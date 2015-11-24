Justin Bieber rompe rÃ©cord de los Beatles

Justin Bieber rompe rÃ©cord de los Beatles

Por biendateao -
1590
355
COMPARTIR

Justin Bieber acaba de romper un rÃ©cord que mantenÃ­an The Beatles desde hace 51 aÃ±os.

SegÃºn informa el portal Variety, el cantante canadiense tiene actualmente 17 canciones dentro de la lista Hot 100 de Billboard, superando asÃ­ la marca de 14 temas que registrÃ³ en 1964, la banda britÃ¡nica.

Entre los sencillos que destacan en el ranking Billboard figuran, por ejemplo, “Sorry”, “Love yourself” y “What do you mean?”, todos de su Ãºltimo disco “Purpose”.Â El disco Â se lanzÃ³ oficialmente el 13 de noviembre y en sÃ³lo unos dÃ­as ha vendido mÃ¡s de 600.000 copias sÃ³lo en Estados Unidos.

El Ã©xito de los temas de “Purpose” ha sido tal, que Bieber presentÃ³ un trozo de cada uno durante su actuaciÃ³n en la pasada entrega de los American Music Awards, realizados el domingo reciÃ©n pasado.

Fuente:El Nacional Web

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

355 COMENTARIOS

  3. 39671 499532Its perfect time to make some plans for the future and its time to be happy. Ive read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some fascinating issues or suggestions. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this write-up. I want to read even much more issues about it! 910749

  4. 705359 152938I used to be recommended this web website by my cousin. Im no longer certain whether this put up is written via him as nobody else know such exact approximately my issue. Youre incredible! Thank you! 453209

  7. 735297 890238I like what you guys are up too. Such smart function and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I?ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I feel it will improve the value of my internet internet site 433556

  8. 573598 826176You produced some decent points there. I looked on the net towards the concern and discovered a lot of people goes together with along along with your internet site. 85269

  13. 778575 616225The book is fantastic, but this review is not exactly spot-on. Being a Superhero is much more about selecting foods that heal your body, not just eating meat/dairy-free. Processed foods like those mentioned in this review arent what Alicia is trying to promote. In the event you arent open to sea vegetables (and yes, Im talking sea weed), just stop at vegan. 610346

  14. 484957 893622Oh my goodness! an outstanding post dude. Numerous thanks Nevertheless We are experiencing issue with ur rss . Dont know why Not able to sign up to it. Could there be anybody obtaining identical rss dilemma? Anyone who knows kindly respond. Thnkx 348891

  16. 792310 834732The next time I just read a weblog, I actually hope which it doesnt disappoint me up to this 1. Get real, Yes, it was my choice to read, but I personally thought youd have something fascinating to convey. All I hear can be a handful of whining about something you can fix within the event you werent too busy trying to locate attention. 24320

  17. 342525 527727Aw, this was a really nice post. In concept I wish to put in writing like this additionally – taking time and actual effort to make an excellent article however what can I say I procrastinate alot and not at all appear to get something done. 115444

  21. 930910 165773Dude.. My group is not considerably into seeking at, but somehow I acquired to read several articles on your weblog. Its amazing how intriguing it is for me to check out you fairly often. 179322

  22. 699824 321475If your real buddies know you as your nickname, use that nickname as your initial name online. When you initial friend someone, focus on generating a individual comment that weaves connection. 250401

  25. 539611 514049A person essentially help to make seriously articles I would state. This is the first time I frequented your website page and thus far? I surprised with the research you made to make this particular publish incredible. Fantastic job! 832114

  31. 903428 221618Hello there, just became alert to your weblog by means of Google, and located that it is truly informative. Im gonna watch out for brussels. I will appreciate should you continue this in future. Plenty of folks will likely be benefited from your writing. Cheers! xrumer 674867

  60. 125088 389461Hey this really is kinda of off subject but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or in case you need to manually code with HTML. Im starting a weblog soon but have no coding experience so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any support would be greatly appreciated! 949558

  61. Wow that was odd. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn at appear. Grrrr well I am not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say great blog!

  67. Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Wonderful. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.

  71. We stumbled over here from a different web page and thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to checking out your web page repeatedly.

