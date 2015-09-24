Kaled Yorde: Inhabilitaciones

Kaled Yorde: Inhabilitaciones

Por biendateao -
1704
233
COMPARTIR

 

 

Inhabilitar al adversario polÃ­tico es la mÃ¡s reciente modalidad de ventajismo que utilizan los regÃ­menes dictatoriales marxista-leninistas, es decir, los comunistas. Antes, los comunistas, cuando un rival les hacÃ­a â€œsombraâ€, constituyÃ©ndose en una real amenaza para el autÃ³crata de turno, lo mandaban a matar o lo exiliaban, sin excusa ni razÃ³n alguna. El caso de Stalin en la Ex-UniÃ³n SoviÃ©tica y el asesinato del disidente ruso LeÃ³n Trotsky, es una referencia histÃ³rica.
Este sucio juego de inhabilitar a los rivales es de la autorÃ­a el cÃ©lebre dictador bielorruso que lleva ya mÃ¡s de 30 aÃ±os en el poder, –bastante amigo del castro-chavismo y de Fidel: Aleksande Lukashenko–. Tal siniestro personaje creÃ³ la figura de inhabilitar a sus opositores, mediante la treta de la â€œConstitucional voluntad del puebloâ€. La habilitaciÃ³n se apoya en el daÃ±ado Sistema Judicial bielorruso, con lo cual al mundo se le anunciaba que el Poder Ejecutivo nada tuvo que ver con eso.
En Venezuela, JosÃ© Vicente Rangel, el personaje mÃ¡s sinuoso y rastrero del actual rÃ©gimen, acuÃ±Ã³ la cÃ©lebre frase que califica al abuso de autoridad cometido: â€œEn Venezuela no hay presos polÃ­ticos, sino polÃ­ticos presos!â€â€¢
Los casos mÃ¡s emblemÃ¡ticos en nuestro paÃ­s son el de MarÃ­a Corina Machado, Leopoldo LÃ³pez, Daniel Ceballos, Enzo Escarano, Antonio Ledezma, la Juez Affiuni, el Comisario, Simonovich, Carlos Vecchio, JosÃ© Ortega, los estudiantes presos, entre decenas mÃ¡s.
Inhabilitar al rival para que no pueda ser elegido y con ello poder derrotar a la facciÃ³n de los sumisos legisladores que sostienen en el Poder al dictador de turno, es la barbarie en la polÃ­tica, una acciÃ³n absolutamente inmoral, sucia y cobarde. Es la negaciÃ³n misma de la verdadera funciÃ³n polÃ­tica y fehaciente demostraciÃ³n de carencia de honestidad ciudadana.
Los que urden las inhabilitaciones y sus ejecutores, son tan malandros y mafiosos como los â€œpranesâ€ de las cÃ¡rceles y sus cÃ­rculos de violentos.
Es siempre Ãºtil y conveniente para los malandros de la polÃ­tica, no olvidar que cuando terminÃ³ la Segunda Guerra Mundial, hubo un juicio colectivo en Nuremberg, Alemania, en donde los malhechores de la polÃ­tica y de la guerra pagaron muy caro sus crÃ­menes y fechorÃ­as. De igual modo, tener presente que la historia siempre repite sus ciclos, pero que el hombre, por lo general, no aprende nada de sus lecciones.-

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

233 COMENTARIOS

  1. No, I’m not particularly sporty buying generic levitra online He said the agency would notify telecommunicationsregulators and other government agencies in nearly 200 countriesabout the potential threat and also reach out to hundreds ofmobile companies, academics and other industry experts.

  2. I didn’t go to university levitra purchase online That, in itself, perfectly summarizes the first three months of their 2013 season, in which they have received just enough scattered contributions from an injury-ravaged lineup to remain playoff contenders.

  3. I’m at Liverpool University buy levitra online 24 hours Meanwhile, U.S. stock investors, who were hoping to leave politics aside to focus on fundamentals, are likely to be more bearish on Monday amid expectations that talks to resolve the crisis will go down to the wire on Thursday.

  4. Yes, I love it! levitra online canada no prescription George Hanley, a co-founder of Infinium who went on to run aseparate trading firm, has taken the helm from foundingprincipal and chairman Charles Whitman, the people said. Theydeclined to be named because the firm has not made a publicannouncement about the change.

  5. I’m on business levitra price cvs
     And I’m not just talking about emotions. I’m talking about deep in your gut, organs and even your cells. Many of us – unless we regularly practice yoga or meditation – don’t take enough deep breaths each day, and we don’t slow down for five minutes or more and ask our bodies, “Hey you! How’s it going in there?”

  6. A pension scheme best place to buy levitra online For one, Suh’s latest foul was instinctive, not premeditated. Sullivan, pursuing Levy, was five yards away when Suh dove at his legs from the side â clearly illegal under this year’s new rules. But it was a football play made within a couple of seconds. It was inconsistent with Suh’s other infractions.

