José Lombardi: Anomia

Pretender definir la compleja situación venezolana en una sola palabra es temerario, sin embargo, pudiéramos atrevernos, seleccionando la palabra “anomia”, según la real academia española, es la ausencia de Ley, para el autor Durkheim, “es el momento en el que los vínculos sociales se debilitan y la sociedad pierde su fuerza para integrar y regular adecuadamente a los individuos”, es una situación, desde mi punto de vista, compleja y difícil, donde la mayoría de los venezolanos sentimos avanzar en un círculo estático imperfecto, contrario al normal desarrollo lineal y progresivo que caracterizan las sociedades sanas.

Instituciones que deberían estar al servicio del Estado han sido secuestradas por un Gobierno todo poderoso en el que es juez y parte, convirtiendo las decisiones en trajes a la medida, parcialidad grotesca y desmedida que produce un estado de derecho inexistente, obligando a la sociedad a resolver sus problemas como en el viejo oeste norteamericano, a duelo y tiros, resultando vencedor el más apto, tal como lo diría Darwin en el origen de las especies, según el observatorio venezolano de la violencia, en Venezuela murieron violentamente en 2015, 27. 875 venezolanos, de los cuales 70% son por ajustes de cuentas.

Sin pretender exonerar de responsabilidad al Gobierno actual, la anomia, es un cáncer inoculado que ha venido desarrollándose en toda la sociedad venezolana, generación tras generación, lo que popularmente conocemos como “viveza criolla” en donde quizás, la minoría aventajada, ha sido cómplice y responsable en mayor grado de su expansión, “a mí que no me den, que me pongan donde haya”

La complicidad, ausencia y egoísmo de nuestras elites o minorías aventajadas han dado como resultado una sociedad huérfana, desprovista y sin rumbo, en donde huir es la respuesta al problema, cuando lo que se requiere es responsabilidad y honestidad para afrontarlarlo, urge recomponer el estado, algunos dicen que el cambio de gobierno es la solución, pienso que no es suficiente, debemos profundizar la acción para garantizar sus buenos resultados y permanencia en el tiempo, el todo debe prevalecer a la parte, un pacto social incluyente, sobre objetivos comunes a corto, mediano y largo plazo, capaz de derrotar la anomia y establecer un verdadero estado de derecho.

Nuestras acciones nos condenan a vivir eternamente en el sub desarrollo, debemos negarnos siendo exigentes, el estado por si solo es una entelequia, la sociedad un cumulo de voluntades capaz de darle vida, en cada venezolano está la posibilidad de ser mejores, debemos atrevernos a ser ciudadanos, asumiéndolo como el integrante de la sociedad que se somete a la ley y sobrepone los intereses colectivos sobre los propios (el todo es superior a la parte), aquí nace, para los que creemos en el humanismo integral, el bien común.

Recientemente el padre Ugalde público un artículo, en donde entre otras cosa dice: “Para desbloquear y reconstruir el país es imprescindible llegar a un acuerdo sobre un Gobierno de Salvación Nacional con compromisos básicos respaldados por parte del chavismo y de la oposición democrática, con medidas de cirugía mayor para recuperar la democracia, con una economía que atraiga inversión, crecimiento y abastecimiento para una sociedad que recobre la vida y la esperanza…Después de la muerte de Jesús, ejecutado como un malhechor, la crisis de sus seguidores fue espantosa. Perdieron toda esperanza y se escondieron por miedo. La resurrección de Jesucristo fue para ellos un nuevo volver a la vida y a la esperanza…A pesar de las prohibiciones, cárceles y martirios, prevaleció esa esperanza indetenible que ilumina la vida y da fuerzas para vencer todos los obstáculos con la convicción de que, en Jesús y en cada ser humano, “el Amor es más fuerte que la muerte”. Luz y ánimo necesarios en este momento de muerte nacional”

Para complementar y reforzar lo dicho por el padre Ugalde, cito a continuación a Fernando Mires: “Tanto en la politología como en la política existe la creencia relativa a que ocupar posiciones de centro es algo parecido a asumir una actitud intermedia, acomodaticia y conciliante con los extremos. La verdad, se trata de todo lo contrario. No hay nada más antagónico a los extremos que el centro…En verdad, no hay nada más incómodo en los procesos históricos que llevan a la recuperación de la democracia que situarse en una posición centrista. Sin embargo, es la única opción política. Es por eso que los grandes políticos de la historia han sido, en su gran mayoría, centristas. Entre otros, Gandhi, Havel, Walesa, Mandela. Los cuatro fueron perseguidos por el poder establecido. Los cuatro, al comienzo de sus luchas, estuvieron aislados de las grandes masas. Los cuatro fueron furiosamente atacados por los extremistas, sobre todo por los que actuaban en sus propias filas…Recuperar la centralidad significa recuperar el sentido deliberativo y dialogante de la política. Así entendemos por qué Hannah Arendt afirmó que el sentido de la política es la lucha por la libertad. Si seguimos esa premisa, podremos entender por qué la relación semántica entre los conceptos liberación y de-liberación no es puramente casual. La deliberación es la liberación de la política por medio de las palabras bien pensadas…La libertad llega siempre por el centro (el lugar de la de-liberación), jamás por los extremos”.

Algo de anomia reposa en cada venezolano, no tengamos miedo en asumirlo, sigamos empeñados en el cambio transformador de una sociedad enferma a una sana, según Herbert McClosky, la anomia no existe en el contexto social, sino que es la situación personal la que hace sentir al individuo que la sociedad es anomica, este mismo autor sostiene que la anomia es “un estado mental, un conjunto de actitudes, creencias y sentimientos en las mentes individuales”

Jose Lombardi

Presidente Copei Maracaibo