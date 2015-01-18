JosÃ© Guerra: La caÃ­da de Maduro

JosÃ© Guerra: La caÃ­da de Maduro

SegÃºn la encuesta de DatanÃ¡lisis que cerrÃ³ el 2 de diciembre de 2014, la popularidad del presidente Maduro ha venido cayendo sistemÃ¡ticamente desde noviembre de 2013, como reflejo del fracaso del gobierno. En ese mes de 2013, el 50,4% de los venezolanos valoraban positivamente la gestiÃ³n de Maduro como resultado del llamado Dakazo. El 2 de diciembre de 2014, solamente 22,8% de los ciudadanos encuestados creÃ­an que Maduro estaba haciendo un buen gobierno. Este desplome de la aceptaciÃ³n de Maduro se explica principalmente por la grave crisis econÃ³mica que padece el paÃ­s.

En la misma encuesta se informa que 84,0% de los venezolanos considera que la situaciÃ³n general del paÃ­s es negativa y solamente un 15,0% la estima como positiva. El declive de Maduro estÃ¡ arrastrando al PSUV por cuanto segÃºn la mediciÃ³n en referencia, solamente cuenta con un respaldo de 13,8% luego de haber tenido mÃ¡s de 40,0% en los Ãºltimos meses de vida polÃ­tica de Hugo ChÃ¡vez. TambiÃ©n informa la encuesta que si las elecciones se hubiesen realizado en diciembre de 2014, la Unidad DemocrÃ¡tica las habrÃ­a ganado con una amplia ventaja.

Es evidente que en las nuevas mediciones que se estÃ¡n realizando en enero de 2015, que miden tanto la popularidad de Maduro como la del PSUV, han debido caer a los mÃ­nimos histÃ³ricos para un presidente en Venezuela y para el PSUV, en este caso comparado con su promedio histÃ³rico. Y ello debe ser asÃ­ debido a la exacerbaciÃ³n de una crisis que lejos de resolverse tiende a agravarse por la combinaciÃ³n de dos elementos. En primer lugar el evidente y obvio fracaso del modelo econÃ³mico socialista, y la disminuciÃ³n de los precios del petrÃ³leo que no ha causado la crisis, sino que la ha potenciado.

La profundizaciÃ³n de la crisis ha llevado a una significativa mayorÃ­a de venezolanos a considerar el caso de alguna opciÃ³n constitucional para que Maduro sea sustituido por los mecanismos que prevÃ© el Texto Fundamental, en vista de la manifiesta inacciÃ³n del gobierno para hacer frente a una crisis que estÃ¡ destruyendo la convivencia entre los venezolanos y los tiene agotados haciendo colas interminables para adquirir alimentos y productos bÃ¡sicos.

Si con un precio petrolero que estuvo bordeando los 100 dÃ³lares por barril durante 2013 y cerca de 90 dÃ³lares por barril en 2014, el gobierno de Maduro no fue capaz de manejar al paÃ­s de forma eficiente, habrÃ¡ que imaginarse la situaciÃ³n de este aÃ±o 2015 con un precio petrolero mucho mÃ¡s bajo y con casi la mitad de los ingresos en divisas que tuvo en aÃ±os previos. En realidad, el gran fracaso es el del modelo socialista y su expresiÃ³n es la caÃ­da en la popularidad de Maduro. TenÃ­a tiempo Venezuela que no tenÃ­a un presidente tan impopular.

