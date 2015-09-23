La OLP llegÃ³ a Las Pulgas

Funcionarios de la Guardia Nacional Bolivariana (GNB), del Cuerpo de PolicÃas del estado Zulia (CPBEZ) y de la PolicÃa Nacional Bolivariana (PNB) se desplegaron desde la medianocheÂ en el casco central de Maracaibo como parte de la OperaciÃ³n de LiberaciÃ³n del Pueblo (OLP).
El operativo se ejecuta en el mercado Las Pulgas y en la avenida Libertador.
Los uniformados utilizan camiones y maquinaria pesada para desmantelar los tarantines y quioscos que se encuentran en las inmediaciones de las torres petroleras, usados para la economÃa informal y tambiÃ©n para la reventa de productos regulados.
Se conociÃ³ que algunos buhoneros, propietarios de los tarantines, han llegado al sitio pero no se les permite el acceso a la zona.
Se espera que a las 10:00 de la maÃ±ana el general Tito Urbano, comandante de la Zodi Zulia y el general Manuel Graterol Colmenarez, comandante de la Zona 11 Zulia ofrezcan un balance sobre el operativo.
Guerra avisada
Billy Gasca, secretario de gobierno de la GobernaciÃ³n del Zulia, adelantÃ³ ayer que continuarÃan con las inspecciones incluso en el marcado Las Pulgas, en Las Playitas y la Curva de Molina. Sobre estos tres puntos dijo que “hay mafias que creen que eso es un tipo de zona liberada”.
Mientras tanto, la gobernaciÃ³n conformarÃ¡ equipos de trabajo con la Sundde para continuar las fiscalizaciones.
(Fotos: CortesÃa @NUNEZML)
