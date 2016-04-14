José Luis Pirela: Diálogo con púas

NOTAS PROGRESISTAS Fecha: 14/04/16

DIALOGO CON PUAS

El presidente Maduro se ha dedicado a insultar a la oposición, a descalificarla y luego sale a decir que quiere dialogo. A pesar de los agravios, la dirigencia de la MUD le ha mostrado voluntad para dialogar, siempre y cuando se establezca un dialogo fecundo, productivo y transparente en función de superar la crisis. El gobierno para lo único que tiene voluntad es para confrontar, es un afán desesperado por polarizar de nuevo el país ante la angustia de haber perdido apoyo popular. No se puede vivir a Dios rogando y con el mazo dando, es una forma hipócrita de ejercer la política. Es notorio que el gobierno habla de dialogo colocándole púas y obstáculos a la aplicación práctica de un mecanismo civilizado para superar la convulsión en la que Venezuela se encuentra. La responsabilidad de dialogar es compartida, se necesitan dos actores, pero la obligación principal la tiene quien gobierna. A nadie podrán engañar promoviendo un dialogo de burócratas, caracterizado por la simulación y la conformación de una comisión unilateral, es decir, constituida por una sola de las partes, por lo cual nos preguntamos ¿Qué hace la fiscal general en una comisión de dialogo? En nuestro país no debe repetirse lo ocurrido en el año 2014 en la que se realizo un encuentro de las partes en radio y televisión, sosteniéndose un debate que luego resulto infructuoso, sin continuidad, ni resultados concretos. El gobierno de Maduro se ocupo desde los resortes del poder de ir diluyendo el tema hasta sepultarlo en el olvido. Dos años después el gobierno juega a la misma maniobra, queriendo ganar tiempo para desarrollar su formato: colocarse un falso ropaje democrático, insistir en el argumento del golpe, magnicidio, invasión imperialista, guerra económica y una montaña de mentiras repetidas mil veces al estilo nazi. Los venezolanos no conseguimos comida, medicinas, servicios de calidad y la posibilidad de solventar otras necesidades; mientras tanto siguen usando todos los poderes públicos para expresar su desprecio por el oponente, usando todo el sistema de medios de comunicación oficiales, que pasaron de ser del Estado a ser del Gobierno y su cogollo rojo. El venezolano sumergido en una tragedia nacional sin precedentes en la historia, no merece la venta de falsas expectativas, falsos diálogos y otras maniobras que tratan de esconder la postura de un gobierno incapaz de rectificar. Su parodia no tiene límites, trajeron a Ernesto Samper de UNASUR para darle pomposidad internacional, presentándolo como un factor neutral, cuando en realidad este siempre arrima la brasa para la sardina del gobierno. La MUD tiene vocación para el dialogo siempre que haya una agenda convenida, mediación de organismos internacionales (aceptados por todos), compromiso programático y respeto entre las partes, es decir, dialogo sin púas, sin cartas marcadas y puñales escondidos.

Diputado AN por San Francisco, Zulia