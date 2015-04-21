JosÃ© Antonio Blasco: “Los venezolanos somos pocos planificados”

JosÃ© Antonio Blasco: “Los venezolanos somos pocos planificados”

Por biendateao -
1887
535
COMPARTIR

De cÃ³mo una idea se convierte en realidad, es el taller que Â se estarÃ¡ dictando Â este miÃ©rcoles en la aula principal del MaczulÂ  , en tiempos de crisis muchos venezolanos quisieran tener en sus manos la respuesta, el director cultural especializado en programaciÃ³n artÃ­stica, JosÃ© Antonio Blasco, Â ofrecerÃ¡ Â una guÃ­a prÃ¡ctica para convertir en realidad una idea Â con una realidad sostenible.

â€œSi no conviertes en proyecto esa idea muy posiblemente vas a fracasar.- explicÃ³ durante el programa radial -Â  cuando tienes una idea convertida en proyecto te das cuenta, quÃ© tienes y lo que no tienes, de esa manera conviertes esta crisis en una situaciÃ³n de oportunidades.â€

Este taller va dirigido no solo a Cultura y Arte sino a todas las Ã¡reas afines a ellas, asÃ­ como instituciones y empresas. Esta referida bÃ¡sicamente a temas de planificaciÃ³n.

â€œLos venezolanos somos pocos planificados, si se planifica se minimiza los riesgos y la improvisaciÃ³n aunque es un factor que debe existir para todo lo que no es previsible, y Â puedes aprovechar mÃ¡s los recursosÂ  que tienes , saber cÃ³mo conseguir lo que no tienes y armar un gran equipo que es lo mÃ¡s importante para triunfar.â€ afirmÃ³

El taller serÃ¡ dictado este miÃ©rcoles 22 y jueves 23 de abril Â Â en diferentes ciudades del paÃ­s y cuenta con el respaldo de la embajada de Argentina, tendrÃ¡ una duraciÃ³n de 16 horas y su inversiÃ³n es gratuita. educaciÃ³n@maczul.org.

 

Biendateao /Marlyn LeÃ³n /@marlynleonc

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

535 COMENTARIOS

  13. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I ave really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  15. Usually I do not read article on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to try and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thanks, quite great post.

  57. Im no pro, but I consider you just crafted the best point. You certainly know what youre talking about, and I can seriously get behind that. Thanks for staying so upfront and so truthful.

  72. This unique blog is definitely awesome and also factual. I have chosen helluva useful tips out of this source. I ad love to come back again soon. Thanks!

  77. I was very pleased to find this website. I wanted to thank you for your time for this wonderful post!! I definitely enjoy reading it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post.

  108. Im no pro, but I consider you just crafted the best point. You certainly understand what youre talking about, and I can truly get behind that. Thanks for staying so upfront and so straightforward.

  120. Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, as well as the content!

  163. Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Excellent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  192. Wonderful goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely fantastic. I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it wise. I can’t wait to read far more from you. This is really a wonderful site.|

  203. Howdy very nice web site!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds additionally? I am glad to search out so many useful info right here in the put up, we’d like work out more strategies on this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .|

  205. Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed! Extremely helpful info specifically the last part :) I care for such info a lot. I was seeking this certain info for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.|

  208. I do agree with all of the concepts you have introduced to your post. They’re really convincing and will certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are too short for starters. May you please lengthen them a little from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.|

  209. Hi, I do believe this is an excellent website. I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going to revisit once again since I bookmarked it. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide other people.|

  211. Excellent blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol|

  225. Your style is really unique in comparison to other people I ave read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this blog.

  246. This unique blog is obviously entertaining additionally diverting. I have discovered a bunch of useful things out of this blog. I ad love to go back every once in a while. Thanks a bunch!

  249. Trenda Trends

    […]we prefer to honor several other online websites around the internet, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  258. work at home

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nevertheless truly really worth taking a search, whoa did one particular learn about Mid East has got a lot more problerms too […]

  264. Hi there! I realize this is sort of off-topic however I needed to ask. Does building a well-established website such as yours take a lot of work? I’m brand new to blogging but I do write in my diary daily. I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my personal experience and feelings online. Please let me know if you have any ideas or tips for brand new aspiring bloggers. Thankyou!|

  266. I’ve been surfing on-line greater than three hours as of late, but I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is pretty price sufficient for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made just right content material as you did, the net will likely be much more helpful than ever before.|

  283. Great article! That is the kind of information that should be shared across the net. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post upper! Come on over and consult with my website . Thank you =)|

  301. hello there and thank you for your info – I have certainly picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise several technical issues using this website, as I experienced to reload the website lots of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and can damage your quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for much more of your respective fascinating content. Make sure you update this again very soon.|

  308. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

  309. Have you ever considered creating an e-book or guest authoring on other websites? I have a blog based upon on the same topics you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my subscribers would appreciate your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.|

  314. Just desire to say your article is as astonishing. The clearness in your post is just cool and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the rewarding work.|

  347. Have you ever thought about creating an e-book or guest authoring on other websites? I have a blog based on the same information you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my readers would enjoy your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e-mail.|

  369. Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon every day. It will always be useful to read content from other writers and use a little something from their web sites. |

  380. Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back frequently!|

  384. Thank you for another magnificent article. Where else could anybody get that kind of information in such an ideal way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such info.

  387. G Spot Massage

    […]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they may be basically worth a go by way of, so have a look[…]

  388. Spot on with this write-up, I truly suppose this website wants way more consideration. I all in all probability be again to learn much more, thanks for that info.

  391. Wonderful work! That is the type of info that are supposed to be shared across the web. Disgrace on Google for not positioning this submit higher! Come on over and consult with my site. Thanks =)

  399. Greetings! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one? Thanks a lot!|

  420. penis sleve

    […]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they are basically worth a go by means of, so have a look[…]

  430. My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a variety of websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform. I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!|

  432. I think other web-site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and wonderful user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  439. Great blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your design. Cheers|

  441. Simply desire to say your article is as amazing. The clearness in your post is just excellent and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the gratifying work.|

  475. My relatives all the time say that I am killing my time here at net, but I know I am getting experience all the time by reading thes fastidious articles.|

  479. Many thanks an additional superb write-up. The site else might anyone obtain that types of facts in such an easy way of writing? I get a display in the future, and I am within the hunt for like info.

  483. coffee belt kona

    Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!

  491. air jordan

    […]we like to honor many other world wide web internet sites on the internet, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  493. I was curious if you ever considered changing the page layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?|

  504. I’m more than happy to discover this website. I wanted to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely appreciated every part of it and I have you book-marked to look at new information on your website.|

  527. itsp service provider

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nevertheless seriously really worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular learn about Mid East has got much more problerms too […]

  529. sex toys

    […]very handful of websites that come about to be detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out[…]

DEJA UN COMENTARIO