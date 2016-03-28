José Lombardi: Venezuela en llamas

Aprovechando los días de asueto de semana santa, decidí junto a mi familia trasladarnos hasta el hermoso Valle de La Culata, seleccionamos la vía Maracaibo/El Vigía/ Mérida, nos llamó la atención que toda la ruta estaba impregnada por una especie de neblina que posteriormente supimos se conoce como calima.
Busqué la definición en el diccionario de la real academia y encontré que su significado es “Accidente atmosférico consistente en partículas de polvo o arena en suspensión, cuya densidad dificulta la visibilidad” ahora bien, ¿cuál es el “accidente atmosférico” que lo produce? En el caso de Venezuela, la inmensa cantidad de incendios forestales que están ocurriendo.
No solo a través de la búsqueda de información, pude concluir que eran los incendios forestales los causantes de la calima, sino que fui testigo junto a mi familia, de cómo este fenómeno atmosférico nos acompañó en toda nuestra travesía, impresionante entrar a Mérida y no ver el majestuoso e imponente Pico Bolívar, leíamos con asombro como eran devastadas por el fuego, más de 400 hectáreas de la Sierra de La Culata y la zona de los Chorros de Milla.
El paisaje común de la travesía con algunas pequeñas excepciones, fue una vegetación seca con ganado bajo en peso, casi esquelético, pasto y arbustos arrasados por las llamas y una “calima” persistente, negada a retirarse.
La explicación que le dan a este triste paisaje es resumida en sequía, verano o efecto del niño, lo puedo entender, pero es inaceptable que, en el siglo 21, con miles de avances tecnológicos y después de haber manejado tantos recursos económicos, Venezuela siga dependiendo de la lluvia para garantizar lo básico y esencial para vivir.
Tenemos agua en el subsuelo, en nuestros lagos, ríos, montañas y una inmensa costa frente al mar, como es posible que zonas desérticas tengan resuelto el problema del agua, logrando inclusive cosechas en el desierto, ejemplos tenemos muchos, quizás el más emblemático es el desierto del Neguev, en donde no solo satisfacen su consumo interno, sino que se dan el lujo de exportar el excedente.
Ahora no solo tenemos el problema de la escases de medicinas y alimentos, inseguridad, inflación, racionamiento de luz y agua, entre miles de problemas más, sino que tenemos que agregar la inmensa deforestación producida por los incendios descontrolados, sin saber todavía sus consecuencias a corto, mediano y largo plazo, me dice un ganadero amigo que cientos de reses se están muriendo por la sequía, solo por citar este ejemplo.
Seguimos avanzando en retroceso, nos toca asumir con valentía los cambios que debemos dar, sofoquemos las llamas de la indiferencia y empecemos a regar nuestra tierra con pasión, para ello es indispensable que cada venezolano actué con desprendimiento, trascendencia y sentido de patria.
Jose Lombardi
Presidente
Copei Maracaibo
461404 779219Aw, this was a truly nice post. In concept I wish to put in writing like this moreover ?taking time and actual effort to make an outstanding write-up?nevertheless what can I say?I procrastinate alot and by no means seem to get something done. 467006
856075 546030This web site is usually a walk-through its the data you wished concerning this and didnt know who ought to. Glimpse here, and youll definitely discover it. 524091
689374 970178Ill do this if want to as significantly as I hope that is not too far off the track. 684988
163129 581415Hello! I just wish to give a huge thumbs up for the excellent information youve gotten proper here on this post. I will likely be coming back to your weblog for a lot more soon. 105358
477381 643714There exist a couple of several different distinct levels among the California Weight loss program and each and every a person is pretty crucial. You are procedure stands out as the the actual giving up with all of the power. weight loss 340789
910817 474413I basically ought to let you know which you have written an exceptional and exclusive post that I genuinely enjoyed reading. Im fascinated by how effectively you laid out your material and presented your views. Thank you. 795039
407129 410083There is noticeably a lot of money to comprehend this. I suppose you made particular nice points in functions also. 847343
418109 250331Wow Da weiss man, wo es hingehen muss Viele Grsse Mirta 33127
680234 712529You ought to experience a contest personally of the finest blogs on-line. Im going to suggest this page! 947933
618891 135425Extremely fascinating subject , thanks for posting . 138973
550237 499736There a couple of fascinating points in time in this post but I dont know if I see these center to heart. There might be some validity but Ill take hold opinion until I explore it further. Outstanding write-up , thanks and then we want a great deal much more! Put into FeedBurner too 966340
