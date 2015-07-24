Karateca MartÃ­nez con plata Panamericana

Karateca MartÃ­nez con plata Panamericana

Este jueves por la noche el joven karateca venezolano, Jovanni MartÃ­nez, consiguiÃ³ la medalla de plata en la primera jornada que tuvo el kÃ¡rate en los Juegos Panamericanos de Toronto 2015

MartÃ­nez en la categorÃ­a 60 KilogramosÂ perdiÃ³ en la final ante el brasileÃ±o Douglas Brose, atleta que concretÃ³ 2 puntos en Yuko y 1 en Waza-ari, obteniendo otro mÃ¡s por una penalizaciÃ³n del criollo.

MartÃ­nez habÃ­a alcanzado la final de la categorÃ­a, tras superar en la ronda anterior al colombiano AndrÃ©s RendÃ³n por 5-1.

En otros combates, la criolla Aurimer Campos ganÃ³ 1 pelea y sucumbiÃ³ en otras dos durante la jornada de este jueves en el grupo 1 por la categorÃ­a de 50 Kilogramos.

La victoria fue ante la peruana Merly Huamani por 1-0, mientras que las derrotas se dieron ante la dominicana Ana Villanueva (2-1) y la canadiense Alia Virk (5-0).

Otra venezolana que vio acciÃ³n fue GÃ©nesis Navarrete, quien en los 55 Kg del grupo 2, venciÃ³ a la dominicana Leidi LeÃ³n por 2-0, pero fue derrotada por la brasileÃ±a Valeria Kumizaki 4-1 y la canadiense Kate Campbell 5-0.

AVN

