Jorge Parra: Â¿Cuanto cuesta un rector?

La verdad, no se si el libro escrito por William Ojeda levantÃ³ un fetiche entre empresarios, pero hoy vemos a uno que se tragÃ³ la luz con el movimiento estudiantil, acciÃ³n que por cierto despertÃ³ el total rechazo entre la comunidad estudiantil tanto dentro como fuera y lo deja confesoÂ ante los ojos de todo el estado quedando fichado como cÃ³mplice de posibles delitos de LESA HUMANIDAD, si maÃ±ana algÃºn estudiante de URBE cae en manos de G-2 y Dios no lo quiera muere, yo Jorge Parra responsabilizo al Rector Oscar Belloso de forma indirecta por la muerte y directa por secuestro, ya que, permite violar la autonomÃ­a y da paso a que asesinos entren al recinto educativo de forma ilegal.

Muchos piensan que pueden estar con Dios y con el diablo, o al margen de la ley, pero dejeme decirle rector Belloso que jamÃ¡s voy a olvidar tan baja acciÃ³n, y que por cierto ya esta agendada como un caso a investigar cuando el cambio llegue, ah y si sabe de matemÃ¡ticas debe estar claro que no pasa de este aÃ±o.

De mi puede decir lo que en gana se le venga, pero yo no regalo la vida de ningÃºn joven y menos negocio su futuro, usted es otro mas del montÃ³n que ve el futuro del paÃ­s como un cupÃ³n empresarial que puede colocar en el bando que estÃ¡ de turno, pero se le acabÃ³ el pan de piquito, ningÃºn argumento le serÃ¡ vÃ¡lido cuando le toque rendir cuentas ante la verdadera justicia, en donde Arias Cardenas no pueda defenderlo y menos un opositor. Pidale perdÃ³n a Dios por sus errores y de corazÃ³n espero que lo perdone, pero aquÃ­ usted no va a pasar por debajo de la mesa, yo le prometo a todos los estudiantes de URBE y a sus familiares que este caso lo llevarÃ© hasta las Ãºltimas consecuencias y que ni todo el dinero que pueda tener ese seÃ±or lo salvarÃ¡ de una sentencia firme.

Como parte de mis proyectos ley, todo mi empeÃ±o serÃ¡ destinado por respeto a esos estudiantes que van a universidades privadas no democrÃ¡ticas que la opresiÃ³n por parte de los mini dictadores tendrÃ¡ su fin con La Ley De Universidades Privadas, herramienta contra la injusticia y el abuso. Que brindarÃ¡ igualdad, respeto y asÃ­ reforzar a toda la comunidad estudiantil, ya el dueÃ±o solo serÃ¡ dueÃ±o, y no podrÃ¡ tomar el cargo de rector por su posiciÃ³n econÃ³mica, con esta ley si el dueÃ±o quiere ser rector se tendrÃ¡ que medir en una elecciÃ³n, en donde todos pueden escoger a su rector, el voto de las autoridades solo vale por UNO, y asÃ­ acabar con las dictaduras y evitar los delitos de aquellos que tienen precio. Ley que serÃ¡ aprobada en 2016 solo si el movimiento estudiantil asÃ­ lo decide.

Llego la hora de la reivindicaciÃ³n, la transiciÃ³n y el cambio, pero esto solo se logra en las calles, con el pueblo y defendiendo sus intereses. Ese es el mensaje de Antonio Ledezma a toda Venezuela.

Para los detalles como los de URBE estamos nosotros y prometo que no se va a quedar asÃ­, esa traiciÃ³n no se olvida y no le salva ni un collar de ajo. al movimiento estudiantil mi incondicional apoyo y sigan en la lucha que el futuro y la prosperidad de Venezuela es totalmente suya. Ustedes son el patrimonio mundial de la libertad y ejemplo a seguir para los polÃ­ticos.

Su derecho de resistencia a la opresiÃ³n solo podrÃ¡ consagrarse en el pensamiento de los hombre y mujeres libres.

El precio de la libertad es la felicidad, la plata va y viene, pero el futuro solo se construye con nuestros jÃ³venes.

