La FiscalÃ­a ocultÃ³ la principal prueba contra Leopoldo LÃ³pez

biendateao
De los 142 elementos de convicciÃ³n que utilizÃ³ la FiscalÃ­a para acusar a Leopoldo LÃ³pez de los hechos violentos ocurridos el 12 de febrero de 2014, destaca el anÃ¡lisis de sus discursos realizados por la magÃ­ster en LinguÃ­stica Rosa Amelia Asuaje LeÃ³n. Ayer se supo que el texto Ã­ntegro del correspondiente dictamen, que fue entregado al Ministerio PÃºblico el 4 abril de 2014, no habÃ­a sido incorporado al expediente sino hasta hace dos dÃ­as.

Ante los tribunales de control y de juicio que han conocido la causa solo habÃ­a constancia de algunos extractos del referido dictamen, que fueron citados en la acusaciÃ³n fiscal para concluir que las arengas del dirigente opositor incluÃ­an un mensaje subliminal equivalente a un llamado a la violencia. Dicho mensaje habrÃ­a sido acatado por los autores directos de los daÃ±os a la sede del Ministerio PÃºblico y cinco vehÃ­culos del Cicpc. Es lo mÃ¡s que pudo alegar la FiscalÃ­a para responsabilizar al lÃ­der de Voluntad Popular.

Se trata de un informe de 113 pÃ¡ginas denominado â€œPeritaje de anÃ¡lisis discursivo y prosÃ³dicoâ€, sobre el contenido de 31 videos de Youtube y uno consignado por Conatel, relacionados con las declaraciones de LÃ³pez antes, durante y despuÃ©s del 12 de febrero de 2014.

La defensa cuestionÃ³ insistentemente la intervenciÃ³n de Asuaje LeÃ³n por sus vinculaciones con el oficialismo, acreditadas mediante algunas de sus declaraciones pÃºblicas reseÃ±adas en medios de comunicaciÃ³n del gobierno.

Asuaje LeÃ³n iba a rendir declaraciÃ³n ayer. La defensa presume que la FiscalÃ­a pretendÃ­a aprovechar la ausencia de LÃ³pez, quien habÃ­a decidido no volver a comparecer hasta que se resolvieran sendos recursos de apelaciÃ³n. De hecho, en la sala de audiencia habÃ­an instalado un video beam para que la especialista hiciera su exposiciÃ³n. Pero el acusado fue alertado de la estrategia fiscal y se apareciÃ³ ayer ante la jueza Susana Barreiros. â€œPor motivos propios del tribunal”, informÃ³ el abogado Francisco Santana, la sesiÃ³n fue diferida. Hoy LÃ³pez volverÃ¡ a tribunales para refutar la principal prueba en su contra.

173 COMENTARIOS