761013 872370Greatest fighter toasts ought to entertain and supply prize on your couples. Initially audio system next to obnoxious crowd would be wise to recognize 1 certain gold colored strategy as to public speaking, which is private interests self. very best man jokes 821271
421679 758189I completely agree! I came over from google and am searching to subscribe. Where is your RSS feed? 511138
46508 676557Hi there, just became aware of your weblog by way of Google, and identified that it is truly informative. Ill be grateful in case you continue this in future. Lots of men and women will benefit from your writing. Cheers! 933941
572669 886752This web site is often a walk-through like the information you wanted in regards to this and didnt know who to question. Glimpse here, and you will undoubtedly discover it. 838215
922915 282962Im not that a lot of a internet reader to be honest but your websites truly nice, keep it up! Ill go ahead and bookmark your web site to come back later. All the greatest 953181
638554 827111How can I attract much more hits to my composing weblog? 191344
487863 273843It is a shame you dont have a donate button! Id most surely donate to this outstanding internet internet site! I suppose inside the meantime ill be pleased with bookmarking and putting your Rss feed to my Google account. I appear forward to fresh updates and will share this weblog with my Facebook group: ) 100308
361045 187142I as effectively believe thence , perfectly pent post! . 109588
456065 524257Spot up for this write-up, I genuinely believe this internet internet site requirements a terrific deal far more consideration. Ill likely to finish up once again to read a good deal far more, a lot of thanks for that data. 718728
Casinoonline-uk is a gambling casino review source for Reviews, no deposit bonus, casino bonus codes & free spins. You’re able to receive ranks of casino, free casino games and most up-to-date info at Casinoonline-uk.net.
Emeryeps is a Portland SEO Company set up by Michael Jemery. The intent of Emeryeps.com is to render SEO services and help Portland merchants with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them progress the positions of Google and yahoo. click here at emeryeps.com/portland-seo/
IMSCSEO is a SG SEO Agency launched by Mike Koosher. The role of IMSCSEO.com is to cater SEO services and help singapore online businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them go up the position of Google or bing. Find us at imscsseo.com
IMSCSEO is a Singapore SEO Contractor put together by Mike Koosher. The mission of IMSCSEO.com is to offer SEO services and help singapore businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to help them progress the position of Google. click here at imscsseo.com
SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Business. The objective of Market.Source-wave.com is to provide you with Buy PBN Links services and help internet businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to help them go up the standing of A search engine.
You’ll find it nearly extremely difficult to see well-aware individuals on this area, even though you look like you fully understand those things you’re writing on! Cheers
It really is near impossible to find well-aware men and women on this area, however you look like you fully understand what you’re writing on! Many Thanks
I merely want to advise you that I am new to blog posting and undeniably cherished your report. Very likely I am inclined to save your blog post . You seriously have magnificent article information. Value it for share-out with us your own website write-up
I merely desire to inform you that I am new to blogging and incredibly adored your site. Quite possibly I am probably to bookmark your blog post . You indeed have memorable article information. Be Thankful For it for giving out with us your very own web document
I just intend to advise you that I am new to having a blog and genuinely enjoyed your work. Most likely I am likely to save your blog post . You absolutely have extraordinary article information. Get Pleasure From it for swapping with us your very own web article
I just intend to advise you that I am new to having a blog and clearly cherished your article. Likely I am going to save your blog post . You definitely have outstanding article information. Delight In it for expressing with us the best web information
Casinoonline-uk is a gambling casino review resource for Reviews, no deposit bonus, casino bonus codes & free spins. It is easy to discover ratings of casino, free casino gaming titles and latest media at Casinoonline-uk.net.
You’ll find it near close to impossible to see well-informed parties on this content, in addition you come across as like you are familiar with which you’re writing on! Cheers
It is actually nearly close to impossible to encounter well-qualified parties on this content, although you appear like you comprehend what you’re writing on! Thanks A Lot
Casinoonline-uk is a casino review website for Reviews, no deposit bonus, casino bonus codes & free spins. One can acquire results of casino, free casino game titles and latest announcement at Casinoonline-uk.net.
