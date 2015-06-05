JosÃ© Luis Pirela: Romero

La historia de los lÃderes religiosos en el mundo estÃ¡ cargada de aspectos muy interesantes, AmÃ©rica Latina y el Caribe no son la excepciÃ³n. MonseÃ±or Oscar Arnulfo Romero es un importante personaje que dio su vida por defender sus convicciones de justicia social y su fe en Cristo redentor de la humanidad.
La dictadura militar de El Salvador vio en Ã©l un enemigo y un lÃder que adversÃ³ con profundidad las actuaciones del gorilismo en perjuicio de los mÃ¡s pobres, de los mÃ¡s desposeÃdos y los mÃ¡s dÃ©biles.
El 24 de Marzo de 1980 se consumÃ³ el plan asesino impulsado por un rÃ©gimen despreciable, cuya inmoralidad quedÃ³ desnuda frente al mundo. En Venezuela desde el Presidente Luis Herrera hasta quienes Ã©ramos dirigentes estudiantiles de izquierda, fuimos sacudidos en nuestras almas, frente al asesinato de MonseÃ±or Romero, un sacerdote aferrado a la verdad, un pastor de la iglesia de los pobres, que cayÃ³ abatido por la mano asesina del rÃ©gimen SalvadoreÃ±o que actuÃ³ desatado y amparado en la impunidad morbosa de los gorilas con uniforme.
MonseÃ±or Romero, siguiÃ³ a JesÃºs con tanta fÃ©, determinaciÃ³n y firmeza que dio su vida en ese propÃ³sito; las balas asesinas le destrozaron su corazÃ³n en plena celebraciÃ³n de la eucaristÃa dentro del templo; semejante monstruosidad sÃ³lo es comparable con la crucifixiÃ³n de JesÃºs. El martirio de este hijo de Dios fue factor de contradicciÃ³n en la iglesia catÃ³lica, muchos lo aclamaron y otros guardaron silencio cÃ³mplice para proteger privilegios en medio de esta inmensa cobardÃaâ€¦en fin, la iglesia es santa y pecadora porque estÃ¡ integrada por hombres.
Un escriba le preguntÃ³ a JesÃºs Â¿CuÃ¡l es el primero de todos los mandamientos? A lo cual respondiÃ³: â€œEscucha, Israel: El SeÃ±or nuestro Dios, es el Ãºnico SeÃ±or; amarÃ¡s al SeÃ±or tu Dios, con todo tu corazÃ³n, con toda tu alma, con todas tus fuerzas. El segundo es este: amarÃ¡s a tu prÃ³jimo como a ti mismo. No hay mandamientos mayor que Ã©stosâ€.
MonseÃ±or Romero, pagÃ³ con su sacrificio el apego a estos mandamientos.
El papa Francisco, coherente con la misiÃ³n de pastorear a la iglesia hacia el reino de JesÃºs, despojÃ¡ndola de privilegios y liberÃ¡ndola de ataduras para que se encuentre con los pobres en la alegrÃa del evangelio, acaba de anunciar la beatificaciÃ³n de MonseÃ±or Oscar Arnulfo Romero. Esta es una seÃ±al muy clara del lÃder del Vaticano al pueblo cristiano y al mundo entero. Se trata de un hermoso acto de justicia con un mÃ¡rtir cuya palabra liberadora, emancipadora y libertaria fue praxis cotidiana de un ejemplo imperecedero.
MonseÃ±or Romero, tu ejemplo, tu sacrificio y tu martirio vivirÃ¡ para siempre como insignia orgullosa en el corazÃ³n de todos los Latinoamericanos y CaribeÃ±os, el mundo ahora comenzarÃ¡ a conocer la dimensiÃ³n excelsa de tu vida.
@joseluismpv
Dirigente del MPV
