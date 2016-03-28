José Lombardi: Venezuela en llamas

José Lombardi: Venezuela en llamas

Aprovechando los días de asueto de semana santa, decidí junto a mi familia trasladarnos hasta el hermoso Valle de La Culata, seleccionamos la vía Maracaibo/El Vigía/ Mérida, nos llamó la atención que toda la ruta estaba impregnada por una especie de neblina que posteriormente supimos se conoce como calima.

Busqué la definición en el diccionario de la real academia y encontré que su significado es “Accidente atmosférico consistente en partículas de polvo o arena en suspensión, cuya densidad dificulta la visibilidad” ahora bien, ¿cuál es el “accidente atmosférico” que lo produce?  En el caso de Venezuela, la inmensa cantidad de incendios forestales que están ocurriendo.

No solo a través de la búsqueda de información, pude concluir que eran los incendios forestales los causantes de la calima, sino que fui testigo junto a mi familia, de cómo este fenómeno atmosférico nos acompañó en toda nuestra travesía, impresionante entrar a Mérida y no ver el majestuoso e imponente Pico Bolívar, leíamos con asombro como eran devastadas por el fuego, más de 400 hectáreas de la Sierra de La Culata y la zona de los Chorros de Milla.

El paisaje común de la travesía con algunas pequeñas excepciones, fue una vegetación seca con ganado bajo en peso, casi esquelético, pasto y arbustos arrasados por las llamas y una “calima” persistente, negada a retirarse.

La explicación que le dan a este triste paisaje es resumida en sequía, verano o efecto del niño, lo puedo entender, pero es inaceptable que, en el siglo 21, con miles de avances tecnológicos y después de haber manejado tantos recursos económicos, Venezuela siga dependiendo de la lluvia para garantizar lo básico y esencial para vivir.

Tenemos agua en el subsuelo, en nuestros lagos, ríos, montañas y una inmensa costa frente al mar, como es posible que zonas desérticas tengan resuelto el problema del agua, logrando inclusive cosechas en el desierto, ejemplos tenemos muchos, quizás el más emblemático es el desierto del Neguev, en donde no solo satisfacen su consumo interno, sino que se dan el lujo de exportar el excedente.

Ahora no solo tenemos el problema de la escases de medicinas y alimentos, inseguridad, inflación, racionamiento de luz y agua, entre miles de problemas más, sino que tenemos que agregar la inmensa deforestación producida por los incendios descontrolados, sin saber todavía sus consecuencias a corto, mediano y largo plazo, me dice un ganadero amigo que cientos de reses se están muriendo por la sequía, solo por citar este ejemplo.

Seguimos avanzando en retroceso, nos toca asumir con valentía los cambios que debemos dar, sofoquemos las llamas de la indiferencia y empecemos a regar nuestra tierra con pasión, para ello es indispensable que cada venezolano actué con desprendimiento, trascendencia y sentido de patria.

 

Jose Lombardi

Presidente

Copei Maracaibo