  95. I will immediately take hold of your rss as I can at to find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please let me realize so that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  112. Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.

  114. Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thanks

  130. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know where u got this from. cheers|

  131. P.S. аА аАТаА аЂааА бТТаАабТТ, аА аБТаАааАТаАабТТаА аЂааАабТТаА аБТ, аАааБТ аА аАТаА аЂааАааАТ аА аБТаАааАТаА аБТаА аБТаА аБТаА аЂааАааАТаА аАТаА аБТ аАааАТаА аАТаА аЂааАааАТаАааАТаАабТТаА аЂааА аАТ

  140. Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea|

  150. You ave made some decent points there. I checked on the web to learn more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.

  159. Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thank you so much, However I am experiencing problems with your RSS. I don’t understand why I cannot subscribe to it. Is there anybody having similar RSS issues? Anyone who knows the answer will you kindly respond? Thanks!!|

  163. Fantastic blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m completely confused .. Any suggestions? Kudos!|

  164. Does your site have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it improve over time.|

  165. Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your webpage? My blog is in the very same area of interest as yours and my users would truly benefit from a lot of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this okay with you. Appreciate it!|

  173. You actually make it appear so easy with your presentation however I in finding this matter to be really something that I believe I would by no means understand. It kind of feels too complicated and very extensive for me. I’m looking forward on your next publish, I’ll try to get the hang of it!|

  176. When I originally left a comment I seem to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on whenever a comment is added I receive 4 emails with the exact same comment. There has to be a means you can remove me from that service? Appreciate it!|

  178. Google

    We prefer to honor several other net web sites on the web, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages really worth checking out.

  179. IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТve read some good stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you put to make such a fantastic informative web site.

  180. Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to check out your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I love the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how quick your blog loaded on my mobile .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, superb blog!|

  188. This very blog is definitely entertaining additionally factual. I have picked many interesting advices out of this blog. I ad love to go back over and over again. Thanks a bunch!

  194. Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this is great blog. A great read. I will certainly be back.|

  207. Good post. I learn something new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon on a daily basis. It will always be exciting to read through articles from other authors and practice something from other sites. |

  237. This particular blog is really educating and besides informative. I have picked up a lot of interesting tips out of this source. I ad love to visit it every once in a while. Cheers!

  238. G-Spot Vibrator

    […]we prefer to honor many other net web sites around the web, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  240. I’m extremely inspired along with your writing abilities and also with the format on your blog. Is that this a paid subject or did you modify it yourself? Anyway stay up the nice high quality writing, it’s rare to peer a great blog like this one today..|

  245. Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely excellent. I actually like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you are saying and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it sensible. I can not wait to read much more from you. This is actually a terrific site.|

  256. After exploring a number of the articles on your site, I truly appreciate your technique of writing a blog. I bookmarked it to my bookmark webpage list and will be checking back in the near future. Take a look at my website too and let me know what you think.|

  267. This very blog is no doubt educating additionally factual. I have discovered a lot of handy tips out of it. I ad love to come back again soon. Thanks a bunch!

  270. Nice blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your design. With thanks|

  273. We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your website provided us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our whole community will be grateful to you.|

  279. Greetings! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My web site looks weird when browsing from my iphone 4. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to fix this problem. If you have any recommendations, please share. Cheers!|

  308. I’m really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one these days.|

  310. It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate to this excellent blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will share this site with my Facebook group. Chat soon!|

  313. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, let alone the content!

  315. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!

  324. Aw, this was a very nice post. Spending some time and actual effort to create a good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a whole lot and never manage to get anything done.|

  325. Generally I don’t read post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to take a look at and do so! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, quite great article.|

  328. I would like to thank you for the efforts you have put in penning this blog. I am hoping to view the same high-grade content from you in the future as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own website now ;)|

  345. Normally I do not read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, very nice article.

  346. Garci Pérez, según las crónicas, era calvo y se tocaba con un gorro característico al que llamaban cofia”, siendo esta prenda para él muy importante, dado el incidente ocurrido en Tablada cerca de Sevilla, camino del Aljarafe, tambien se comenta el talante caballeresco de Garcí de Vargas que tiene lugar en uno de los combates por la ciudad, exactamente en el castillo de Triana.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO