Juan Marcos Colmenares: Guri

En la actualidad nadie podría imaginar la vida sin la existencia de la electricidad. Este fenómeno físico, desarrollado en la era de la revolución científica, domina todos los ámbitos de nuestra vida diaria.

En Venezuela, es de nuevo en la pionera Maracaibo donde se inicia el alumbrado eléctrico. La compañía The Maracaibo Electric Ligth (posteriormente Enelven), el 24 de octubre de 1888 instala alumbrado público en las calles de la ciudad, con ocasión del centenario del nacimiento del general Rafael Urdaneta. En 1889 la electricidad llega a Valencia y en 1897 a Caracas.

Pero producir y transportar grandes cantidades de energía eléctrica por todo el país, constituía un trabajo muy complejo. En principio se utilizaron plantas que funcionaban con combustible; pero al ser éste un recurso natural no renovable y debido a los daños ambientales, se idearon otros proyectos. La historia de Guri comienza en nuestra primera experiencia democrática 1945-1948, con Rómulo Betancourt como presidente de la Junta Revolucionaria, cuando se concibió el “Plan Nacional de Electrificación”, base del desarrollo eléctrico del país. Pero por la dictadura de Pérez Jiménez, debimos esperar hasta 1963 cuando Betancourt firma el contrato de construcción de Guri. Fueron 23 años de trabajo ininterrumpido: El 8 de noviembre de 1968, Raúl Leoni pone en servicio parcialmente la represa y el 8 de noviembre de 1986 fue culminada totalmente, en el periodo de Jaime Lusinchi.

El embalse Guri está ubicado en el Estado Bolívar, tiene una superficie de 4.250 km2, es el reservorio de agua más grande de Venezuela y se encuentra en el 9º lugar entre los diez de mayor volumen de agua represada. La represa Guri produce aproximadamente el 60% la electricidad del país, con una capacidad instalada de 10.000 megavatios. Hoy en día es la 3ª central hidroeléctrica más grande del mundo; llamada en 1974 Central Hidroeléctrica Raúl Leoni y oficialmente desde 2006, Central Hidroeléctrica Simón Bolívar.

En el año 2007, el gobierno estatizó el sector eléctrico y creó Corpoelec (Corporación Eléctrica Nacional); pero se abandonó la filosofía del mantenimiento preventivo, predictivo y correctivo que tenían las anteriores empresas eléctricas. Como consecuencia sobrevino la crisis, los apagones y el racionamiento energético. Y a pesar de haberse invertido grandes sumas de dinero para resolver el problema eléctrico, la ineficiencia, las malas políticas públicas y sobre todo la corrupción, lo empeoraron.

 

Por incapacidad e ineficiencia no se han culminado importantes obras en el sistema hidroeléctrico, como el arranque de Tocoma, la modernización de Macagua I y la puesta en marcha del resto de las unidades de La Vueltosa. Tampoco se cumplió con el cierre de los ciclos combinados de las plantas El Sitio y Termozulia II; ni se concretó la reposición de inventarios de piezas, repuestos y partes para atender las averías que se presentan en el sistema; ni la firma del contrato colectivo de los trabajadores del sector.

En el año 2008 se gastaron $1,3 millardos en la compra a Cuba de plantas eléctricas de generación distributiva (que eran como las que se usaban en Venezuela en los años 50’). En 2009-10, la empresa Derwick Associates obtuvo 12 contratos por $2.200 millones por vender, con sobreprecio y como nuevas, plantas y turbinas usadas. En 2011, se inició el Parque Eólico de La Guajira con una inversión de $200 millones y allí no hay nada porque todo se lo robaron. En el 2014 Jesse Chacón (Corpoelec) firmó con la empresa china Dongfang Electric Machinery un contrato por $326.923.000 para repotenciar las unidades de generación eléctrica de la represa El Guri y modernizar el equipamiento. Y, aunque el contrato fue pagado en su totalidad, hasta la fecha no se han iniciado los trabajos. Investigaciones del diputado Julio Montoya comprueban que en la crisis eléctrica están involucrados más de $30.000 millones.

En los 40 años de democracia 1958-1998 se invirtieron $48.000 millones en programas de generación, transmisión y distribución de electricidad. En los últimos 17 años se han manejado $120.000 millones y triangulados con Cuba $60.000 millones.

La crisis eléctrica no es por falta de lluvia o por El Niño. La causa es la corrupción y todo ha sido intencional para destruirnos, como lo denuncia Thays Peñalver. ¡No podemos esperar hasta el 2019!

jmcolmenares@gmail.com

