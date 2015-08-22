La frontera seguirÃ¡ cerrada hasta nuevo aviso

La frontera seguirá cerrada hasta nuevo aviso

Colombians talk with a Venezuelan National Guard soldier on guard at the Colombia-Venezuela border in Cucuta, North of Santander department, Colombia on August 20, 2105. Venezuelan Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has ordered part of frontier with Colombia closed after four people were wounded in an overnight attack along the border. Maduro said two men on motorcycles had attacked soldiers involved in anti-smuggling operations along the northwestern border with Colombia and ordered two sections of the border closed for 72 hours. AFP PHOTO/Schneider Mendoza
El presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro, anunciÃ³ este viernes que extiende la medida de cierre de la frontera con Colombia.
“He decidido prolongar mÃ¡s allÃ¡ de 72 horas el cierre en la frontera, despuÃ©s anunciaremos el alcance de este plan. Esta frontera queda cerrada hasta nuevo aviso, hasta que regularicemos nuestra vida econÃ³mica-social”, expresÃ³ el mandatario en transmisiÃ³n de Venezolana de TelevisiÃ³n.
El miÃ©rcoles, el Presidente ordenÃ³ cerrar por 72 horas la frontera entre Venezuela y Colombia, despuÃ©s que tres efectivos de la Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana resultaron heridos en la tarde del miÃ©rcoles 19 de agosto, cuando cumplÃ­an funciones de seguridad contra el contrabando de extracciÃ³n de rubros bÃ¡sicos en la frontera con Colombia.
Los tenientes Alexis RodrÃ­guez Arias y Daniel Alejandro Santaella, de 28 y 23 aÃ±os, respectivamente, asÃ­ como el soldado Miguel NÃºÃ±ez, de 22 aÃ±os, fueron vÃ­ctimas de un ataque con disparos que les causaron heridas en la cabeza, espalda y extremidades. Maduro seÃ±alÃ³ este viernes que los dos tenientes estÃ¡n saliendo de su estado de gravedad.
Durante su alocuciÃ³n, el mandatario decretÃ³ este viernes estado de excepciÃ³n constitucional en cinco municipios de TÃ¡chira por 60 dÃ­as, prorrogable por 60 dÃ­as mÃ¡s.

