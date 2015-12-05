La importancia de las elecciones del domingo

El domingo es un dÃ­a clave para Venezuela. Si bien laselecciones no son presidenciales, sÃ­ pueden marcar un claro antes y despuÃ©s. Es que de acuerdo a los Ãºltimos sondeos, la oposiciÃ³n lidera por un amplio margen la intenciÃ³n de voto. Si los anÃ¡lisis no fallan, esta podrÃ­a ser la primera gran derrota del chavismo desde que subiÃ³ al poder hace 15 aÃ±os.

Sin embargo, los resultados pueden ser muchos y de acuerdo a cÃ³mo quede configurada la Asamblea Nacional, el gobierno intentarÃ¡ ir hacia un lado o el otro.

En manos de quienes obtengan la mayorÃ­a del Parlamento unicameral, de 167 escaÃ±os, recaerÃ¡ el poder con el que se podrÃ­a amenazar o consolidar la “revoluciÃ³n bolivariana”, el proyecto polÃ­tico ideado por Hugo ChÃ¡vez , y liderado ahora por su hijo polÃ­tico, el presidente venezolano, NicolÃ¡s Maduro .

Si bien en total son mÃ¡s las listas, el poder se lo disputan dos bandos claros: por un lado los opositores, ansiosos por hacerse un espacio dentro del poder y generar cambios polÃ­ticos, pero que no han logrado mayores victorias desde que el chavismo llegÃ³ al poder en 1999; por el otro, los chavistas, que desde que este Ã³rgano legislador se creÃ³ en 2000, tras un proceso constituyente convocado por ChÃ¡vez y que disolviÃ³ el antiguo Congreso, impulsaron todo su respaldo al Ejecutivo, que no conoce una CÃ¡mara en la que no ejerza la mayorÃ­a.

SegÃºn el abogado constitucionalista HermÃ¡nn EscarrÃ¡, el de Venezuela no es exactamente un sistema parlamentario “pero tampoco es un presidencialismo exacerbado”, justamente porque “tiene un sistema de controles, de competencia y atribuciones muy fuertes” en el poder legislativo y de ahÃ­ la importancia de estos comicios.

Los posibles escenarios

MayorÃ­a simple

Si la oposiciÃ³n obtuviera la mayorÃ­a simple, que implica la mitad mÃ¡s uno de los 167 diputados, es decir 84 escaÃ±os, podrÃ­a designar la junta directiva de la cÃ¡mara, que tomarÃ¡ posesiÃ³n el 5 de enero de 2016, y de la que nunca formÃ³ parte. Con esta mayorÃ­a la oposiciÃ³n podrÃ­a aprobar una ley de amnistÃ­a que extinguirÃ­a la responsabilidad penal que pesa sobre varios opositores presos, entre ellos el lÃ­der de Voluntad Popular,Leopoldo LÃ³pez , condenado a casi 14 aÃ±os de prisiÃ³n por la violencia de una marcha antigubernamental.

Asimismo, podrÃ­a autorizar al Tribunal Supremo (TSJ) el enjuiciamiento del primer mandatario, asÃ­ como proponer un voto de censura al vicepresidente ejecutivo y a los ministros, planes que ya dijo tener en su agenda la alianza opositora Mesa de la Unidad DemocrÃ¡tica (MUD).

Con mayorÃ­a simple tambiÃ©n se puede designar a los magistrados del TSJ, al fiscal general, al contralor y, en algunos casos, al defensor del Pueblo, aunque, estos cargos ya fueron elegidos recientemente y su remociÃ³n solo serÃ­a posible si antes hubiera una solicitud expresa del alto tribunal.

Tres quintos de los votos

El segundo escenario es lograr los tres quintos de los escaÃ±os, o una mayorÃ­a calificada de 100 diputados, que permitirÃ­a aprobar un voto de censura del vicepresidente y los ministros, lo que implicarÃ­a su destituciÃ³n.

MayorÃ­a de dos tercios

El tercer escenario, el que confiere mayor poder, serÃ­a la mayorÃ­a de dos tercios de los asientos, o 111 diputados, con los que podrÃ­an llevarse a referendo aprobatorio los proyectos de ley, los tratados, convenios o acuerdos internacionales.

Esa mayorÃ­a permite igualmente destituir a los magistrados, en el caso de que cometieran faltas graves que fueran calificadas previamente por el Poder Ciudadano (integrado por el fiscal, el defensor del pueblo y el contralor).

El chavismo, que ya gozÃ³ de todos estos poderes -especialmente en este Ãºltimo perÃ­odo con la mayorÃ­a calificada de tres quintos-, espera alcanzar al menos una mayorÃ­a simple para poder mantener el orden como hasta ahora.

Con esa cuota de respaldo podrÃ­a seguir aprobando los crÃ©ditos adicionales con los que el Ejecutivo cumple buena parte de sus programas sociales y que, por lo general, representan alrededor del 50 por ciento del presupuesto de la naciÃ³n.

De lo contrario, cabrÃ­a aÃºn otro hipotÃ©tico escenario que serÃ­a usar la actual mayorÃ­a de 100 diputados oficialistas para que el Parlamento apruebe poderes habilitantes al presidente antes de que se constituya el nuevo, lo que le permitirÃ­a dictar leyes y decretos sin necesidad de que esos instrumentos pasen por la CÃ¡mara por hasta un plazo de aÃ±o y medio.

Este paso tendrÃ­a que concretarse antes del 4 de enero, el Ãºltimo dÃ­a en el que el actual Parlamento estÃ¡ autorizado para aprobar leyes.

Esta opciÃ³n, sin embargo, puede ser derogada por la mayorÃ­a que constituya el nuevo Parlamento al dÃ­a siguiente de su toma de posesiÃ³n.

EFE