ³ al borde de ganar el tÃtulo de Premier League.
En el juego benÃ©fico participarÃ¡n varias estrellas del fÃºtbol, como el francÃ©s Thierry Henry -que acaba de retirarse-, el holandÃ©s Dirk Kuyt, Didier Drogba y el inglÃ©s John Terry del Chelsea, entre otros, segÃºn anunciÃ³ este jueves la Premier League.
