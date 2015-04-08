Julio Montoya: Â¿QuÃ© hace la Unidad de Inteligencia Financiera de Venezuela para evitar el lavado de dinero?

Julio Montoya: Â¿QuÃ© hace la Unidad de Inteligencia Financiera de Venezuela para...

Julio Montoya: ¿Qué hace la Unidad de Inteligencia Financiera de Venezuela para evitar el lavado de dinero?

El diputado a la Asamblea Nacional, Julio Montoya presentÃ³ la grabaciÃ³n telefÃ³nica que vincula a Diego Salazar, primo del ex presidente de PDVSA y actual embajador de Venezuela en la ONU, conÂ  Pablo Laplana, Subdirector General del Ã¡rea Internacional de Banca Privada de Andorra en lavado de dinero.
Montoya junto al jefe de la FracciÃ³n Parlamentaria de Primero Justicia,Â Â  Alfonso Marquina, explicÃ³ que la “OperaciÃ³n Clotildeâ€, fue el plan con el que descubrieron la participaciÃ³n de funcionarios venezolanos en acciones de lavado de dinero, mientras la Guardia Civil de EspaÃ±a investigaba a la Mafia Rusa en la entidad bancaria, se dieron cuenta de tratos millonarios en aparentes operaciones de blanqueo de dinero, en el que participaban figuras vinculadas al oficialismoâ€.

Lavado Mapa

 

DestacÃ³ Montoya que en el audio publicado en el programa de Antena 3 llamado “Espejo PÃºblico” se escuchan conversaciones entre Luis Mariano, abogado de Diego Salazar y Pablo Laplana, representante del banco andorrano en la que â€œse menciona el pago de 200 millones de bolÃ­vares, equiparados a unos 80 mil dÃ³lares a la policÃ­a en Venezuela para llevar la operaciÃ³nâ€.
El parlamentario aseverÃ³ que son 7 grabaciones, en una de ellas seÂ  establecen dos elementos de juicio importantes donde Luis Mariano habla con Pablo Laplana, quien es el jefe de la unidad internacional de Finanzas del banco de Andorra, es decir, quien lleva las cuentas internacionales en este banco.
â€œEn esa conversaciÃ³n Luis Mariano dice que la investigaciÃ³nÂ  que habÃ­a en Venezuela una vezÂ  descubierta, le pagaron a la policÃ­a 300 millones o 80 mil dÃ³laresâ€.
Montoya recordÃ³ que en Venezuela fue creada una Unidad Nacional de Inteligencia Financiera, adjunta a la Superintendencia de Banco, SUDEBAN;Â  que es el organismo obligado a investigar los grandes depÃ³sitos o los grandes movimientos de dinero sospechosos que se hacen en el paÃ­s.
â€œÂ¿Le pagaron a la Unidad Nacional de Inteligencia Financiera deÂ  Venezuela para que silenciaran que Diego Salazar, estaba manejando recursos sospechosos provenientes de negocios en PDVSA y con otros sectores del Gobierno? Â¿Ese dinero se le pago a la policÃ­a?â€ CuestionÃ³ Montoya.
Asimismo destacÃ³ que en el audio el seÃ±or Laplana y Luis Mariano tambiÃ©n dicen que la FiscalÃ­a VenezolanaÂ  abriÃ³ una investigaciÃ³n y pagaron para detenerla,Â  e incluso fue citada la esposa del abogado del seÃ±or Diego Salazar.
â€œÂ¿QuiÃ©n va a investigarÂ  quienes fueron los Fiscales a los que les pagaron? Â¿O si fue la Unidad de inteligencia Financiera a la que le pagaron? Â¿QuÃ© banqueros en VenezuelaÂ  facilitaron la intermediaciÃ³n financiera o la ubicaciÃ³n de bancos en el exterior?â€.
AseverÃ³ Montoya que el dinero lo utilizaron empresas y cuentas en bancos de PanamÃ¡, en Belice, en Islas VÃ­rgenes, en Portugal, Luxemburgo, AndorraÂ  y en EspaÃ±a, asÃ­ como en RepÃºblica Dominicana, donde hay banqueros venezolanosÂ  presuntamente dedicados a legitimar el dinero de la corrupciÃ³n del Gobierno venezolano.
Frente a estas denuncias, Montoya se pregunto: Â¿QuÃ© hace el Gobierno venezolano y sus instituciones para evitar el lavado de dinero, de la corrupciÃ³n y del narcotrÃ¡fico?
DestacÃ³ que en una de las grabaciones que presentarÃ¡Â  a la comunidad internacional,Â  el abogado de Diego Salazar, dice que â€œnecesitamos burlar el bloqueo, y cambiar las cuentas en Ginebra porque ya los chinos nos pagaron.Â  Nosotros nos preguntamos Â¿QuÃ© le pagaron los chinos a Salazar? Â¿De cuÃ¡lÂ  negocio estamos hablando?Â  Â¿Los chinos pagan grandes comisiones al grupo de Diego Salazar?â€
EnfatizÃ³ enÂ  que el gobierno nacional yÂ  la FiscalÃ­a General de la RepÃºblica, â€œno podrÃ¡nÂ  silenciar este caso que establece que los ministros y viceministros del sector elÃ©ctrico, fueron comisionistas de las empresas que les dieron los contratos en el paÃ­sâ€.
â€œUn caso que establece con claridad que Carlos Aguilera utilizÃ³ su influencia en el Gobierno como oficial que participÃ³ en el Golpe de EstadoÂ  del 4 de febrero de 1992,Â  para obtenerÂ  las grandes comisiones por el Metro de Caracas yÂ  por el ferrocarril del Centro con las empresas espaÃ±olasâ€.
â€œEl casoÂ  demuestra que Diego Salazar se hizo rico con los negocios de los seguros en PDVSA, aprovechando que era primo de Rafael RamÃ­rez, yÂ  tambiÃ©nÂ  devela que le pagaron a las policÃ­as nacionales y a la FiscalÃ­a GeneralÂ  en Venezuela para evitar las investigaciones por estos desvÃ­os de recursosâ€.
Finalmente informÃ³ Montoya que acudirÃ¡ junto a la militancia de Primero JusticiaÂ  a la FiscalÃ­a General de la Republica a entregar la grabaciÃ³n y documentos que sustentan estas denuncias y anunciÃ³ que enÂ  lasÂ  prÃ³ximas semanas llevarÃ¡n estos hechos de corrupciÃ³n a Madrid,Â  con las autoridades andorranas, y a la UniÃ³nÂ  Interparlamentaria Mundial. â€œNo dejaremos que se silencie el caso de corrupciÃ³n mas descriptivo y preciso de la historia en Venezuelaâ€.
A continuaciÃ³n enviamos el enlace del vÃ­deo y el sonido en mp3 de la actividad.
Agradecemos su difusiÃ³n y transmisiÃ³n.

