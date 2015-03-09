JesÃºs Castillo: Voto Voluntario Vs Maquinarias

La crisis econÃ³mica y polÃtica presente en Venezuela ha obligado al gobierno a poner en agenda las elecciones parlamentarias. El Consejo Nacional Electoral se reuniÃ³ con los Miembros de la Mesa de Unidad DemocrÃ¡tica y el Polo PatriÃ³tico para fijar la fecha de las elecciones primarias de ambas organizaciones, las cuales quedaron fijadas para el 17 de Mayo para la M.U.D. y 28 de Junio 2015 para el P.S.U.V – Polo PatriÃ³tico.
La reciente visita de los cancilleres de la UNASUR dejÃ³ colar una posible fecha de comicios para el mes de septiembre de 2015, lo que pone en el tapete el tema electoral por encima del econÃ³mico, que es el principal problema a resolver. La M.U.D anunciÃ³ primarias en 38 circuitos electorales, lo que ha originado un descontento a lo interno debido a que los caudillos de la M.U.D. desde Caracas decidieron el mÃ©todo del consenso en la mayorÃa de los circuitos sin tomar en cuenta liderazgos alternativos o partidos polÃticos minoritarios que tienen sus aspiraciones naturales. En este aspecto, los voceros de la M.U.D. han manifestado que el mÃ©todo de las primarias cuesta mucho dinero, el cual no tienen, algo difÃcil de creer cuando sus miembros se la mantienen viajando al exterior sin limitaciones de gastos, ademÃ¡s estÃ¡ claro que quien quiera participar en unas primarias debe aportar recursos para la financiaciÃ³n.
En el caso del estado Zulia la hegemonÃa de Un Nuevo Tiempo, Primero Justicia y AcciÃ³n DemocrÃ¡tica armaron su trabuco para privilegiar a sus miembros en 10 de los 12 circuitos desconociendo el llamado a primarias de COPEI, Voluntad Popular, Alianza Bravo Pueblo, entre otros grupos polÃticos, lo que pone en riesgo la unidad en el Zulia, y que, al observar la maqueta los candidatos postulados son motivadores de abstenciÃ³n y la participaciÃ³n de la mujer estÃ¡ excluida al igual que la figura del ex gobernador Pablo PÃ©rez, el cogollo de panamÃ¡ los exterminÃ³ lo que podÃa originar la repeticiÃ³n de la experiencia del 2008.
El P.S.U.V en alianza con el Polo PatriÃ³tico anunciaron primarias en todos los circuitos del paÃs con la postulaciÃ³n de las UBCH y el reglamento exige 50% jÃ³venes, 50% mujeres lo cual amplÃa la participaciÃ³n de aspirantes, en cuyo caso, quienes cuenten con apoyo econÃ³mico y polÃtico de gobernadores, alcaldes y organizaciones aliadas al P.S.U.V, sin duda tendrÃ¡n mayores ventajas. Tanto la M.U.D como el Polo PatriÃ³tico estÃ¡n viviendo uno de sus peores momentos debido al desgaste natural de sus voceros y la poca productividad de sus lÃderes polÃticos, gobernadores, alcaldes, diputados, concejales, ministros, presidente, entre otros, lo que obliga a darle un viraje a la polÃtica si no quieren ser castigados por sus seguidores, no es cierto que el 100% de quienes se le oponen al gobierno estÃ©n con la M.U.D y tampoco es cierto que el 100% de quienes apoyan al gobierno estÃ©n con el Polo PatriÃ³tico, lo cual exige a los partidos a pensar en candidatos que motiven al voto debido a que las elecciones son para elegir a diputados a la Asamblea Nacional; pero si escogen a quienes no son los principales motivadores al voto voluntario sino que son las mismas caras de siempre, esto puede inducir a que muchos prefieran quedarse en sus casas y no votar, porque si son los mismos entonces pasarÃ¡ lo mismo y no habrÃ¡ cambio lo que obligarÃa a los partidos polÃticos a armar infraestructura electoral eficiente, en los centros de votaciÃ³n, miembros de mesa y movilizadores del voto para lograr llevar electores a los diferentes centros de votaciÃ³n. En las prÃ³ximas elecciones todo voto vale, el gobierno enfrenta un rechazo importante y sin duda trabajaran fuertemente en sus maquinarias electorales y la M.U.D. estÃ¡ convencida de que el elector que se le opone al gobierno saldrÃ¡ a votar masivamente por sus candidatos. Lo cual no ocurre de esa manera. Por lo que, si se duermen en sus maquinarias electorales podrÃan perder como consecuencia de tener candidatos pocos motivadores y poca presencia en los centros de votaciÃ³n ademÃ¡s de la inadecuada maquinaria electoral. Como lo dijo Alberto Moravia â€œCuriosamente los votantes no se sienten responsables de los fracasos del gobierno que han votadoâ€. No botes tÃº voto, vota por los mejores y si los mejores no estÃ¡n en el sector que apoyas, si votas por ellos, no esperes cambios ni te arrepientas de haberles dado tÃº voto.
jcastillo@fundacionzuliaproductivo.comÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â @castillomolleda
S.H. JesÃºs Castillo Molleda (Profesor Universitario, PolitÃ³logo, Coach PolÃtico, Locutor)
