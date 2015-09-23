La OLP llegÃ³ a Las Pulgas

La OLP llegÃ³ a Las Pulgas

Por biendateao -
2060
576
COMPARTIR

Funcionarios de la Guardia Nacional Bolivariana (GNB), del Cuerpo de PolicÃ­as del estado Zulia (CPBEZ) y de la PolicÃ­a Nacional Bolivariana (PNB) se desplegaron desde la medianocheÂ en el casco central de Maracaibo como parte de la OperaciÃ³n de LiberaciÃ³n del Pueblo (OLP).

El operativo se ejecuta en el mercado Las Pulgas y en la avenida Libertador.

Los uniformados utilizan camiones y maquinaria pesada para desmantelar los tarantines y quioscos que se encuentran en las inmediaciones de las torres petroleras, usados para la economÃ­a informal y tambiÃ©n para la reventa de productos regulados.

Se conociÃ³ que algunos buhoneros, propietarios de los tarantines, han llegado al sitio pero no se les permite el acceso a la zona.

Se espera que a las 10:00 de la maÃ±ana el general Tito Urbano, comandante de la Zodi Zulia y el general Manuel Graterol Colmenarez, comandante de la Zona 11 Zulia ofrezcan un balance sobre el operativo.

Guerra avisada

Billy Gasca, secretario de gobierno de la GobernaciÃ³n del Zulia, adelantÃ³ ayer que continuarÃ­an con las inspecciones incluso en el marcado Las Pulgas, en Las Playitas y la Curva de Molina. Sobre estos tres puntos dijo que “hay mafias que creen que eso es un tipo de zona liberada”.

Mientras tanto, la gobernaciÃ³n conformarÃ¡ equipos de trabajo con la Sundde para continuar las fiscalizaciones.

(Fotos: CortesÃ­a @NUNEZML)

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

576 COMENTARIOS

  1. 75072 383001Id ought to verify with you here. Which isnt something I often do! I enjoy studying a publish that can make men and women feel. Also, thanks for permitting me to remark! 784039

  4. 659056 83853Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I give credit and sources back to your internet site? My weblog is inside the exact very same location of interest as yours and my visitors would truly benefit from some with the data you give here. Please let me know if this ok with you. Thanks! 167541

  8. 815689 139686There is noticeably a bundle to discover out about this. I assume you created certain nice factors in options also. 917806

  12. 67228 420114Your article is truly informative. More than that, it??s engaging, compelling and well-written. I would desire to see even more of these types of great writing. 43892

  13. 980807 283303Cheapest player speeches and toasts, or possibly toasts. continue to be brought about real estate . during evening reception tend to be likely to just be comic, witty and therefore instructive as effectively. very best man speeches no cost 224805

  14. 492640 416133Thoughts speak within just about the internet control console video clip games have stimulated pretty specialist to own on microphone as effectively as , resemble the perfect tough guy to positively the mediocre ones. Basically fundamental troubles in picture gaming titles. Drug Recovery 608262

  16. 482829 577960Spot on with this write-up, I should say i believe this outstanding web site needs a lot much more consideration. Ill probably be once once more to learn an excellent deal much more, numerous thanks that info. 829629

  17. 914172 423801Hello! Ive been following your blog for a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Kingwood Texas! Just wanted to mention keep up the good work! 505913

  20. 18373 111914Ive just been talking to Sean Gallagher about his upcoming Instant Income Cash Machine course, and hes been kind enough to fill me in on a couple of details regarding his upcoming course. 169104

  24. 248315 800312The vacation unique deals offered are believed as a selection of possibly the most preferred and therefore within your budget all over the globe. Quite numerous hostels can be proudly located inside property which is accented who has striking seashores encouraging crystal-clear rivers, contingency of an Ocean. hotels compare rates 859223

  25. Casinoonline-uk is a gambling casino review website for Reviews, no deposit bonus, casino bonus codes & free spins. You will be able to uncover ratings of casino, free casino games and most up-to-date media at Casinoonline-uk.net.

  26. Emeryeps is a Portland Oregon SEO Online Business launched by Michael Jemery. The role of Emeryeps.com is to produce SEO services and help Portland enterprises with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them go up the ranking of A search engine. Take a look at emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  27. IMSCSEO is a singapore SEO Service Provider started by Mike Koosher. The intent of IMSCSEO.com is to provide you with SEO services and help SG agencies with their Search Engine Optimization to help them climb the positions of Google and yahoo. Try us @ imscsseo.com

  29. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Online Business. The aim of Market.Source-wave.com is to produce Buy PBN Links services and help online businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them ascend the standing of Google and yahoo.

  30. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Organization. The function of Market.Source-wave.com is to present Buy PBN Links services and help companies with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them ascend the position of Bing or google.

