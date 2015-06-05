JosÃ© Luis Pirela: Romero

JosÃ© Luis Pirela: Romero

Por biendateao -
642
159
COMPARTIR

La historia de los lÃ­deres religiosos en el mundo estÃ¡ cargada de aspectos muy interesantes, AmÃ©rica Latina y el Caribe no son la excepciÃ³n. MonseÃ±or Oscar Arnulfo Romero es un importante personaje que dio su vida por defender sus convicciones de justicia social y su fe en Cristo redentor de la humanidad.

La dictadura militar de El Salvador vio en Ã©l un enemigo y un lÃ­der que adversÃ³ con profundidad las actuaciones del gorilismo en perjuicio de los mÃ¡s pobres, de los mÃ¡s desposeÃ­dos y los mÃ¡s dÃ©biles.

El 24 de Marzo de 1980 se consumÃ³ el plan asesino impulsado por un rÃ©gimen despreciable, cuya inmoralidad quedÃ³ desnuda frente al mundo. En Venezuela desde el Presidente Luis Herrera hasta quienes Ã©ramos dirigentes estudiantiles de izquierda, fuimos sacudidos en nuestras almas, frente al asesinato de MonseÃ±or Romero, un sacerdote aferrado a la verdad, un pastor de la iglesia de los pobres, que cayÃ³ abatido por la mano asesina del rÃ©gimen SalvadoreÃ±o que actuÃ³ desatado y amparado en la impunidad morbosa de los gorilas con uniforme.

MonseÃ±or Romero, siguiÃ³ a JesÃºs con tanta fÃ©, determinaciÃ³n y firmeza que dio su vida en ese propÃ³sito; las balas asesinas le destrozaron su corazÃ³n en plena celebraciÃ³n de la eucaristÃ­a dentro del templo; semejante monstruosidad sÃ³lo es comparable con la crucifixiÃ³n de JesÃºs. El martirio de este hijo de Dios fue factor de contradicciÃ³n en la iglesia catÃ³lica, muchos lo aclamaron y otros guardaron silencio cÃ³mplice para proteger privilegios en medio de esta inmensa cobardÃ­aâ€¦en fin, la iglesia es santa y pecadora porque estÃ¡ integrada por hombres.

Un escriba le preguntÃ³ a JesÃºs Â¿CuÃ¡l es el primero de todos los mandamientos? A lo cual respondiÃ³: â€œEscucha, Israel: El SeÃ±or nuestro Dios, es el Ãºnico SeÃ±or; amarÃ¡s al SeÃ±or tu Dios, con todo tu corazÃ³n, con toda tu alma, con todas tus fuerzas. El segundo es este: amarÃ¡s a tu prÃ³jimo como a ti mismo. No hay mandamientos mayor que Ã©stosâ€.

MonseÃ±or Romero, pagÃ³ con su sacrificio el apego a estos mandamientos.

El papa Francisco, coherente con la misiÃ³n de pastorear a la iglesia hacia el reino de JesÃºs, despojÃ¡ndola de privilegios y liberÃ¡ndola de ataduras para que se encuentre con los pobres en la alegrÃ­a del evangelio, acaba de anunciar la beatificaciÃ³n de MonseÃ±or Oscar Arnulfo Romero. Esta es una seÃ±al muy clara del lÃ­der del Vaticano al pueblo cristiano y al mundo entero. Se trata de un hermoso acto de justicia con un mÃ¡rtir cuya palabra liberadora, emancipadora y libertaria fue praxis cotidiana de un ejemplo imperecedero.

MonseÃ±or Romero, tu ejemplo, tu sacrificio y tu martirio vivirÃ¡ para siempre como insignia orgullosa en el corazÃ³n de todos los Latinoamericanos y CaribeÃ±os, el mundo ahora comenzarÃ¡ a conocer la dimensiÃ³n excelsa de tu vida.

@joseluismpv

joseluispirelapatria@yahoo.es

Dirigente del MPV

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

159 COMENTARIOS

  7. 672373 609366Hi. Cool post. Theres an concern along with your internet site in chrome, and you could want to test this The browser could be the marketplace chief and a very good element of men and women will omit your exceptional writing because of this dilemma. 647360

  9. 375849 813879In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it. 922046

  11. 496685 213977Hi there, just became aware of your weblog by means of Google, and located that it is actually informative. Im gonna watch out for brussels. I will appreciate should you continue this in future. Lots of folks will likely be benefited from your writing. Cheers! 317058

  12. 715915 174873I came across this very good from you out of sheer luck and never feel lucky enough to say also credit you for any job effectively done. 966638

  15. 207430 426493There some intriguing points more than time here but I dont know if I see them all center to heart. There exists some validity but Let me take hold opinion until I appear into it further. Quite very good post , thanks and now we want far more! Included with FeedBurner at exactly the same time 505474

  20. 142330 598015I really like your article. Its evident that you have a lot knowledge on this topic. Your points are well made and relatable. Thanks for writing engaging and interesting material. 90517

  21. 470000 917159Oh my goodness! an exceptional post dude. A lot of thanks Even so We are experiencing dilemma with ur rss . Dont know why Not able to sign up to it. Could there be anybody finding identical rss dilemma? Anyone who knows kindly respond. Thnkx 516316

  23. 207463 137438Average In turn sends provides will be the frequent systems that offer the opportunity for ones how does a person pick-up biological, overdue drivers, what one mechanically increases the business. Search Engine Marketing 417157

  26. 181401 727616My California Weight Loss diet invariably is an cost effective and versatile staying on your diet tv show made for people who find themselves planning to drop extra pounds and furthermore ultimately keep a much healthier habits. la weight loss 597581

  28. 211173 51147Id want to verify with you here. Which is not 1 thing I typically do! I take pleasure in reading a submit that will make individuals believe. In addition, thanks for permitting me to remark! 49147

  41. This particular blog is without a doubt awesome additionally informative. I have picked up a lot of helpful tips out of this source. I ad love to come back again soon. Thanks a lot!

  42. We stumbled over here from a different site and thought I should check things out. I such as what My partner and i see so i am just following anyone. Look forwards to looking at your site repeatedly.

  55. look at skies (look for аАТаЂаchemtrailаАТаЂа in google) fake clouds blocking sunlight UK and USA govt as put chemicals in tap water and food to dumb down population research everything mentioned

  84. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!

  85. Merely a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw outstanding style. аЂааЂ Better by far you should forget and smile than that you should remember and be sad.аЂ аЂа by Christina Georgina Rossetti.

  90. Woman of Alien Great do the job you have completed, this page is actually interesting with wonderful facts. Time is God as way of keeping every little thing from occurring at once.

  104. You can certainly see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.

  110. I think other web-site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and excellent user genial style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  116. I think other web site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and magnificent user genial style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  157. wonderful post, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector don at notice this. You must continue your writing. I am confident, you ave a huge readers a base already!

DEJA UN COMENTARIO