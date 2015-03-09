La Casa Blanca publica la lista de los siete funcionarios sancionados

El presidente Estados Unidos, Barack Obama, emitiÃ³ el lunes un decreto que declara a Venezuela una amenaza a la seguridad nacional, impuso sanciones a siete personas y expresÃ³ su preocupaciÃ³n por el tratamiento que da el Gobierno en Caracas a sus opositores.

â€œFuncionarios de Venezuela que ahora y antes han violado los derechos humanos de ciudadanos venezolanos y se han involucrado en actos de corrupciÃ³n no serÃ¡n bienvenidos acÃ¡, y ahora tenemos herramientas para bloquear sus activos y el uso que hacen del sistema financiero de Estados Unidosâ€, dijo en una declaraciÃ³n el portavoz de la Casa Blanca Josh Earnest.

â€œEstamos profundamente preocupados por los esfuerzos del Gobierno venezolano para aumentar la intimidaciÃ³n sobre los adversarios polÃ­ticos. Los problemas de Venezuela no pueden resolverse criminalizando a los disidentesâ€, agregÃ³.

The President imposed sanctions on the following seven individuals listed in the Annex to the E.O.:

1. Antonio JosÃ© Benavides Torres: Commander of the Strategic Region for the Integral Defense (REDI) of the Central Region of Venezuelaâ€™s Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) and former Director of Operations for Venezuelaâ€™s Bolivarian National Guard (GNB).

Benavides Torres is a former leader of the GNB, an entity whose members have engaged in significant acts of violence or conduct that constitutes a serious abuse or violation of human rights, including against persons involved in antigovernment protests in Venezuela in or since February 2014. In various cities in Venezuela, members of the GNB used force against peaceful protestors and journalists, including severe physical violence, sexual assault, and firearms.

2. Gustavo Enrique GonzÃ¡lez LÃ³pez: Director General of Venezuelaâ€™s Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) and President of Venezuelaâ€™s Strategic Center of Security and Protection of the Homeland (CESPPA).

GonzÃ¡lez LÃ³pez is responsible for or complicit in, or responsible for ordering, controlling, or otherwise directing, or has participated in, directly or indirectly, significant acts of violence or conduct that constitutes a serious abuse or violation of human rights, including against persons involved in antigovernment protests in Venezuela in or since February 2014. As Director General of SEBIN, he was associated with the surveillance of Venezuelan government opposition leaders.

Under the direction of GonzÃ¡lez LÃ³pez, SEBIN has had a prominent role in the repressive actions against the civil population during the protests in Venezuela. In addition to causing numerous injuries, the personnel of SEBIN have committed hundreds of forced entries and extrajudicial detentions in Venezuela.

3. Justo JosÃ© Noguera Pietri: President of the Venezuelan Corporation of Guayana (CVG), a state-owned entity, and former General Commander of Venezuelaâ€™s Bolivarian National Guard (GNB).

Noguera Pietri is a former leader of the GNB, an entity whose members have engaged in significant acts of violence or conduct that constitutes a serious abuse or violation of human rights, including against persons involved in antigovernment protests in Venezuela in or since February 2014. In various cities in Venezuela, members of the GNB used excessive force to repress protestors and journalists, including severe physical violence, sexual assault, and firearms.

4. Katherine Nayarith Haringhton Padron: national level prosecutor of the 20th District Office of Venezuelaâ€™s Public Ministry.

Haringhton Padron, in her capacity as a prosecutor, has charged several opposition members, including former National Assembly legislator Maria Corina Machado and, as of February 2015, Caracas Mayor Antonio Ledezma Diaz, with the crime of conspiracy related to alleged assassination/coup plots based on implausible â€“ and in some cases fabricated â€“ information. The evidence used in support of the charges against Machado and others was, at least in part, based on fraudulent emails.

5. Manuel Eduardo PÃ©rez Urdaneta: Director of Venezuelaâ€™s Bolivarian National Police.

PÃ©rez Urdaneta is a current leader of the Bolivarian National Police, an entity whose members have engaged in significant acts of violence or conduct that constitutes a serious abuse or violation of human rights, including against persons involved in antigovernment protests in Venezuela in or since February 2014. For example, members of the National Police used severe physical force against peaceful protesters and journalists in various cities in Venezuela, including firing live ammunition.

6. Manuel Gregorio Bernal MartÃ­nez : Chief of the 31st Armored Brigade of Caracas of Venezuelaâ€™s Bolivarian Army and former Director General of Venezuelaâ€™s Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN).

Bernal MartÃ­nez was the head of SEBIN on February 12, 2014, when officials fired their weapons on protestors killing two individuals near the Attorney Generalâ€™s Office.

7. Miguel Alcides Vivas Landino: Inspector General of Venezuelaâ€™s Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) and former Commander of the Strategic Region for the Integral Defense (REDI) of the Andes Region of Venezuelaâ€™s Bolivarian National Armed Forces.

Vivas Landino is responsible for or complicit in, or responsible for ordering, controlling, or otherwise directing, or has participated in, directly or indirectly, significant acts of violence or conduct that constitutes a serious abuse or violation of human rights, including against persons involved in antigovernment protests in Venezuela in or since February 2014.