  7. Did you go to university? order levitra online cod For example, if a deceased spouse collected benefits early and received $750 a month, the survivor benefit would be the same amount for the rest of his or her life, cost-of-living adjustments not included. It would not be $1,000 at full retirement age or $1,320 a month had the person waited until 70 to receive the benefit.

  9. It’s funny goodluck best place to buy levitra
     But he has since stressed that the Fed needed to keep a stimulative monetary policy in place given the low level of inflation and a still-high unemployment rate. Bernanke will testify to congress on the economy later this week.

  10. Lost credit card buy levitra online 24 hours That comparison may be arbitrary, but English football should brace itself for some more breast-beating from the Bundesliga. The group phase of the Champions League maximises direct exposure of Premier League clubs to their German counterparts, to their fortes and their flaws. Between Manchester United hosting Bayer Leverkusen in mid-September and Manchester City travelling to Bayern in early December, there will be six further Anglo-German encounters, and in the middle of the sandwich a meaty Ruhr-versus-London sausage, the back-to-back contests between Schalke and Chelsea and Arsenal versus Dortmund.

  12. Hold the line, please cheap levitra 20mg There are plenty of cars that claim to have fashionably good looks: but few take that sense of style to the inside of the vehicle too. However, that is exactly what you can enjoy with the Smart Fortwo BoConcept (pictured).

  13. I’d like to speak to someone about a mortgage levitra price online
     The International Grains Council in London estimated the equivalent of 750,000 tonnes of milled rice a year was coming into Thailand, senior economist Darren Cooper said. That would be about 900,000 tonnes of unmilled rice, or paddy.

  14. What’s the last date I can post this to to arrive in time for Christmas? buy levitra cheap in the usa
     Guerra said Donziger and another lawyer pledged to pay Zambrano $500,000 from whatever they collected from the judgment in exchange for allowing them to write it. Guerra also said Zambrano promised to share part of the bribe.

  15. I’m at Liverpool University levitra usa price One flight attendant put a scared elementary schoolboy on her back and slid down a slide, said Lee, in the first comments by a crew member since the crash of the Boeing 777. A pilot helped another injured flight attendant off the plane after the passengers escaped. Lee herself worked to put out fires and usher passengers to safety despite a broken tailbone that kept her standing throughout a news briefing with mostly South Korean reporters at a San Francisco hotel. She said she didn’t know how badly she was hurt until a doctor at a San Francisco hospital later treated her.

  17. Could you ask her to call me? online pharmacy usa levitra “All right, she thinks, this is very unusual, this is frightening. Or it should be frightening. But she isn’t afraid, not really. Instead, she is intensely aware.” The phone in her familiar handbag rings, but her husband sounds different. “There’s something reassuring, isn’t there, about the absence of love,” writes Lennon. “To pick up the phone and find that love is gone, that’s something a person can understand. That’s a thing that happens. To pick up the phone and find that love is here, where it doesn’t belong: well.”

  18. I’m only getting an answering machine cheap levitra for sale The world’s No. 1 social network, which is battlingincreasingly aggressive upstarts like WhatsApp for users’ time,grew mobile advertising revenue 76 percent to $656 million fromthe previous quarter.

  19. perfect design thanks levitra cheapest price Local officials say Hengqin has so far attracted investmentsworth 240 billion yuan ($39 billion) from companies like HongKong conglomerate Shun Tak, Italian luxury yacht makerFerretti and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc.

  20. How many are there in a book? buy generic levitra india The single question the court will consider is whether theU.S. Environmental Protection Agency correctly determined thatits decision to regulate motor vehicle emissions automaticallygave it the authority to regulate emissions from stationarysources such as power plants and oil refineries.

  21. I’m interested in this position levitra 20mg Tepco has been pumping hundreds of tonnes of water a dayover the Fukushima reactors to keep them cool and storing theradioactive wastewater in tanks above ground. In August, theutility said at least one of those hastily built tanks wasleaking.

  22. Whereabouts are you from? levitra 20mg cost “The plane is in several sections,” said Birmingham Mayor William Bell, who was briefed on the situation by the city’s fire chief. “There were two to three small explosions, but we think that was related to the aviation fuel.”

  23. A few months levitra vs viagra Under Holyrood’s rules, the 21 ministers and presiding officer are unable to sign Mr Rennie’s motion. However, as of last night, 82 of the remaining 106 MSPs had put their names to the call for Walker to resign.

  24. What university do you go to? buy cheap levitra “People were not expecting Cushing builds in the last twoweeks,” said Tariq Zahir, managing member of commodity fundTyche Capital Advisors in Laurel Hollow, New York. “You had thattrend for so many weeks. I think they anticipated that tocontinue and Brent/WTI to get down to $2 to $3.”

  25. Which year are you in? levitra vs vardenafil They raised doubts about the nature of the petroleum cargoon the runaway train, which was listed as hauling 50,000 barrelsof crude oil when it derailed and smashed into the center of thesmall lakeside town near the Maine border, exploding in a blastthat killed 47 people.

