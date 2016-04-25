José Lombardi: Anomia

José Lombardi: Anomia

Por redaccionbd -
1489
386
COMPARTIR

 

Pretender definir la compleja situación venezolana en una sola palabra es temerario, sin embargo, pudiéramos atrevernos, seleccionando la palabra “anomia”, según la real academia española, es la ausencia de Ley, para el autor Durkheim, “es el momento en el que los vínculos sociales se debilitan y la sociedad pierde su fuerza para integrar y regular adecuadamente a los individuos”, es una situación, desde mi punto de vista, compleja y difícil, donde la mayoría de los venezolanos sentimos avanzar en un círculo estático imperfecto, contrario al normal desarrollo lineal y progresivo que caracterizan las sociedades sanas.

Instituciones que deberían estar al servicio del Estado han sido secuestradas por un Gobierno todo poderoso en el que es juez y  parte, convirtiendo las decisiones en trajes a la medida, parcialidad grotesca y desmedida que produce un estado de derecho inexistente, obligando a la sociedad a resolver sus problemas como en el viejo oeste norteamericano, a duelo y tiros, resultando vencedor el más apto, tal como lo diría Darwin en el origen de las especies, según el observatorio venezolano de la violencia, en Venezuela murieron violentamente en 2015, 27. 875 venezolanos, de los cuales 70% son por ajustes de cuentas.

Sin pretender exonerar de responsabilidad al Gobierno actual, la anomia, es un cáncer inoculado que ha venido desarrollándose en toda la sociedad venezolana, generación tras generación, lo que popularmente conocemos como “viveza criolla” en donde quizás, la minoría aventajada, ha sido cómplice y responsable en mayor grado de su expansión, “a mí que no me den, que me pongan donde haya”

La complicidad, ausencia y egoísmo de nuestras elites o minorías aventajadas han dado como resultado una sociedad huérfana, desprovista y sin rumbo, en donde huir es la respuesta al problema, cuando lo que se requiere es responsabilidad y honestidad para afrontarlarlo, urge recomponer el estado, algunos dicen que el cambio de gobierno es la solución, pienso que no es suficiente, debemos profundizar la acción para garantizar sus buenos resultados y permanencia en el tiempo, el todo debe prevalecer a la parte, un pacto social incluyente, sobre objetivos comunes a corto, mediano y largo plazo, capaz de derrotar la anomia y establecer un verdadero estado de derecho.

Nuestras acciones nos condenan a vivir eternamente en el sub desarrollo, debemos negarnos siendo exigentes, el estado por si solo es una entelequia, la sociedad un cumulo de voluntades capaz de darle vida, en cada venezolano está la posibilidad de ser mejores,  debemos atrevernos a ser ciudadanos, asumiéndolo como el integrante de la sociedad que se somete a la ley y sobrepone los intereses colectivos sobre los propios (el todo es superior a la parte), aquí nace, para los que creemos en el humanismo integral, el bien común.

Recientemente el padre Ugalde público un artículo, en donde entre otras cosa dice: “Para desbloquear y reconstruir el país es imprescindible llegar a un acuerdo sobre un Gobierno de Salvación Nacional con compromisos básicos respaldados por parte del chavismo y de la oposición democrática, con medidas de cirugía mayor para recuperar la democracia, con una economía que atraiga inversión, crecimiento y abastecimiento para una sociedad que recobre la vida y la esperanza…Después de la muerte de Jesús, ejecutado como un malhechor, la crisis de sus seguidores fue espantosa. Perdieron toda esperanza y se escondieron por miedo. La resurrección de Jesucristo fue para ellos un nuevo volver a la vida y a la esperanza…A pesar de las prohibiciones, cárceles y martirios, prevaleció esa esperanza indetenible que ilumina la vida y da fuerzas para vencer todos los obstáculos con la convicción de que, en Jesús y en cada ser humano, “el Amor es más fuerte que la muerte”. Luz y ánimo necesarios en este momento de muerte nacional”

