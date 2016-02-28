Kim Kardashian y Kanye West ¿Divorcio a la Vista?

Kim Kardashian y Kanye West ¿Divorcio a la Vista?

Por redaccionbd
3923
1207
Debido a las constantes polémicas, producto de las declaraciones de su esposo Kanye West, la modelo y empresaria Kim Kardashian estaría considerando solicitar formalmente el divorcio para evitar daños en su imagen pública y las finanzas de su marca.

Según el medio Hollywood Life el desencadenante de la crisis sería el comentario de West en contra de la cantante Taylor Swift, rapeados en una estrofa de su canción ‘Famous’, en la que se refiere de manera ofensiva a la rubia: “Siento que Taylor (Swift) y yo podríamos tener sexo. ¿Por qué? Yo hice famosa a esa zorra”, recita la letra, citada en el portal de Bonnie Faller.

Según la página americana Radar, fuentes cercanas a la modelo aseguran que la madre del clan Kardashian, Kris Jenner, habría sugerido a Kim finalizar la relación de casi dos años con el padre de sus dos hijos: “Creo que Kim está hablando en secreto con abogados sobre el divorcio”, sentenció una de las fuentes no identificadas en Radar.

La declaración es respaldada por el portal In Touch, en el que se afirman que: “le rompe el corazón (a Kim), pero ella no ve otra salida”, agregando que de concretarse un trámite oficial, se estaría hablando de una cifra de mil millones de dólares en disputa.

Ante los ataques que causaron la polémica, y rebosaron la paciencia de las kardashian, Taylor Swift aludió a lo ocurrido mientras recibía el premio al mejor álbum en el escenario de los Grammy, en su discurso de agradecimiento la artista alentó a las jóvenes a centrarse en el trabajo y a “ignorar a todos aquellos que intentan atribuirse el mérito de sus logros o su fama”, en una clara referencia a la canción de West.

1207 COMENTARIOS

