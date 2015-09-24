Kaled Yorde: Inhabilitaciones

Inhabilitar al adversario polÃ­tico es la mÃ¡s reciente modalidad de ventajismo que utilizan los regÃ­menes dictatoriales marxista-leninistas, es decir, los comunistas. Antes, los comunistas, cuando un rival les hacÃ­a â€œsombraâ€, constituyÃ©ndose en una real amenaza para el autÃ³crata de turno, lo mandaban a matar o lo exiliaban, sin excusa ni razÃ³n alguna. El caso de Stalin en la Ex-UniÃ³n SoviÃ©tica y el asesinato del disidente ruso LeÃ³n Trotsky, es una referencia histÃ³rica.

Este sucio juego de inhabilitar a los rivales es de la autorÃ­a el cÃ©lebre dictador bielorruso que lleva ya mÃ¡s de 30 aÃ±os en el poder, –bastante amigo del castro-chavismo y de Fidel: Aleksande Lukashenko–. Tal siniestro personaje creÃ³ la figura de inhabilitar a sus opositores, mediante la treta de la â€œConstitucional voluntad del puebloâ€. La habilitaciÃ³n se apoya en el daÃ±ado Sistema Judicial bielorruso, con lo cual al mundo se le anunciaba que el Poder Ejecutivo nada tuvo que ver con eso.

En Venezuela, JosÃ© Vicente Rangel, el personaje mÃ¡s sinuoso y rastrero del actual rÃ©gimen, acuÃ±Ã³ la cÃ©lebre frase que califica al abuso de autoridad cometido: â€œEn Venezuela no hay presos polÃ­ticos, sino polÃ­ticos presos!â€â€¢

Los casos mÃ¡s emblemÃ¡ticos en nuestro paÃ­s son el de MarÃ­a Corina Machado, Leopoldo LÃ³pez, Daniel Ceballos, Enzo Escarano, Antonio Ledezma, la Juez Affiuni, el Comisario, Simonovich, Carlos Vecchio, JosÃ© Ortega, los estudiantes presos, entre decenas mÃ¡s.

Inhabilitar al rival para que no pueda ser elegido y con ello poder derrotar a la facciÃ³n de los sumisos legisladores que sostienen en el Poder al dictador de turno, es la barbarie en la polÃ­tica, una acciÃ³n absolutamente inmoral, sucia y cobarde. Es la negaciÃ³n misma de la verdadera funciÃ³n polÃ­tica y fehaciente demostraciÃ³n de carencia de honestidad ciudadana.

Los que urden las inhabilitaciones y sus ejecutores, son tan malandros y mafiosos como los â€œpranesâ€ de las cÃ¡rceles y sus cÃ­rculos de violentos.

Es siempre Ãºtil y conveniente para los malandros de la polÃ­tica, no olvidar que cuando terminÃ³ la Segunda Guerra Mundial, hubo un juicio colectivo en Nuremberg, Alemania, en donde los malhechores de la polÃ­tica y de la guerra pagaron muy caro sus crÃ­menes y fechorÃ­as. De igual modo, tener presente que la historia siempre repite sus ciclos, pero que el hombre, por lo general, no aprende nada de sus lecciones.-