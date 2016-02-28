La educación en Venezuela está aplazada

La educación en Venezuela está aplazada

En el año 2005 Venezuela fue declarada como territorio libre de analfabetismo, por la Unesco. Es cierto que esto es un logro para la nación; sin embargo, queda por preguntar, ¿ya no hay más nada que hacer en la educación?.
El Gobierno venezolano ha diseñado, e intentado aplicar, algunos proyectos en el ámbito educativo, con la finalidad de afianzar el manejo de Tecnologías de Información y Comunicación (TIC) y de los recursos para el aprendizaje, como lo son la entrega de Canaimas (computadoras portátiles) y de los libros Colección Bicentenario.
Pero, como dice un refrán popular “Del dicho al hecho hay mucho trecho”. ¿El país, realmente, cuenta con calidad educativa? Porque la educación es base fundamental para las personas y, en los gobiernos democráticos, el Estado tiene que velar para que todos los ciudadanos puedan tener acceso a ella, sin discriminación alguna, evitando caer en la utopía y centrándose, siempre, en la realidad.
Formación adoctrinada
María Ángel Marín, docente del liceo “Valerio Toledo”, ubicado en Haticos por arriba, Maracaibo, comenta sobre cómo el Gobierno ha cumplido con lo prometido en su centro educativo: “sí han llegado los programas del Gobierno, las Canaimas. Lo malo es que no llegó completo. Eso fue hace dos años, solamente para 2do año, a pesar que pidieron la información de 1ero a 5to año; sólo llegó a los de 2do año. La colección Bicentenario también nos llegó incompleta, pero llegó en su mayoría”.
Por otro lado, y en otro colegio, “San José de Cupertino”, ubicado en Fundación Mendoza, Maracaibo, un estudiante, llamado Edgardo Leal, comenta que no recibió ni Canaima, ni libros Colección Bicentenario. En cuanto a la utilidad que considera tendrían estas herramientas para su formación escolar, el joven indica: “no mucho, pero sería bueno tener la Canaima. Respecto a los libros, no estoy de acuerdo con que estén alineados al Gobierno. Hay muchas cosas vinculadas al oficialismo en los libros, los he visto”.
Otra situación preocupante dentro del sistema educativo actual es la pérdida de valores. Dexiber Navarro, docente del área de Lengua y Literatura en el liceo Batalla Naval del Lago, ubicado en el municipio San Francisco, comenta que en la actualidad se ha dado mayor prioridad a los estudiantes, más que a los mismos docentes, permitiéndoles a aquellos excesos de facilismos, porque los profesores tienen prohibido aplazar a los alumnos.
Ybetsi Morán, secretaria del liceo “Valerio Toledo”, opina que la educación actual que se imparte en el país no es buena: “para mí, el sistema educativo está pésimo, porque ahorita le dan mucha facilidad a los muchachos para pasar, para todo. En cambio, antes tenían que esforzarse más en estudiar, hacer trabajos, hacer todo para poder pasar sus materias. Ahorita no”, dijo.
Necesidades urgentes
Nazareth Fernández, docente jubilada, indica: “hay que dotar a los liceos de más tecnología, y de áreas, que realmente sean áreas recreativas, para evitar el ocio en los estudiantes, equipándolos para ese fin. También, se debe hacer hincapié en estudios para los docentes, preparación para ellos, más talleres, para rescatar la educación. En fin, se necesita incentivar tanto al docente como al estudiante”.
Para el profesor Ángel Prieto, perteneciente al liceo “Valerio Toledo”, se deben hacer cambios a las políticas gubernamentales actuales sobre educación: “ese cambio hay que hacerlo ya, para una mejor calidad educativa, porque esta educación que están recibiendo no es la adecuada. Los muchachos no están saliendo bien preparados para la universidad”.
Finalmente, la docente María Ángel Marín plantea su opinión en cuanto a estrategias para conseguir mejoras en la educación: “hacerlo más estricto. De cierta manera, volver un poco a la época anterior. Ser menos flexible, pero sí continuar la estrategia de admisión para todo el mundo. En eso sí estoy de acuerdo”.

Queda de parte del venezolano reflexionar en torno a la importancia de la educación en la vida humana y, también, sobre su papel de ciudadano dentro de la sociedad democrática, lo cual le permite hacer sentir su voz ante el Estado, para que éste tome las medidas que amerite el caso y le ofrezca la calidad educativa, y de vida, que merece.

Elena Fernández – Biendateao

