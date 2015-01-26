JesÃºs Castillo: Pacto de gobernabilidad para salvar a Venezuela

Desde el pasado 23 de enero de 2014 se iniciÃ³ la convocatoria a diferentes actividades de calle para exigirle al gobierno nacional que cambiara su manera de gobernar y atendiera la evidente crisis econÃ³mica. Esto llevÃ³ a una serie de irresponsables acciones que afectaron por meses la tranquilidad de muchos ciudadanos y enlutÃ³ varios hogares, lo cual obligÃ³ a que representantes de la M.U.D y el gobierno se sentaran en una mesa de diÃ¡logo que luego se congelÃ³ por caprichos de ambos sectores.

Un aÃ±o despuÃ©s, la crisis se ha acrecentado y los problemas se agudizan, lo que obliga a pensar a ambos sectores polarizados a retomar el diÃ¡logo como la Ãºnica salida para resolver la crisis. Las marchas convocadas por sectores del gobierno y la oposiciÃ³n el pasado viernes 23 de enero y sÃ¡bado 24 de enero de 2015, reflejan que hay una gran desmotivaciÃ³n y decepciÃ³n en los seguidores de ambos sectores polÃ­ticos, quienes se encuentran fatigados de marchas y lo que quieren son soluciones. Sin embargo, la polÃ­tica mundial ha dado muestras de eventos exitosos para lograr pactos de gobernabilidad como lo ocurrido en SurÃ¡frica entre Mandela y Botha para derrotar a los radicales del apartheit, y la mÃ¡s reciente negociaciÃ³n entre el gobierno de Cuba y los Estados Unidos para restablecer relaciones diplomÃ¡ticas. No se trata de quiÃ©n gane o pierda entre la M.U.D y el gobierno, se trata de salvar a Venezuela y sus treinta millones de habitantes, los cuales, sin importar su tendencia polÃ­tica estÃ¡n padeciendo las consecuencias de la escasez, inflaciÃ³n, inseguridad. Es cierto que un porcentaje de la poblaciÃ³n le ha sacado provecho econÃ³mico a la crisis revendiendo todo lo que es difÃ­cil encontrar, pero tambiÃ©n es cierto que si esto no se arregla pronto no habrÃ¡ nada que comprar ni vender.

El presidente en su mensaje al pueblo venezolano el pasado 21 de enero de 2015, hizo un llamado al diÃ¡logo, dijo que no encontraba con quien hablar en la oposiciÃ³n, lo que obliga a la oposiciÃ³n pensar en nuevos interlocutores y lograr precisar al gobierno en retomar el diÃ¡logo, el cual no es prudente que sea televisado y pÃºblico, se puede avanzar sin espectÃ¡culos y show mediÃ¡ticos, se debe hacer polÃ­tica con â€œPâ€ mayÃºscula. Los sectores intermedios y decepcionados no encuentran lÃ­deres en donde reagruparse, lo que obliga aÃºn mÃ¡s a los sectores polarizados a devolverle la confianza a sus seguidores.

Venezuela tiene todo para salir de la crisis, tierras fÃ©rtiles, rÃ­os, lagos, mar, montaÃ±a, ganaderÃ­a, gente preparada y buena, empresarios comprometidos con retomar la producciÃ³n y cooperar con el progreso. Los hechos que ocurren en las colas y la confrontaciÃ³n entre la misma poblaciÃ³n, deben desaparecer. Este problema nos llama a todos a buscar caminos de soluciones, diÃ¡logo, tolerancia y respeto. Que importa ganar elecciones con un paÃ­s paralizado y en caos, es el momento de madurar y aceptar que la crisis estÃ¡ presente y necesita de actores polÃ­ticos creÃ­bles que se rodeen de buenos gerentes que tengan la capacidad de lograr sacar de la crisis al paÃ­s. El presidente tiene la responsabilidad de gobernar para todos y ser el primero en bajar los niveles de conflictividad y sacar de su entorno aquellos funcionarios que no responden a las exigencias de la situaciÃ³n actual. No es Ã©tico no asumir responsabilidades, en polÃ­tica se puede gobernar con Ã©xito, el gobierno no puede abusar de la paciencia y pasividad de los ciudadanos y la M.U.D no puede estar jugando a sus intereses particulares por encima de los colectivos. El pacto de gobernabilidad no es traiciÃ³n es un paso necesario para salvar a Venezuela. En palabras de Paul Carvel â€œLa polÃ­tica necesita a gente que no necesite a la polÃ­ticaâ€.

jcastillo@fundacionzuliaproductivo.comÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â @castillomolleda

S.H. JesÃºs Castillo Molleda (Profesor Universitario, PolitÃ³logo, Coach PolÃ­tico, Locutor)