It can be near close to impossible to encounter well-advised men or women on this area, even though you look like you be aware of which you’re writing about! Cheers
SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Organization. The role of Market.Source-wave.com is to provide Buy PBN Links services and help merchants with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them progress the positions of Google.
It’s actually mostly close to impossible to find well-updated people on this niche, but you look like you are familiar with what you’re writing on! Thanks A Lot
SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Organization. The cause of Market.Source-wave.com is to present Buy PBN Links services and help agencies with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them ascend the rankings of Google.
It’s nearly not possible to see well-educated men and women on this subject, although you come across as like you understand what you’re indicating! Thank You
SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Corporation. The goal of Market.Source-wave.com is to provide you with Buy PBN Links services and help companies with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them climb the position of the search engines.
SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Online Business. The goal of Market.Source-wave.com is to produce Buy PBN Links services and help business owners with their Search Engine Optimization to help them climb the standing of the search engines.
536809 417995I truly like your write-up. Its evident that you have a great deal understanding on this topic. Your points are nicely created and relatable. Thanks for writing engaging and fascinating material. 249235
IMSCSEO is a SG SEO Service Provider founded by Mike Koosher. The goal of IMSCSEO.com is to provide SEO services and help singapore business owners with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them rise the standing of Bing or google. Come to imscsseo.com
Emeryeps is a Portland Oregon SEO Contractor started by Michael Jemery. The objective of Emeryeps.com is to provide SEO services and help Portland business owners with their Search Engine Optimization to help them rise the ranks of the search engines. Try emeryeps.com/portland-seo/
IMSCSEO is a SG SEO Enterprise founded by Mike Koosher. The aim of IMSCSEO.com is to deliver SEO services and help Singapore merchants with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them climb the ranks of Search engine. Take a look at imscsseo.com
IMSCSEO is a Singapore SEO Enterprise put together by Mike Koosher. The mission of IMSCSEO.com is to offer you SEO services and help Singapore firms with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them go up the ranking of the search engines. More at imscsseo.com
Emeryeps is a Portland SEO Service Provider constructed by Michael Jemery. The aim of Emeryeps.com is to cater SEO services and help Portland online businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them go up the ranking of Search engine. Visit emeryeps.com/portland-seo/
I was pretty pleased to find this web site. I want to to thank you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely loved every part of it and I have you saved as a favorite to look at new stuff in your web site.
I just wish to show you that I am new to putting up a blog and incredibly valued your post. Likely I am probably to save your blog post . You absolutely have stunning article content. Delight In it for telling with us all of your internet site post
Noticeably interesting information that you have mentioned, many thanks for setting up.
I’m very pleased to uncover this site. I wanted to thank you for ones time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely savored every little bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to check out new things on your web site.
Tremendously significant advice you have remarked, warm regards for publishing.
I simply hope to share it with you that I am new to writing and thoroughly valued your information. Probably I am going to remember your blog post . You indeed have lovely article information. Acknowledge it for expressing with us your own domain post
Hiya here, just turned aware of your blog through Search engine, and realized that it is truly interesting. I’ll appreciate should you decide continue on this post.
I’m very happy to uncover this web site. I need to to thank you for your time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely really liked every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to look at new information in your site.
Noticeably alluring details you have stated, thank you for adding.
This is the right occasion to make some desires for the near future. I’ve read through this blog and if I could, I desire to suggest you handful significant tips.
It can be near unthinkable to come across well-advised users on this niche, unfortunately you appear like you are familiar with what exactly you’re writing about! Excellent
I was pretty pleased to discover this page. I wanted to thank you for your time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely liked every bit of it and I have you book-marked to check out new things on your website.
I merely intend to tell you that I am new to writing a blog and clearly loved your site. Very possible I am inclined to save your blog post . You definitely have excellent article blog posts. Be Grateful For it for expressing with us your own internet site document
Might be near close to impossible to come across well-qualified people on this matter, however, you appear like you be aware of what you’re talking about! Appreciation
Hiya here, just turned out to be mindful of your blogging site through Google, and discovered that it is quite entertaining. I will be grateful for should you decide persist this informative article.
