La AN tiene una diputada transgÃ©nero

La AN tiene una diputada transgénero

Tamara AdriÃ¡n HernÃ¡ndez, la activista por los derechos humanos de la comunidad LGBT en el paÃ­s fue escogida como diputada a la Asamblea Nacional por la Mesa de la Unidad DemocrÃ¡tica (MUD), en su perÃ­odo 2016-2021.

Se convirtiÃ³, desde este domingo, en la primera diputada transgÃ©nero en la historia de la polÃ­tica de Venezuela.

AdrÃ­an es una abogada graduada en la Universidad CatÃ³lica AndrÃ©s Bello (UCAB) y doctora en Derecho Comercial de la UniversitÃ© PanthÃ©on-Assas de Paris, quien naciÃ³ como TomÃ¡s AdriÃ¡n y recibiÃ³ la reasignaciÃ³n de sexo en el aÃ±o 2002.

Los electores escogieron a TomÃ¡s AdriÃ¡n, que es el nombre con el que aparece en la cÃ©dula de identidad de la abogada que decidiÃ³ cambiar de gÃ©nero desde hace mÃ¡s de 10 aÃ±os.

En 2010 presentÃ³ sus credenciales ante la Asamblea Nacional para optar a un cargo de Magistrada de la Sala Constitucional de la Tribunal Supremo de Justicia.

AdemÃ¡s, es representante de la Red de Lesbianas, Gays, Bisexuales, Trans e Intersexuales de Venezuela.

VÃ­a El Diario

