Kaled Yorde: El punto medio de las cosas

Los grandes Maestros espirituales de la humanidad siempre han enseÃ±ado la siguiente perla de sabidurÃ­a: Todo extremo es perjudicial.

En AmÃ©rica Latina se dice que todo extremo es malo; ni tan calvo ni con dos pelucas, entre otros.

Buda en el SermÃ³n de BenarÃ©s, seÃ±alaba que en efecto, todo extremo es daÃ±ino; que los extremos de la riqueza y la pobreza no conducen en sÃ­ mismos a la iluminaciÃ³n, vale decir, a la felicidad y la paz interior.

Desde aÃ±os circula en el mercado el libro del filÃ³sofo norteamericano Lou Marinoff, profesor en la Universidad de City College de Nueva York, obra esa que bien vale la pena leer, dado el enorme beneficio y la sabidurÃ­a que le brinda al lector. Marinoff, refiriÃ©ndose a la idea de lo daÃ±ino que resultan las actitudes radicales y extremas, explica que quienes invierten demasiado tiempo y energÃ­a en acumular cosas y riqueza, se verÃ¡n probablemente entorpecidos por su acumulaciÃ³n y sufrirÃ¡n en consonancia.

Eso por un lado, y por el otro, quienes invierten demasiado tiempo y energÃ­a en renunciar a las cosas y el dinero, tambiÃ©n, de igual modo, se verÃ¡ probablemente entorpecidos por su renuncia y sufrirÃ¡n en consonancia. Estos dos extremos –el de la insaciable acumulaciÃ³n y el de la permanente renunciaciÃ³n a las cosas del mundo–, â€œestÃ¡n ampliamente ilustrados en laÂ  infelicidad y vacio interior que sufre la sociedad materialista de hoy en dÃ­a, entre los practicantes de las religiones fanatizadas. Dicho en otras palabras: El extremo en la acumulaciÃ³n de riquezas no produce felicidad ni paz mental alguna, asÃ­ como tampoco la renunciaciÃ³n extrema de los religiosos fanatizados. Â¿CuÃ¡l es la razÃ³n de ello? La falta del punto medio de equilibrio, conocido igualmente como el Camino Medio de Buda.

De hecho, los hombres materialistas que persiguen solo el poder, el placer y el provecho personal por encima de la suerte y la situaciÃ³n de los demÃ¡s, de la del prÃ³jimo, no son felices y siempre algo les falta. Mientras que los fanÃ¡ticos religiosos que buscan y andan detrÃ¡s de la negociaciÃ³n del modernismo, tampoco son felices y de igual manera, algo les falta, no estando satisfechos.

Sigue explicando Marinoff en su cÃ©lebre libro que â€œel hedonismo estadounidense produce y consume demasiado; mientras que el fanatismo religioso produce y consume muy poco. Ambos se acusan mutuamente de inmorales. Ambos ven el extremismo del otro, pero son incapaces de ver su propia ceguera. Como se puede apreciar, en este tipo de actitud no hay equilibrio, objetividad ni armonÃ­a alguna, por lo que ninguno de estos grupos puede ser feliz ni prodigarle a sus adeptos plenitud y paz mental alguna.

Cuando aprendemos a actuar con moderaciÃ³n en nuestras vidas y de manera compasiva con el sufrimiento y las ingentes necesidades ajenas, es cuando podemos contribuir a la felicidad propia y paz mundial.

 

 

 

 

Ese es el Camino Medio del que hablaba Buda, el que reconcilia los extremos y advierte no utilizar nuestras diferencias polÃ­ticas, culturales y religiosas como base de apegos negativos, siendo los peores apegos, el egoÃ­smo, el fanatismo y el odio.-

 

 

 

 

 