Para complementar y reforzar lo dicho por el padre Ugalde, cito a continuación a Fernando Mires: “Tanto en la politología como en la política existe la creencia relativa a que ocupar posiciones de centro es algo parecido a asumir una actitud intermedia, acomodaticia y conciliante con los extremos. La verdad, se trata de todo lo contrario. No hay nada más antagónico a los extremos que el centro…En verdad, no hay nada más incómodo en los procesos históricos que llevan a la recuperación de la democracia que situarse en una posición centrista. Sin embargo, es la única opción política. Es por eso que los grandes políticos de la historia han sido, en su gran mayoría, centristas. Entre otros, Gandhi, Havel, Walesa, Mandela. Los cuatro fueron perseguidos por el poder establecido. Los cuatro, al comienzo de sus luchas, estuvieron aislados de las grandes masas. Los cuatro fueron furiosamente atacados por los extremistas, sobre todo por los que actuaban en sus propias filas…Recuperar la centralidad significa recuperar el sentido deliberativo y dialogante de la política. Así entendemos por qué Hannah Arendt afirmó que el sentido de la política es la lucha por la libertad. Si seguimos esa premisa, podremos entender por qué la relación semántica entre los conceptos liberación y de-liberación no es puramente casual. La deliberación es la liberación de la política por medio de las palabras bien pensadas…La libertad llega siempre por el centro (el lugar de la de-liberación), jamás por los extremos”.

Algo de anomia reposa en cada venezolano, no tengamos miedo en asumirlo, sigamos empeñados en el cambio transformador de una sociedad enferma a una sana, según Herbert McClosky, la anomia no existe en el contexto social, sino que es la situación personal la que hace sentir al individuo que la sociedad es anomica, este mismo autor sostiene que la anomia es “un estado mental, un conjunto de actitudes, creencias y sentimientos en las mentes individuales”

Jose Lombardi

Presidente Copei Maracaibo

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

386 COMENTARIOS

  19. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched everywhere and just could not find it. What an ideal web-site.

  27. Wow, wonderful blog structure! How lengthy have you been blogging for? you made running a blog glance easy. The whole glance of your site is excellent, let alone the content!

  29. This awesome blog is obviously interesting and diverting. I have chosen many interesting advices out of it. I ad love to visit it again soon. Thanks a bunch!

  32. Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful, as well as the content!

  36. You obtained a really useful blog I ave been here reading for about an hour. I am a newbie as well as your achievement is really considerably an inspiration for me.

  38. Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is magnificent, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  49. Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually know what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Please also visit my site =). We could have a link exchange agreement between us!

  66. It as not that I want to copy your web-site, but I really like the style and design. Could you let me know which design are you using? Or was it especially designed?

  68. I think other web-site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and wonderful user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  73. Google

    Very couple of websites that transpire to become in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively really worth checking out.

  75. Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Wonderful. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  90. this content

    […]very couple of internet websites that take place to become in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly worth checking out[…]

  99. Google

    Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated information, nonetheless definitely worth taking a look, whoa did a single study about Mid East has got extra problerms also.

  107. Click here

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nevertheless really really worth taking a look, whoa did 1 find out about Mid East has got far more problerms as well […]

  112. Thank you for another fantastic article. Where else could anybody get that type of information in such an ideal way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such info.

  114. Subsequently, after spending many hours on the internet at last We ave uncovered an individual that definitely does know what they are discussing many thanks a great deal wonderful post

  140. Wow, superb weblog structure! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you made blogging look easy. The entire look of your website is wonderful, let alone the content material!

  162. wonderful issues altogether, you just received a emblem new reader. What could you recommend in regards to your put up that you simply made some days ago? Any certain?

  197. Wonderful work! That is the type of info that are supposed to be shared across the web. Disgrace on Google for not positioning this submit higher! Come on over and consult with my site. Thanks =)

  205. It as not that I want to replicate your internet site, but I really like the style. Could you tell me which style are you using? Or was it especially designed?

  209. Does your website have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail. I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.|

  213. Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Wonderful. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  216. You ave made some decent points there. I checked on the internet to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.

  240. My brother suggested I would possibly like this web site. He used to be entirely right. This publish truly made my day. You can not believe just how so much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  246. Hello, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any support is very much appreciated.|

  257. Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all folks you really recognize what you’re speaking about! Bookmarked. Please additionally discuss with my web site =). We will have a hyperlink trade arrangement among us!

  258. This is very fascinating, You are an overly professional blogger. I have joined your feed and sit up for seeking extra of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks|

  260. We stumbled over here from a different page and thought I may as well check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to looking into your web page repeatedly.|

  261. I do not know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else experiencing problems with your website. It appears like some of the written text within your content are running off the screen. Can someone else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them too? This might be a problem with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen before. Kudos|

  264. Hey, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, superb blog!|

  272. Hello, i believe that i saw you visited my weblog thus i came to go back the choose?.I’m attempting to find issues to enhance my site!I assume its ok to make use of a few of your ideas!!|

  284. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossips and web and this is actually annoying. A good site with exciting content, that’s what I need. Thank you for keeping this web-site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can’t find it.

