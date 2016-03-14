JM. Rodríguez: La renuncia a pedradas

JM. Rodríguez: La renuncia a pedradas

Hablemos primero de la descontextualización, que es la expresión del vacío, la ausencia de gravedad. Ella libera de la angustia del “por qué” y esconde responsabilidades. No crece silvestre, los que saben de sus efectos corrosivos la han promovido intencionalmente a lo largo de la historia.

Desde tiempos antiguos facilitó el poder de brujos, reyes y guerreros, mientras que gente como Sócrates se dedicaron a enfrentarla respondiendo las preguntas con preguntas. Todo lo contrario de lo que hacen los seguidores de divinidades y los políticos. Siempre al servicio de riquezas terrenales, reducen la razón a simple acto reflejo. “Déjenos pensar por usted”.

La ausencia de preguntas por razones evangélicas o por una escolaridad deformada, más bien malintencionada, explica la eficacia de la acción conductista, replicada por cínicos suicidas o torcidos amorales que banalizan cualquier circunstancia. Todos empujan la matriz que convierte en inútil, y hasta impertinente, el esfuerzo de hilar los hechos.

El comunicado oficial que estos conductistas acaban de presentarle al país, es la apoteosis de la sinrazón. La elevan a derecho democrático. Las tres rutas diferentes que anuncian poner en marcha simultáneamente para la salida del presidente, equipara la coerción con el referendo y la enmienda. Iguala la bomba molotov con el sufragio.

La derecha nunca ha tenido escrúpulos en recurrir a “lo que sea” para controlar el poder. Inventaron la renuncia de Chávez y luego, el López de Ramo Verde, lanzó contra Maduro aquel Hasta que se vaya…. Muy similar a la justificación de la guerra en Siria por los líderes de Occidente: No habrá paz hasta que Bashar al Assad renuncie…

Si vemos, en un simple ejercicio de sensatez, que la renuncia de un presidente es un acto personalísimo y sobrevenido, que el revocatorio de su mandato es una decisión popular masiva de derecho y la enmienda del periodo presidencial una modificación sin consecuencias sobre el actual mandato; la pregunta que debería hacerse es ¿qué se busca al enredar los principios democráticos con guayas y alcantarillas destapadas?

