La piscina olÃ­mpica del “poli” marabino: fuera de servicio

Apenas hace 3 aÃ±os y cuatro meses que el complejo acuÃ¡tico Rafael Vidal, del polideportivo marabino fue reinaugurado, y ya la piscina olÃ­mpica y la fosa quedaron fuera de servicio, por mal estado.

Aunque la medida serÃ¡ temporal, pues se gestiona su reparaciÃ³n en el menor tiempo posible, la inversiÃ³n de Bs. 12 millones 162 mil, que se le hizo entonces parece que no fue suficiente para dejar un trabajo de calidad y duradero en elÂ tiempo.

El cierre entrÃ³ en vigencia desde mediados de diciembre, pero dado que no hay los materiales en el mercado para acometer las reparaciones, la fosa entrÃ³ nuevamente en funcionamiento a principios de aÃ±o, a riesgo de que los atletas vuelvan a sufrir heridas.

â€œEl prÃ³ximo martes serÃ¡ llenada la piscina olÃ­mpica para que los usuarios vuelvan a sus prÃ¡cticas normales mientras se consigue el material cuyo presupuesto ya fue aprobado por el ministerioâ€, adelantÃ³ Yohana SÃ¡nchez, coordinadora del Mindeportes en la regiÃ³n Zulia-FalcÃ³n.

El cierre obligÃ³ a la emigraciÃ³n de los atletas federados de alto rendimiento a otros centros donde el uso de la piscina es limitado.

â€œUnos estÃ¡n entrenando en el Colegio de MÃ©dicos y Eddy MarÃ­n, nuestro atleta de mÃ¡s alto nivel, practica en Casa de Italiaâ€, explicÃ³ Ranfis Morales, entrenador y coordinador tÃ©cnico de la instalaciÃ³n.

Loyda TerÃ¡n, representante del nado sincronizado, expuso que sus hijas entrenaron el Centro Gallego, â€œinstituciÃ³n que nos sacÃ³ los pies del barro pues ellas (Albany e Ivanna Ãvila) no pararon sus entrenamientos en todo diciembre aun con la piscina del â€˜poliâ€™ cerradaâ€.

Ranfis Morales explicÃ³ que â€œluego que se abriÃ³ la fosa nos organizamos y dividimos a los grupos para que, mientras tanto, usaran ese espacio. Hay un horario para los niÃ±os de la escuela, otro para los novatos y un tercero para el nado sincronizadoâ€, agregÃ³.

AclarÃ³ que el resto de los componentes del sistema de piscinas como filtros y bombas funcionan perfectamente.
â€œUna vez que comiencen esos trabajos estimamos que en un mes pudieran quedar listosâ€, afirmÃ³.

