Jorge Parra: Â¿Quienes son los criminales?

Con la firme convicciÃ³n de estar en el lado correcto de la historia, defendiendo con honor mi derecho a ser libre y luchar por la Venezuela en la que creo. Por lo tanto me toca cantar muchas verdades porque la juventud no serÃ¡ la excusa para que los delincuentes del rÃ©gimen quieran salirse del paquete y el desastre en el que tienen sumergido al paÃs.
el pueblo debe reflexionar con la razÃ³n y no con la pasiÃ³n y preguntarse:
Â¿Quienes son delincuente?
Â¿El que por desesperaciÃ³n quema un caucho para protestar o el que hace pasar a las madres Venezolanas 8 horas en una cola en busca de 1 kg de leche o un paquete de paÃ±ales?
Â¿El que tranca una calle para expresar su descontento por tanta escasez o el que dejo pudrir 180 millones de kg de comida y no se los regalo al pueblo?
Despierta Venezuela que no podemos seguir legitimando a los criminales que saquean el paÃs.
Sigue preguntÃ¡ndote:
Â¿Quienes son los delincuentes que negocian el futuro alimenticio, los estudiantes en las plazas o el cartel de los soles en maicao y cucuta?
Â¿Quienes son los delincuentes, los que con pancartas salen a expresar sus ideas o los que dejan al pueblo a manos del hampa?
Â¿Donde estÃ¡n los criminales,
protestando en una cola o evaporando 20.000 millones de dÃ³lares en Cadivi?
Â¿Quienes son los criminales, los que con lÃ¡piz y cuadernos defienden sus ideales o los que le permiten concesiones de urea a un narcotraficantes como Walid Maklet?
Insisto!
Â¿Quienes son los criminales los estudiantes en las calles defendiendo el futuro del paÃs o el narco diputado que se lleva el dinero del petrÃ³leo?
Eso Venezuela es lo debes analizar para que el dÃa de maÃ±ana no seas blanco de la manipulaciÃ³n y el palangrismo comunicacional que se practica en VTV. Lo hemos demostrado en infinidades de ocasiones y si vamos a llamar a las cosas por su nombre, pues hagamoslo pero sin miedo y sin autocensura porque llego la hora del guaramo, la coyuntura y el momento nos obliga.
Venezuela debe reaccionar con fuerte contundencia y levantar tu protesta y descontento en las calles, que sea nuestra conciencia la guÃa que nos ilumine el camino del cambio y rumbo a la Asamblea Nacional demos ese paso firme para comenzar a tumbarle las maraÃ±as a esos delincuentes que tienen hipotecado a mi hermoso paÃs.
Para Venezuela vienen cambios, pero hay que salir a defenderlos en la calle, yo desde esta trinchera sigo poniendo mi granito de arena y defendiendo a capa y espada la moral y la dignidad de mis hÃ©roes patrios como lo son el grandioso movimiento estudiantil, garantÃa de libetad y el ejemplo que todos los polÃticos debemos seguir.
El llamado es a la verdadera unidad y tomando las palabras de Henrique Capriles a la gran movilizaciÃ³n,Â pero hermano queremos verte de primero con la bandera en la mano y guiando a los miles que te siguen.
@jorgelparrat Siempre Contigo.
