José Luis Pirela: Antes SN, ahora SEBIN

El día jueves 25 de Febrero al salir de la sesión suspendida por un decisión prudente del Presidente de la AN Dip. Henry Ramos Allup, frente a revoltosos armados en las barras del hemiciclo que saboteaban la sesión planeaban agredir a los indígenas de Amazonas; tuve que salir hacia el SEBIN a cumplir una tarea parlamentaria como miembro de la Comisión de Política Interior.
El equipo de la Comisión recibió una llamada de auxilio de un Abogado penalista de Caracas a quien conocí en las puertas del SEBIN acompañado de la Diputada Presidente de la Comisión Delsa Solorzano (UNT-Miranda) y Teodoro Campos (AP Lara) en la misión de auxiliar al Abogado José Gregorio Baptista.
No pensé que la visita al SEBIN, Policía Política del gobierno de Maduro; fuese a resultar tan repugnante y en minutos recordarme la dictadura de Pérez Jiménez y los temibles esbirros de la SN; vale decir la Seguridad Nacional de los asesinos Pedro Estrada y Miguel Silvio Sanz; confieso que hasta recordé a Gustavo Rodríguez y Pierina España por su famosa telenovela encarnada en personajes de esa sangrienta época.
El día 26 de Noviembre del 2015 la Juez quinto penal del área metropolitana ordenó la libertad del Arq. Lessi Marcano y no ha podido ejecutarse porque el SEBIN ha colocado obstáculos, solicito un informe médico y otros trámites para la excarcelación del Arq. Marcano. Llegamos a la sede de Plaza Venezuela, Delsa, Teodoro y yo leímos los documentos, el informe y la decisión judicial antes de anunciarnos. La intención de ingresar al recinto fue bloqueada por los “funcionarios”, sostuvimos una fuerte discusión con un burócrata que nos mal atendió para decirnos que el Director estaba cumpliendo agenda. En ese momento nos percatamos que el jefe del organismo es también Ministro de Interior y Justicia: Gral. Gustavo González López, lo cual es muy usual en este gobierno policamburero, lo cierto es que en ausencia del gato, los ratones hacen fiesta y en el SEBIN lo hay combinada con tortura, abuso, ilegalidad e inobservancia de la Constitución.
La segunda fase de nuestra celebre visita, fue atendida por el Abg. José Luis Fernández, quien durante la conversación; si así puede llamarse nos dijo que el cumple ordenes y que estaban analizando la sentencia. La indignación que me produjo semejante arbitrariedad no es fácil describirla, quien le diría a estos esbirros de utilería que ellos están facultados para analizar sentencias; permanecimos una hora de espera para que el Abg. Fernández bajara del pedestal hegemónico- policial a decirnos que la documentación sería recibida y procesada en el Helicoide; es la tercera vez que cumplo funciones parlamentarias, una regional y dos nacionales; nunca había visto algo semejante de tan horrenda elaboración, al final pensé: Dios mío protege a nuestros presos políticos y a los estudiantes de tanto peligro. Sin duda antes SN, ahora SEBIN.
Diputado AN San Francisco-Zulia
@joseluispirelar