It is actually almost not possible to encounter well-updated visitors on this issue, then again you look like you fully grasp those things you’re indicating! Regards
Hey there, just got familiar with your website through The Big G, and discovered that it’s really helpful. I’ll take pleasure in if you decide to carry on this informative article.
Hullo here, just became aware about your wordpress bog through Yahoo and bing, and have found that it’s really beneficial. I will truly appreciate should you carry on such.
Hiya here, just turned out to be conscious of your wordpress bog through Bing, and found that it is very informational. I will like in the event you retain these.
I merely wish to inform you you that I am new to writing a blog and extremely liked your report. Most likely I am most likely to save your blog post . You literally have outstanding article materials. Appreciate it for discussing with us your very own site post
I just hope to share it with you that I am new to having a blog and completely loved your information. Quite possibly I am prone to store your blog post . You seriously have outstanding article blog posts. Get Pleasure From it for swapping with us the best site information
I really want to reveal to you that I am new to online blogging and incredibly cherished your page. Likely I am likely to remember your blog post . You really have magnificent article blog posts. Be Grateful For it for expressing with us your current web post
Hello there, just turned receptive to your webpage through Google, and have found that it is really informative. I’ll be grateful in the event you retain this approach.
Hullo there, just started to be aware about your writings through Bing, and found that it is pretty informative. I’ll be grateful for if you decide to retain this post.
Fairly significant information that you have stated, thanks a lot for setting up.
Fairly significant data you’ll have stated, thanks so much for posting.
Seriously engaging data you have said, thanks so much for submitting.
Good day there, just turned mindful of your web page through Yahoo and bing, and discovered that it is really interesting. I’ll take pleasure in in the event you retain this approach.
It happens to be proper day to put together some goals for the forthcoming future. I’ve go through this posting and if I could, I desire to suggest to you you very few important suggestions.
It’s appropriate occasion to have some schedules for the longer term. I have digested this blog entry and if I may just, I want to propose you few intriguing pointers.
Good day there, just became conscious of your writings through Bing and yahoo, and found that it is really informative. I’ll appreciate should you continue on this informative article.
This is convenient day to create some options for the longer term. I’ve digested this document and if I may, I want to propose you very few appealing recommendations.
I was very happy to uncover this site. I need to to thank you for ones time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely loved every little bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to check out new stuff on your web site.
Definitely compelling data that you have stated, warm regards for setting up.
This is ideal day to get some desires for the future. I’ve browsed this blog and if I would, I want to recommend you some appealing recommendation.
Very interesting points you have stated, thanks for putting up.
I’m very pleased to find this site. I need to to thank you for ones time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely savored every bit of it and I have you saved to fav to check out new stuff in your website.
Hi folks there, just turned alert to your blogging site through Search engine, and have found that it’s truly beneficial. I’ll value should you keep up these.
It’s ideal time to get some goals for the near future. I’ve digested this blog entry and if I could, I desire to encourage you number of enlightening tip.
I’m pretty pleased to uncover this website. I need to to thank you for ones time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely liked every bit of it and i also have you book-marked to see new stuff on your blog.
I was excited to discover this web site. I need to to thank you for ones time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every part of it and i also have you book marked to check out new things in your site.
It really is convenient time to generate some schemes for the forthcoming future. I have study this article and if I may, I want to suggest to you you a few significant recommendations.
It is usually most suitable day to get some schemes for the possible future. I have go through this blog posting and if I may just, I want to propose you some enlightening advice.
Hullo there, just became alert to your website through yahoo, and discovered that it is very useful. I will appreciate in the event you persist these.
I’m excited to find this web site. I need to to thank you for ones time for this wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every bit of it and I have you saved to fav to check out new stuff on your blog.
Greetings there, just became mindful of your writings through Search engine, and discovered that it is truly beneficial. I’ll truly appreciate should you continue on this informative article.
Hullo there, just got mindful of your weblog through The Big G, and have found that it is seriously entertaining. I’ll like if you keep up this approach.
Greetings there, just became familiar with your website through Search engine, and realized that it’s seriously helpful. I will value in the event you continue such.
Highly intriguing resources you’ll have said, many thanks for putting up.