  32. It’s actually nearly extremely difficult to see well-educated people on this content, nevertheless you seem like you understand the things you’re posting on! Cheers

  34. I simply wish to tell you that I am new to writing and extremely enjoyed your site. Most likely I am most likely to bookmark your blog post . You simply have outstanding article blog posts. Appreciate it for giving out with us your main internet site report

  35. I just hope to advise you that I am new to wordpress blogging and utterly adored your report. Very possible I am prone to save your blog post . You really have outstanding article materials. Be Thankful For it for telling with us the best internet webpage

  37. It’s practically unthinkable to encounter well-qualified women and men on this issue, in addition you come across as like you understand those things you’re raving about! Appreciate It

  40. It truly is nearly impossible to see well-informed individuals on this theme, in addition you look like you fully grasp exactly what you’re preaching about! Gratitude

  41. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Specialist. The role of Market.Source-wave.com is to offer you Buy PBN Links services and help agencies with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them go up the ranks of Search engine.

  44. 751924 551434The planet are in fact secret by having temperate garden which are normally beautiful, rrncluding a jungle that is surely surely profligate featuring so a lot of systems by way of example the game courses, golf approach and in addition private pools. Hotel reviews 131606

  45. IMSCSEO is a singapore SEO Organization constructed by Mike Koosher. The goal of IMSCSEO.com is to provide you with SEO services and help SG enterprises with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them progress the ranking of Google. Come to imscsseo.com

  46. Emeryeps is a Portland SEO Contractor set up by Michael Jemery. The aim of Emeryeps.com is to offer SEO services and help Portland online businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to help them go up the positions of A search engine. Find us at emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  47. IMSCSEO is a SG SEO Business devised by Mike Koosher. The function of IMSCSEO.com is to supply SEO services and help singapore firms with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them go up the ranking of A search engine. Continue here at imscsseo.com

  49. I simply desire to inform you that I am new to online blogging and utterly liked your work. Very likely I am likely to save your blog post . You really have fantastic article material. Delight In it for sharing with us your main domain post

  50. I’m pretty pleased to uncover this site. I want to to thank you for ones time for this fantastic read!! I definitely savored every bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to see new stuff on your blog.

  53. I merely desire to advise you that I am new to writing and thoroughly admired your work. More than likely I am probably to remember your blog post . You definitely have impressive article information. Admire it for expressing with us your favorite internet article

  55. It can be near not possible to see well-educated men or women on this area, and yet you come across as like you fully grasp what exactly you’re writing about! Appreciation

  57. I’m excited to uncover this web site. I wanted to thank you for your time for this fantastic read!! I definitely savored every part of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to look at new stuff in your web site.

  58. I just want to advise you that I am new to blogging and totally admired your webpage. Very possible I am going to save your blog post . You really have superb article content. Truly Appreciate it for giving out with us your main site write-up

  60. Im no expert, but I suppose you just crafted an excellent point. You clearly comprehend what youre talking about, and I can really get behind that. Thanks for being so upfront and so truthful.

  61. This awesome blog is obviously educating and besides diverting. I have picked a bunch of interesting things out of it. I ad love to come back again and again. Thanks!

  74. It as not that I want to duplicate your web-site, but I really like the style and design. Could you tell me which theme are you using? Or was it especially designed?

  76. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!

  78. I think other web-site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and wonderful user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  84. Very nice post and right to the point. I don at know if this is really the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to hire some professional writers? Thanks

  95. Your style is really unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this site.

  120. Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is magnificent, let alone the content!

  139. Howdy here, just turned out to be alert to your writings through Search engine, and realized that it is truly helpful. I’ll truly appreciate should you maintain this.

  140. I’m extremely pleased to find this site. I wanted to thank you for ones time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every bit of it and i also have you book-marked to check out new things in your web site.

  177. Hey here, just started to be mindful of your website through Search engines like google, and discovered that it’s genuinely useful. I will appreciate if you maintain such.

  182. I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You are incredible! Thanks!

  212. Howdy here, just turned aware about your blogging site through Search engines like google, and found that it is seriously good. I will like if you decide to retain this informative article.

  214. This design is steller! You obviously know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!|

  216. Hey here, just got mindful of your webpage through Search engines like google, and have found that it is very beneficial. I’ll truly appreciate should you decide keep up this approach.

  217. Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content!

  236. Good day! I could have sworn I’ve visited your blog before but after browsing through a few of the posts I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely pleased I stumbled upon it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back often!|

  239. Awesome blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog stand out. Please let me know where you got your theme. With thanks|

  242. Hey there! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it very hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any tips or suggestions? With thanks|

  248. Good day there, just started to be familiar with your article through Bing, and realized that it’s really good. I’ll value in the event you continue such.

  254. I’m extremely pleased to find this website. I need to to thank you for ones time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely really liked every part of it and i also have you bookmarked to see new information on your site.

