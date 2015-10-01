JosÃ© Luis Pirela: Debate parlamentario I

José Luis Pirela: Debate parlamentario I

La campaÃ±a para las parlamentarias del 6D, deberÃ­a estar signada por las propuestas de soluciÃ³n a los problemas en materia de servicios, infraestructura, inseguridad, salud, educaciÃ³n y otros. Debe servir para abordar los temas estratÃ©gicos como la polÃ­tica petrolera, la producciÃ³n de PDVSA, la diversificaciÃ³n de la economÃ­a, el rescate de la producciÃ³n nacional, el desmontaje del control cambiario, el financiamiento agrÃ­cola, el respeto a la Â propiedad, la renovaciÃ³n de los poderes pÃºblicos, la seguridad social de los trabajadores, el desarrollo constitucional; en fin son tantos los temas pendientes, en materia de legislaciÃ³n y fiscalizaciÃ³n, para rescatar la Venezuela decente y productiva.

Como consecuencia de la crisis de un modelo polÃ­tico y econÃ³mico fracasado, el pueblo despertÃ³, preparÃ¡ndose para castigar con el voto a los candidatos de Maduro; estos comienzan a desesperarse y salen a insultar, ofender y descalificar a los candidatos del CAMBIO. Son tan grotescos e inescrupulosos que en ocasiones tenemos que contestarles para que la altura polÃ­tica no sea confundida con miedo. Mis disculpas.

La cÃºpula roja cuyo emblemaÂ  son Maduro y Diosdado, se la pasan diciendo que la mesa de la unidad no tiene propuestas.Â  Contra esta mentira debo mencionar las recientes jornadas de discusiÃ³n en las que Omar Barboza, presento sendo documento para la elaboraciÃ³n del programa parlamentario del cambio.

En este espacio pretendo dejar testimonio de algunos temas: En primer lugar los Diputados del CAMBIO vamos a presentar 2 leyes en emergencia legislativa, una para desarrollar el enunciado constitucional que nos define como un Estado Federal descentralizado y este Gobierno la viola todos los dÃ­as, eliminando la Juntas parroquiales electas por el pueblo y liquidando todos los fondos financieros de apoyo a Gobernaciones y AlcaldÃ­as, restÃ¡ndoles capacidad frente a los problemas.Â  La otra iniciativa, es la ley de amnistÃ­a para los presos polÃ­ticos y exiliados, que permita la libertad de Leopoldo y un montÃ³n de estudiantes presos, el retorno de Manuel Rosales, Ortega, el Gato BriceÃ±o, RamÃ³n MartÃ­nez y una larga lista de Venezolanos separados de sus familias por ensaÃ±amiento rojo. Esto es necesario para revindicar la democracia y dar pasos hacia la reconciliaciÃ³n nacional.

En cuanto a PDVSA, es necesario darle un giro Ã©tico y productivo, que liquide la corrupciÃ³n, la burocracia y la negligencia; sin caer en la tentaciÃ³n deÂ  perseguir a quienes allÃ­ laboran pero recuperando su alto nivel gerencial y la producciÃ³n petrolera.

En Venezuela, debemos construir un consenso para acabar con la especulaciÃ³n financiera.

Urgimos un plan de financiamiento agrÃ­cola acompaÃ±ado de una disposiciÃ³n que prohÃ­ba expropiaciones por 10 aÃ±os o mÃ¡s, para recuperar la producciÃ³n de leche, carne, pollo, cafÃ©, arroz y otros. SEGUIREMOS PROPONIENDO.

 

Candidato a la AN por SAN FRANCISCO

@joseluispirelar

