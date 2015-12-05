La importancia de las elecciones del domingo

El domingo es un dÃa clave para Venezuela. Si bien laselecciones no son presidenciales, sÃ pueden marcar un claro antes y despuÃ©s. Es que de acuerdo a los Ãºltimos sondeos, la oposiciÃ³n lidera por un amplio margen la intenciÃ³n de voto. Si los anÃ¡lisis no fallan, esta podrÃa ser la primera gran derrota del chavismo desde que subiÃ³ al poder hace 15 aÃ±os.
Sin embargo, los resultados pueden ser muchos y de acuerdo a cÃ³mo quede configurada la Asamblea Nacional, el gobierno intentarÃ¡ ir hacia un lado o el otro.
En manos de quienes obtengan la mayorÃa del Parlamento unicameral, de 167 escaÃ±os, recaerÃ¡ el poder con el que se podrÃa amenazar o consolidar la “revoluciÃ³n bolivariana”, el proyecto polÃtico ideado por Hugo ChÃ¡vez , y liderado ahora por su hijo polÃtico, el presidente venezolano, NicolÃ¡s Maduro .
Si bien en total son mÃ¡s las listas, el poder se lo disputan dos bandos claros: por un lado los opositores, ansiosos por hacerse un espacio dentro del poder y generar cambios polÃticos, pero que no han logrado mayores victorias desde que el chavismo llegÃ³ al poder en 1999; por el otro, los chavistas, que desde que este Ã³rgano legislador se creÃ³ en 2000, tras un proceso constituyente convocado por ChÃ¡vez y que disolviÃ³ el antiguo Congreso, impulsaron todo su respaldo al Ejecutivo, que no conoce una CÃ¡mara en la que no ejerza la mayorÃa.
SegÃºn el abogado constitucionalista HermÃ¡nn EscarrÃ¡, el de Venezuela no es exactamente un sistema parlamentario “pero tampoco es un presidencialismo exacerbado”, justamente porque “tiene un sistema de controles, de competencia y atribuciones muy fuertes” en el poder legislativo y de ahÃ la importancia de estos comicios.
Los posibles escenarios
MayorÃa simple
Si la oposiciÃ³n obtuviera la mayorÃa simple, que implica la mitad mÃ¡s uno de los 167 diputados, es decir 84 escaÃ±os, podrÃa designar la junta directiva de la cÃ¡mara, que tomarÃ¡ posesiÃ³n el 5 de enero de 2016, y de la que nunca formÃ³ parte. Con esta mayorÃa la oposiciÃ³n podrÃa aprobar una ley de amnistÃa que extinguirÃa la responsabilidad penal que pesa sobre varios opositores presos, entre ellos el lÃder de Voluntad Popular,Leopoldo LÃ³pez , condenado a casi 14 aÃ±os de prisiÃ³n por la violencia de una marcha antigubernamental.
Asimismo, podrÃa autorizar al Tribunal Supremo (TSJ) el enjuiciamiento del primer mandatario, asÃ como proponer un voto de censura al vicepresidente ejecutivo y a los ministros, planes que ya dijo tener en su agenda la alianza opositora Mesa de la Unidad DemocrÃ¡tica (MUD).
Con mayorÃa simple tambiÃ©n se puede designar a los magistrados del TSJ, al fiscal general, al contralor y, en algunos casos, al defensor del Pueblo, aunque, estos cargos ya fueron elegidos recientemente y su remociÃ³n solo serÃa posible si antes hubiera una solicitud expresa del alto tribunal.
Tres quintos de los votos
El segundo escenario es lograr los tres quintos de los escaÃ±os, o una mayorÃa calificada de 100 diputados, que permitirÃa aprobar un voto de censura del vicepresidente y los ministros, lo que implicarÃa su destituciÃ³n.
MayorÃa de dos tercios
El tercer escenario, el que confiere mayor poder, serÃa la mayorÃa de dos tercios de los asientos, o 111 diputados, con los que podrÃan llevarse a referendo aprobatorio los proyectos de ley, los tratados, convenios o acuerdos internacionales.
Esa mayorÃa permite igualmente destituir a los magistrados, en el caso de que cometieran faltas graves que fueran calificadas previamente por el Poder Ciudadano (integrado por el fiscal, el defensor del pueblo y el contralor).
El chavismo, que ya gozÃ³ de todos estos poderes -especialmente en este Ãºltimo perÃodo con la mayorÃa calificada de tres quintos-, espera alcanzar al menos una mayorÃa simple para poder mantener el orden como hasta ahora.
Con esa cuota de respaldo podrÃa seguir aprobando los crÃ©ditos adicionales con los que el Ejecutivo cumple buena parte de sus programas sociales y que, por lo general, representan alrededor del 50 por ciento del presupuesto de la naciÃ³n.
De lo contrario, cabrÃa aÃºn otro hipotÃ©tico escenario que serÃa usar la actual mayorÃa de 100 diputados oficialistas para que el Parlamento apruebe poderes habilitantes al presidente antes de que se constituya el nuevo, lo que le permitirÃa dictar leyes y decretos sin necesidad de que esos instrumentos pasen por la CÃ¡mara por hasta un plazo de aÃ±o y medio.
Este paso tendrÃa que concretarse antes del 4 de enero, el Ãºltimo dÃa en el que el actual Parlamento estÃ¡ autorizado para aprobar leyes.
Esta opciÃ³n, sin embargo, puede ser derogada por la mayorÃa que constituya el nuevo Parlamento al dÃa siguiente de su toma de posesiÃ³n.
EFE
