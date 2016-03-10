Johel Salas: Noticias de aquí

Johel Salas

Venezuela se encamina con pasos firmes a convertirse en líder mundial de exportaciones en distintos rubros agrícolas. La implementación de políticas públicas y la inversión en Ciencia y Tecnología asociada al desarrollo del sector primario de la economía, ha dado como resultado una altísima productividad, suficiente para abastecer a bajos precios el mercado nacional y con gran excedente para ser colocados en los mercados foráneos. Este logro se hizo posible por el financiamiento del sector privado y del sector público. Con respecto a este último pudiéramos decir con Uslar Pietri, que aunque con retraso, pero en buena hora, sembramos el petróleo.

En los últimos cinco años, Venezuela viene perdiendo posiciones como líder en homicidios alrededor del mundo. Durante este lapso, el país ha reducido a menos de la mitad las alarmantes cifras de muertes anuales y se perfila en muy poco tiempo a la tasa promedio mundial de ocho homicidios por cada cien mil habitantes. Todo esto ha sido posible por la transformación y saneamiento del sistema penal de justicia, de la reducción al mínimo de la impunidad, en la que se han hecho inversos los valores negativos del pasado reciente. Hoy contrario a años atrás, de cada 10 homicidios nueve son resueltos y castigados con sentencia firme. Un factor clave ha sido la puesta en práctica de programas de transformación cultural, implementados por los distintos niveles de gobierno y con la participación de la sociedad civil, que ha dado como saldo una sociedad más pacífica, más tolerante, más amable y respetuosa y con amplio reconocimiento de los otros, considerados socios en la convivencia.

Ayer como resultado de la lucha frontal contra la corrupción que lleva a cabo la sociedad venezolana y su poder constituido, fueron detenidos dos generales, un ministro, tres empresarios vinculadas a las grandes obras del Estado y un diputado, por pertenecer a una red organizada para apropiarse de los dineros públicos. Estas nuevas detenciones se suman al gran número de empresarios vinculados al sector público y de funcionarios del Estado de alto nivel que han sido apresados, enjuiciados y condenados en el último lustro. Esta guerra contra el malandraje de cuello blanco, ha contribuido a recuperar la confianza en nuestras instituciones, fortaleciendo así nuestro sistema democrático. Venezuela según Transparencia Internacional es el país que más ha avanzado en los últimos años en su lucha por adecentar la administración de nuestros recursos.

En los recientes informes anuales tanto de La CEPAL como de la FAO, Venezuela forma parte del grupo de países que más han contribuido en la reducción de la pobreza. La velocidad en que se registra este fenómeno de cada vez menos pobres, está provocando que se comience a hablar del “milagro venezolano”

Siguen las historias conmovedoras en el aeropuerto de Maiquetía de los venezolanos que regresan al país. Hoy Venezuela luce como un atractivo tanto para propios como para extraños. Crece a pasos agigantados el número de turistas de todo el orbe que se dispersan por todo el territorio nacional, siendo recibidos por la gentileza característica de la venezolanidad. Aumenta también el número de extranjeros que solicitan residenciarse en esta tierra de gracia y de oportunidades crecientes. Bienvenidos.

El film venezolano “País Resiliente” es nominado al Oscar como mejor película extranjera. El film narra la historia del resurgimiento y fortalecimiento de Venezuela después de atravesar por las grandes dificultades recientes que le tocó vivir. La crítica la coloca entre las favoritas para ganarse la estatuilla dorada. Ultima Hora!! Confirman que Rafael Cadenas es el nuevo Nobel de literatura. El creador de Ars poética “…..quiero exactitudes aterradoras, Tiemblo cuando creo que me falsifico,,,,,Si no me veo bien,,,.señalame la impostura, restriégame la estafa.,,,Enloquezco por corresponderme..”. , Corroboró vía telefónica desde su hogar el viaje a Estocolmo.

En la próxima semana al cierre del año 2021, se cumple un quinquenio en que la sensatez y la sabiduría de nuestra clase política optó por el dialogo y el entendimiento para pactar un gobierno mancomunado que sentó las bases para construir la Venezuela que hoy estamos viviendo.