La polÃ©mica transformaciÃ³n del logo de Spotify

Un pequeÃ±o cambio en los tonos de icono de la app de Spotify en iOS, ha causado revuelo en Internet.

Si ya te hiciste con la Ãºltima actualizaciÃ³n de Spotify en iOS, probablemente habrÃ¡s notadoun cambio en el color del icono de la aplicaciÃ³n. Y si no, serÃ¡ mejor que vuelvas a ver tu pantalla de inicioÂ antes de seguir leyendo.

De la noche a la maÃ±ana, varios usuarios reportaron que al despertar notaron este â€œligero cambioâ€. Lo curioso es que Internet explotÃ³ posteriormente, pues al parecer a la vista de muchos, el nuevo colorÂ no es del todo agradable. La diferencia es bastante notoria, con la decisiÃ³n de cambiar el tono de verde sobre un fondo casi completamente negroÂ en lugar del gris oscuro que podÃ­a apreciarse antes; ademÃ¡s el nuevo icono tambiÃ©n deja atrÃ¡s los ligeros degradados de la versiÃ³n anterior.

Arriba puede apreciarse el icono anterior, abajo el nuevo. La diferencia es bastante considerable.

Hasta ahora Spotify no ha mencionado nada sobre los nuevos tonos del icono en la aplicaciÃ³n, pero nosotros les dejamos algunas de las reacciones del pÃºblico ante este polÃ©mico cambio.