  298. Howdy this is kind of of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!|

  302. This is a really great study for me, Ought to admit that you just are a single of the best bloggers I ever saw.Thanks for posting this informative post.

  308. This is a really good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere and to sex in particular. Short but very precise info Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read article!

  311. Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your content seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The design and style look great though! Hope you get the issue resolved soon. Kudos|

  315. always i used to read smaller articles or reviews which also clear their motive, and that is also happening with this post which I am reading at this place.|

  316. My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!|

  317. Hello would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re using? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a good hosting provider at a fair price? Kudos, I appreciate it!|

  318. I like the valuable info you provide on your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and take a look at once more right here frequently. I am quite certain I’ll learn lots of new stuff proper here! Good luck for the next!|

  319. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks!|

  320. I just like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and take a look at again here regularly. I’m moderately certain I will be told lots of new stuff proper here! Best of luck for the next!|

  321. Have you ever considered publishing an ebook or guest authoring on other blogs? I have a blog centered on the same ideas you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would value your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an email.|

  324. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  326. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  329. I am now not positive where you’re getting your info, however great topic. I must spend some time studying much more or understanding more. Thank you for magnificent info I used to be searching for this information for my mission.|

  331. After I initially commented I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on whenever a comment is added I recieve 4 emails with the exact same comment. Perhaps there is a way you are able to remove me from that service? Thanks!|

  334. Hi There! We are searching for some people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  339. Hello there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok. I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.|

  340. you’re in point of fact a just right webmaster. The website loading velocity is incredible. It seems that you’re doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterwork. you have performed a magnificent process in this subject!|

  342. Whats up are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you need any coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!|

  343. It is perfect time to make a few plans for the long run and it is time to be happy. I have read this put up and if I could I desire to suggest you few fascinating things or advice. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read more issues approximately it!|

  344. When I originally left a comment I seem to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now every time a comment is added I recieve four emails with the same comment. There has to be a way you can remove me from that service? Thank you!|

  345. I just couldn’t go away your site before suggesting that I actually loved the standard info a person supply in your visitors? Is going to be again steadily to investigate cross-check new posts|

  347. An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a co-worker who has been doing a little homework on this. And he in fact ordered me lunch because I discovered it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending the time to talk about this issue here on your internet site.|

  349. Hi there, simply changed into alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative. I’m gonna be careful for brussels. I’ll appreciate when you continue this in future. A lot of folks shall be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!|

  352. Good day! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog. Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any points or suggestions? Thank you|

  353. Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!|

  356. Hi there exceptional website! Does running a blog similar to this take a lot of work? I have absolutely no knowledge of coding but I was hoping to start my own blog in the near future. Anyways, should you have any recommendations or techniques for new blog owners please share. I know this is off topic but I just needed to ask. Appreciate it!|

  360. Hello, i believe that i noticed you visited my blog thus i got here to go back the prefer?.I am trying to to find issues to enhance my web site!I assume its good enough to make use of a few of your ideas!!|

  364. My partner and I stumbled over here different web page and thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to looking into your web page repeatedly.|

  366. Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any support is very much appreciated.|

  367. Greetings! I’ve been reading your blog for a long time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Atascocita Texas! Just wanted to tell you keep up the good job!|

  369. Thank you, I have recently been searching for information approximately this topic for a long time and yours is the best I have found out till now. But, what concerning the conclusion? Are you positive concerning the source?|

  371. Hi, I do believe this is a great web site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going to return once again since i have bookmarked it. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide other people.|

  378. I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are incredible! Thanks!|

  379. I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Outstanding work!|

  380. I think this is among the most important information for me. And i’m happy studying your article. However want to observation on some general things, The web site style is perfect, the articles is truly nice : D. Just right task, cheers|

  381. Hi, I do believe this is a great site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going to revisit yet again since i have book marked it. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to help others.|

  382. obviously like your website but you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very troublesome to tell the truth on the other hand I will surely come again again.

  383. What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively helpful and it has helped me out loads. I am hoping to contribute & assist other customers like its aided me. Great job.|

  385. good Mods site! I really love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I could be notified when a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your feed which must do the trick! Have a nice day!

  386. Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all of us you actually know what you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also visit my web site =). We could have a link exchange arrangement between us!

DEJA UN COMENTARIO