  257. I’m more than happy to discover this site. I want to to thank you for your time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it and i also have you book marked to check out new things on your site.

  269. wonderful points altogether, you simply gained a emblem new reader. What could you recommend in regards to your publish that you just made a few days in the past? Any certain?

  277. Good day here, just turned out to be conscious of your wordpress bog through Yahoo and bing, and have found that it’s genuinely informational. I’ll be grateful for if you maintain such.

  284. I was very happy to find this website. I want to to thank you for your time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely loved every little bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to look at new things on your site.

  292. I think everything composed made a bunch of sense. However, what about this? what if you added a little information? I mean, I don’t wish to tell you how to run your blog, however suppose you added a post title to possibly get a person’s attention? I mean BLOG_TITLE is a little boring. You ought to glance at Yahoo’s home page and note how they create post titles to grab people to open the links. You might add a related video or a related pic or two to get people excited about what you’ve got to say. Just my opinion, it would make your posts a little livelier.|

  293. I have to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this blog. I really hope to check out the same high-grade content from you in the future as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my very own website now ;)|

  294. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is needed to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100 positive. Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thank you|

  299. Gday here, just turned out to be aware about your weblog through Search engine, and found that it’s genuinely informative. I’ll be grateful for should you retain such.

  306. I was very pleased to find this site. I need to to thank you for ones time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely savored every part of it and i also have you bookmarked to look at new stuff in your website.

  307. I think other web-site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and wonderful user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  310. I’m pretty pleased to find this great site. I want to to thank you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely liked every part of it and i also have you book marked to look at new information on your blog.

  345. I’m more than happy to find this web site. I want to to thank you for your time for this fantastic read!! I definitely loved every bit of it and I have you bookmarked to see new things in your website.

  353. It is in point of fact a great and useful piece of information. I am glad that you simply shared this useful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.|

  362. I enjoy what you guys tend to be up too. This sort of clever work and exposure! Keep up the excellent works guys I’ve included you guys to my own blogroll.|

  366. Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all of us you actually recognize what you are talking approximately! Bookmarked. Please additionally seek advice from my web site =). We can have a hyperlink exchange arrangement among us|

  370. wonderful issues altogether, you simply received a new reader. What might you recommend in regards to your publish that you simply made some days ago? Any sure?

  375. What’s up all, here every person is sharing these kinds of know-how, therefore it’s nice to read this blog, and I used to pay a visit this weblog all the time.|

  376. This blog is definitely awesome and informative. I have found helluva interesting tips out of this blog. I ad love to go back over and over again. Thanks a bunch!

  380. Heya, this is brilliant posting. I truly liked. But there are many of off topic comments. I really would suggest you to get rid of or something like that. That’s only my estimation. Best of luck!

  384. I’m really loving the theme/design of your weblog. Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility problems? A small number of my blog readers have complained about my blog not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox. Do you have any suggestions to help fix this problem?|

  399. Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after looking at many of the articles I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely happy I discovered it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back often!|

  404. Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and everything. However think about if you added some great pictures or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and clips, this site could certainly be one of the greatest in its field. Superb blog!|

  412. This unique blog is really cool and also diverting. I have found helluva useful advices out of this amazing blog. I ad love to visit it every once in a while. Cheers!

  413. I think other web-site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and great user genial style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  425. “Interesting blog post. A few things i would like to bring up is that laptop memory ought to be purchased in case your computer is unable to cope with what you do by using it. One can set up two random access memory boards having 1GB each, for instance, but not one of 1GB and one with 2GB. One should make sure the maker’s documentation for one’s PC to ensure what type of memory is essential.”

  433. Google

    Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated information, nevertheless definitely worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 find out about Mid East has got additional problerms as well.

  435. Hi there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.|

  470. Leamington Spa

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nonetheless genuinely really worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular discover about Mid East has got additional problerms also […]

  474. power beads

    […]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they are actually really worth a go by, so have a look[…]

  479. This particular blog is no doubt entertaining and besides informative. I have picked a bunch of useful things out of this blog. I ad love to visit it again and again. Thanks a bunch!

  490. I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.|

  493. Source I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly. I am quite sure I all learn many new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!

  499. sell used cisco

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated data, nevertheless genuinely really worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 find out about Mid East has got additional problerms as well […]

  508. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!

  527. Hey there! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My site looks weird when viewing from my iphone4. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to correct this issue. If you have any suggestions, please share. Appreciate it!|

  562. Hello! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a outstanding job!|

  564. Its like you learn my thoughts! You appear to understand so much approximately this, such as you wrote the guide in it or something. I think that you could do with a few percent to drive the message house a bit, however other than that, this is excellent blog. A great read. I’ll definitely be back.|

DEJA UN COMENTARIO