  26. Looking for a job viagra price On the Boston attack, McCaul also said the FBI refused to provide a witness who could explain the apparent failure of the bureau to share information with the Boston police about the FBI investigation into Tamerlan Tsarnaev after a tip from the Russian government in 2011 that Tamerlan was believed to be a follower of radical Islam. 

  27. I was born in Australia but grew up in England viagra pills online Savills, which competes with CBRE Group Inc andJones Lang LaSalle Inc, said its first-half performancehad also been helped by restructuring and reinvestment incontinental Europe, reducing losses there.

  28. What do you do? viagra price per pill David Cameron has also given his support to the creation of a body charged with drawing up a new constitutional settlement for the entire UK, rather than merely further powers for one of the three devolved administrations.

  29. I came here to study viagra price per pill ** U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment hasagreed to sell a golf course in Macau to Pearl DynastyInvestment Ltd for $438 million, effectively giving up on itswait for casino operating rights in the Chinese gaming enclave.

  30. How many days will it take for the cheque to clear? viagra online That success has encouraged investors to return to KKR’ssecond Asia-focused fund in droves, despite companies across theregion facing a shortage of available money amid concerns ofcredit tightening.

  35. I love this site orjinal viagra fiyat listesi The 2008 recession intensified these trends. In 2007, just 20 percent of mothers said their ideal was to work full-time. By 2012, that figure had swollen by more than half, to 32 percent. Moreover, in 2007, 29 percent of mothers said they would prefer not to work at all. By 2012, just 20 percent said that was their ideal.

  36. In a meeting best female viagra reviews A number of companies have pointed to Washington’s politicalgridlock for undercutting their business. Power tool makerStanley Black & Decker cut its 2013 profit forecast,while plane maker Boeing Co. said it might not be able tohold off worker furloughs.

  37. An accountancy practice penegra with beer A new high-tech analysis led by a University of Colorado, Boulder, scientist used several methods to date the stone carvings, including determining when ancient water levels reached the 3,960-foot elevation of the petroglyphs at the Winnemucca Lake site 35 miles northeast of Reno.

  38. Please call back later generico levitra online italia But routed by police forces from their original hub at the park in central Istanbul, the Gezi Park demonstrators have since fanned out into the cityâs suburbs, squatting in dozens of common areas and engaging local communities with public lectures and film screenings.

  41. Have you seen any good films recently? cialis generika apotheke deutschland
     Regenerative medicine has already implanted lab-grown skin, tracheas and bladders into patients body parts grown slowly through a combination of artificial scaffolds and living human cells. By comparison, 3D-printing technology offers both greater speed and computer-guided precision in printing living cells layer by layer to make replacement skin, body parts and perhaps eventually organs such as hearts, livers and kidneys.

  42. Could you tell me my balance, please? dapoxetine hydrochloride brand name While the rest of the field erred by bolting out of the pitlane on slick tyres, Di Resta bided his time before sneaking out on intermediates to set a lap of 2:02.332 that proved unbeatable until the very final stages as the track finally began to dry again.

  43. What sort of music do you listen to? generic nexium mexico White hats have found multiple security issues with iPhones, iPads and in the App store since Apple launched its first smartphone in 2007. They say that scrutiny has helped make it one of the most secure devices on the market today.

  44. How much were you paid in your last job? http://www.cfastresults.com/why-cfast/ further spots can you buy cymbalta online text distract Already, A-Rod has won some points in the court of public opinion, and in some media precincts, with this strategy. It portrays him as being picked on by MLB and the Yankees, a two-headed monster. The Yankees were so offended by the characterization, they addressed it in a press release issued after the suspensions came down.

  56. Terrific work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the internet. Shame on Google for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my website. Thanks =)

  67. Wow! This could be one of the most beneficial blogs we have ever come across on thesubject. Basically magnificent info! I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  86. The interface is colorful, has more flair, and some cool features like аАааАТаЂТMixview a that let you quickly see related albums, songs, or other users related to what you are listening to.

  92. Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, as well as the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  106. Woah! I am really loving the template/theme of this site. It as simple, yet effective. A lot of times it as difficult to get that perfect balance between usability and appearance.

  111. This particular blog is really entertaining additionally informative. I have picked up a lot of interesting things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to come back again and again. Thanks a lot!

  123. I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You are incredible! Thanks!

  125. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!

  139. I think other web-site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and great user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  141. Your style is unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this page.

  151. Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all of us you actually know what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also visit my web site =). We could have a link exchange arrangement between us!

  153. magnificent points altogether, you simply gained a brand new reader. What would you recommend in regards to your post that you made some days ago? Any positive?

  160. Source I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly. I am quite sure I all learn many new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!

  161. I will right away clutch your rss as I can at find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please allow me recognise so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.

  187. This particular blog is really interesting and also amusing. I have chosen many handy tips out of this blog. I ad love to come back again and again. Thanks a lot!

  231. Google

    Just beneath, are various absolutely not related web-sites to ours, on the other hand, they’re surely really worth going over.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO