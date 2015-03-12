La nueva camiseta vinotinto no la hicieron para el pueblo

La nueva piel de la Vinotinto revolucionÃ³ las redes sociales. El nuevo diseÃ±o con colores elÃ©ctricos hace que cambien las tradicionales tres rayas blancas o plateadas.
Sin embargo, lo que mÃ¡s llamÃ³ la atenciÃ³n de la nueva casaca de la selecciÃ³n nacional fue su precio, nada accesible para el venezolano, con un costo de ocho mil 900 bolÃvares, superior al salario mÃnimo, que estÃ¡ en 5.622,48. Por los momentos solo estarÃ¡ disponible en Caracas y Porlamar.
El valor de la nueva equipaciÃ³n vinotinto duplica prÃ¡cticamente a la Ãºltima indumentaria, que tuvo un precio de cuatro mil 600 bolÃvares hace poco mÃ¡s de un aÃ±o.
â€œEstoy muy complacido con Adidas, que sigue mejorando los modelos y la tela, siempre respetando el clÃ¡sico vinotinto y nuestro escudo. Renovamos nuestro contrato con la empresa alemana hasta 2018â€, dijo Rafael Esquivel, presidente de la FederaciÃ³n Venezolana de FÃºtbol.
Para comprar la nueva camiseta un venezolano debe trabajar 48 dÃas consecutivos sin tocar su salario, esto es, mes y medio, lo que se traduce en 185 bolÃvares diarios por ese lapso de tiempo, cuando el sueldo al dÃa es calculado en 187.22 “bolos”.
En comparaciÃ³n con paÃses con mayor tradiciÃ³n futbolÃstica y con una economÃa mÃ¡s estable que la nuestra, la diferencia es hasta grosera. En Argentina, con un sueldo mÃnimo se pueden comprar hasta cinco franelas albiceleste al mes. En Colombia, con un mes de trabajo, se pueden adquirir cuatro camisas de la selecciÃ³n cafetera.
Arturo Pertegaz, gerente de Adidas para Venezuela, explicÃ³ que â€œlas grandes selecciones y clubes estÃ¡n usando el electricity y no quisimos que Venezuela se quedara atrÃ¡sâ€.
El precio de la nueva indumentaria de la selecciÃ³n nacional, que mueve a la mayor aficiÃ³n del paÃs, no refleja la realidad del venezolano, que trabaja y gana un sueldo ajeno a lo que se vive en el dÃa a dÃa.
Diferencia abismal
|PaÃs
|Sueldo MÃnimo
|Diario
|Camiseta
|Venezuela
|5.622,48 Bs.
|187,22
|8.900
|Colombia
|718.300 pesos
|23.943
|179.900
|Argentina
|4.716 pesos
|157.20
|849
|MÃ©xico
|2.103 pesos
|70.10
|1.099
â€œEl material y la calidad tienen su costo, solo espero que sea un precio accesible para que la gente pueda comprarlaâ€.
Rafael Esquivel. Presidente de la FVF
90 dÃ³lares es el precio de la nueva ediciÃ³n de la camiseta vinotinto en los Estados Unidos e Inglaterra.
A ganÃ¡rsela vÃa concurso
La DirecciÃ³n de Marketing y el Departamento de Prensa de la FederaciÃ³n Venezolana de FÃºtbol sortearÃ¡n la nueva camiseta Adidas de la SelecciÃ³n Nacional entre los usuarios de sus redes sociales. SegÃºn una nota publicada en el portal de la FVF, se indica que se rifarÃ¡ una camiseta de local y una de visitante. Para participar solo tienes que contar quÃ© te parece la nueva lÃnea Adidas Vinotinto 2015, utilizando los hashtag #Vinotinto #Adidas #ConcursoVinotinto y podrÃ¡s ser uno de los dos ganadores de la nueva camiseta. Lea las condiciones para participar en la web Federacionvenezolanadefutbol.org. El sorteo se realizarÃ¡ el lunes 20 de abril en la sede de la FVF.
Â¿QuÃ© le parece el precio de la nueva camiseta vinotinto? Denos su opiniÃ³n al respecto.
LA VERDAD | Gabriel ChÃ¡vez