I was pretty pleased to discover this page. I need to to thank you for ones time for this wonderful read!! I definitely really liked every bit of it and I have you bookmarked to see new stuff on your web site.
It’s right opportunity to produce some plans for the possible future. I’ve scan this article and if I would, I wish to suggest you few unique recommendation.
Howdy here, just became aware of your article through Bing and yahoo, and found that it is quite informative. I’ll like should you retain this.
I was more than happy to discover this website. I wanted to thank you for ones time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to check out new things on your web site.
Hi there, just became receptive to your article through Google, and found that it is quite entertaining. I’ll truly appreciate should you continue on this post.
This is suitable day to generate some preparations for the forthcoming future. I’ve digested this blog and if I would, I want to encourage you handful of insightful tips.
I was more than happy to discover this website. I wanted to thank you for your time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to see new information in your site.
Incredibly absorbing data that you have said, thanks so much for posting.
Quite engaging specifics you’ll have stated, thank you so much for putting up.
ss6SW4 Your current positions continually have much of really up to date info. Where do you come up with this? Just declaring you are very imaginative. Thanks again
Ita??a?аАааАТаЂ s really a cool and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you simply shared this useful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
You, my friend, ROCK! I found exactly the information I already searched all over the place and simply couldn at locate it. What a great web site.
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is wonderful, as well as the content!
Well I truly liked studying it. This information procured by you is very helpful for correct planning.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this article plus the rest of the website is really good.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog article.Really thank you!
Straight answers you. Thanks for sharing.
This is certainly This is certainly a awesome write-up. Thanks for bothering to describe all of this out for us. It is a great help!
Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Fantastic. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.
Really enjoyed this blog article.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Muchos Gracias for your blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
“I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently. I’m quite sure I’ll learn plenty of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!”
Really appreciate you sharing this blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
You might try adding a video or a picture or two
This blog is definitely cool and factual. I have discovered many interesting stuff out of this source. I ad love to visit it every once in a while. Cheers!
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Fantastic article.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
I am so grateful for your blog. Awesome.
Im thankful for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Keep up the wonderful piece of work, I read few blog posts on this internet site and I believe that your blog is rattling interesting and has got bands of superb information.
It as hard to find educated people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
wow, awesome article post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Thanks for the article post.Much thanks again. Want more.
Muchos Gracias for your article post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
You have brought up a very fantastic points , appreciate it for the post.
Major thankies for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Website We Recommend You made some fine points there. I did a search on the matter and found most people will consent with your blog.
My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Simply a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw great pattern. аЂаHe profits most who serves best.аЂа by Arthur F. Sheldon.
Im thankful for the blog post.Really thank you! Want more.
This site was how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something which helped me. Kudos!
I cannot thank you enough for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Say, you got a nice article post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
We stumbled over here from a different web page and thought I might check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to looking at your web page again.
I truly appreciate this blog.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Very good article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Well I definitely liked studying it. This post procured by you is very practical for good planning.
You can certainly see your expertise in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.
love, love, love the dirty lime color!!!
Thank you ever so for you article post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Thanks a lot for the blog article.Thanks Again. Want more.
You are my function designs. Thanks for the write-up
purses too. I personally believe that any one of those totes
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again!
Looking forward to reading more. Great post. Awesome.
Thank you ever so for you article.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Wow, what a video it is! Truly fastidious quality video, the lesson given in this video is really informative.
I think this is a real great article. Awesome.
wonderful points altogether, you just won a logo new reader. What would you recommend in regards to your submit that you just made a few days ago? Any sure?
to mind. Is it simply me or does it look like li?e some of
This is one awesome article.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
VIBRAM FIVE FINGERS OUTLET WALSH | ENDORA
What are the laws as to using company logos in blog posts?
Looking forward to reading more. Great post. Will read on
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Thank you for your blog post.Really thank you! Great.
Lovely just what I was searching for.Thanks to the author for taking his clock time on this one.
I will immediately snatch your rss feed as I can at in finding your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Thanks a lot for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
plastic bathroom faucets woud eaily break compared to bronze bathroom faucets-
Thanks again for the blog.Much thanks again. Cool.
Major thankies for the blog post. Much obliged.
to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme?
Regards for helping out, wonderful information.
Really enjoyed this post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.