Justin Bieber rompe rÃ©cord de los Beatles

Justin Bieber acaba de romper un rÃ©cord que mantenÃan The Beatles desde hace 51 aÃ±os.
SegÃºn informa el portal Variety, el cantante canadiense tiene actualmente 17 canciones dentro de la lista Hot 100 de Billboard, superando asÃ la marca de 14 temas que registrÃ³ en 1964, la banda britÃ¡nica.
Entre los sencillos que destacan en el ranking Billboard figuran, por ejemplo, “Sorry”, “Love yourself” y “What do you mean?”, todos de su Ãºltimo disco “Purpose”.Â El disco Â se lanzÃ³ oficialmente el 13 de noviembre y en sÃ³lo unos dÃas ha vendido mÃ¡s de 600.000 copias sÃ³lo en Estados Unidos.
El Ã©xito de los temas de “Purpose” ha sido tal, que Bieber presentÃ³ un trozo de cada uno durante su actuaciÃ³n en la pasada entrega de los American Music Awards, realizados el domingo reciÃ©n pasado.
Fuente:El Nacional Web
