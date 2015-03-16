Kim Kardashian revelÃ³, en el estreno de la nueva temporada del reality Keeping Up With The Kardashians del canal E!, que junto a su marido Kanye West estÃ¡ intentando por todos los medios volver a ser padres y para ello decidiÃ³ recurrir a un mÃ©dico especializado en fertilidad para que la ayude a aumentar las posibilidades de concebir.

Kim, de 34 aÃ±os, confesÃ³ que para poder darle un hermano a su hija North tienen relaciones sexuales con el rapero numerosas veces al dÃ­a y a cualquier momento. En el primer capÃ­tulo del exitoso programa, que va por su dÃ©cimo aÃ±o al aire, la estrella televisiva diÃ³ de quÃ© hablar al asegurar que tiene “sexo como 500 veces al dÃ­a”.

Reuters

En el episodio de estreno, Kim llama sorpresivamente por telÃ©fono a Kanye West en mitad de una sesiÃ³n de fotos con la intenciÃ³n de tener relaciones sexuales debido a que se encontraba en sus dÃ­as de fertilidad. TambiÃ©n le cuenta a sus hermanas que han barajado la idea de probar el embarazo por vientre de alquiler.

La prensa de los Estados Unidos asegura ademÃ¡s que durante esta ediciÃ³n del show el padrastro de Kim, Bruce Jenner, finalmente confiesa su cambio de sexo y cuÃ¡l serÃ¡ su nuevo nombre tras convertirse en mujer.