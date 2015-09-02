Kylie Jenner lanza campaÃ±a contra el bullying

La hermana menor del clan Kardashian, Kylie Jenner anunciÃ³ el pasado lunes a travÃ©s de su cuenta en Instagram que lanzarÃ­a una campaÃ±a para combatir el bullying.

“Durante los prÃ³ximos seis dÃ­as voy a compartir seis historias increÃ­bles de personas que se convirtieron en hÃ©roes transformando elÂ bullyingÂ en algo positivoâ€, explicÃ³ la joven.

â€œHe hablado, compartido con ellos y verÃ¡n sus historias en mi pÃ¡gina. Creo que se enamorarÃ¡n de ellos tal como yo lo hice. Los quiero motivar a compartir algo positivo sobre ustedes. Â¡EstarÃ© leyendo tanto como pueda y asÃ­ podrÃ¡n ser parte de esto! HagÃ¡mosloâ€, acotÃ³.

La estrella de la serieÂ Keeping Up with the KardashiansÂ compartiÃ³ este miÃ©rcoles la primera historia sobre una joven llamadaÂ Renee DuShane, de 21 aÃ±os, quien padece de un desorden genÃ©tico que afecta la formaciÃ³n de los huesos de su crÃ¡neo, asÃ­ reseÃ±a People en EspaÃ±ol.

â€œRenne me enseÃ±Ã³ que soy mÃ¡s que los comentarios negativos que leoâ€, asegurÃ³ Jenner.