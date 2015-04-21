JosÃ© Antonio Blasco: “Los venezolanos somos pocos planificados”

De cÃ³mo una idea se convierte en realidad, es el taller que Â se estarÃ¡ dictando Â este miÃ©rcoles en la aula principal del MaczulÂ , en tiempos de crisis muchos venezolanos quisieran tener en sus manos la respuesta, el director cultural especializado en programaciÃ³n artÃstica, JosÃ© Antonio Blasco, Â ofrecerÃ¡ Â una guÃa prÃ¡ctica para convertir en realidad una idea Â con una realidad sostenible.
â€œSi no conviertes en proyecto esa idea muy posiblemente vas a fracasar.- explicÃ³ durante el programa radial -Â cuando tienes una idea convertida en proyecto te das cuenta, quÃ© tienes y lo que no tienes, de esa manera conviertes esta crisis en una situaciÃ³n de oportunidades.â€
Este taller va dirigido no solo a Cultura y Arte sino a todas las Ã¡reas afines a ellas, asÃ como instituciones y empresas. Esta referida bÃ¡sicamente a temas de planificaciÃ³n.
â€œLos venezolanos somos pocos planificados, si se planifica se minimiza los riesgos y la improvisaciÃ³n aunque es un factor que debe existir para todo lo que no es previsible, y Â puedes aprovechar mÃ¡s los recursosÂ que tienes , saber cÃ³mo conseguir lo que no tienes y armar un gran equipo que es lo mÃ¡s importante para triunfar.â€ afirmÃ³
El taller serÃ¡ dictado este miÃ©rcoles 22 y jueves 23 de abril Â Â en diferentes ciudades del paÃs y cuenta con el respaldo de la embajada de Argentina, tendrÃ¡ una duraciÃ³n de 16 horas y su inversiÃ³n es gratuita. educaciÃ³n@maczul.org.
Biendateao /Marlyn LeÃ³n /@marlynleonc
