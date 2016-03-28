Jesús Castillo: Comprender la política venezolana

Es complejo entender lo que ocurre en Venezuela desde el punto de vista político y más difícil les resulta comprender a los analistas internacionales quienes no conciben como una oposición al gobierno que ganó con más de dos millones de votos de ventaja en las pasadas elecciones parlamentarias (del 6 de diciembre de 2015) y que domina la Asamblea Nacional en número de diputados, no ha logrado grandes avances a la fecha, cerca de cumplirse tres meses de haberse juramentado el nuevo parlamento (el próximo 5 de abril de 2016), nada ha mejorado, al contrario todo ha empeorado, mayor escasez, inflación, inseguridad, menos agua, más apagones.
En la campaña parlamentaria se difundían propagandas electorales prometiendo que si ganaba la M.U.D. volverían los familiares que están en el exterior y ha ocurrido todo lo contrario, se ha incrementado el éxodo de venezolanos al exterior, igualmente prometían que el 6 de diciembre sería la última cola y ahora hay que hacer cola para todo. Mientras tanto, el gobierno erradamente no termina de comprender que si no cambia los cambian y la oposición no encuentra el camino apropiado para salir del gobierno, lo que ha provocado que la crisis se agudice y acorrale a los ciudadanos en la búsqueda de opciones para encontrar la manera de cómo sobrevivir y aleja sus esperanzas en la clase política que gobierna y que se le opone al gobierno.
La brecha de decepcionados crece en Venezuela, la anti política está conquistando nuevos espacios lo que pone en peligro la participación masiva de los electores en futuras elecciones para gobernadores, legisladores estadales o participar en un posible referéndum presidencial, a pesar que más del 70% de los encuestados consideran que para salir de la crisis se debe cambiar de gobierno. Los últimos eventos de calle convocados por los sectores políticos venezolanos prenden las alarmas por la apatía presentada por los ciudadanos, lo que hace suponer que los ciudadanos se cansaron de marchas, de las asambleas, conversatorios, caminatas sin resultados, sobre todo que en la mayoría de los casos, luego de cualquier actividad política pocos le dan seguimiento a los compromisos adquiridos, lo que agrava aún más la credibilidad en los líderes y organizaciones políticas del oficialismo y la oposición.
A pesar de que la crisis llegó a Caracas en todos los aspectos, la situación no cambia. Es posible que muchos ciudadanos estén concentrados en cómo sobrevivir diariamente, lo que los limita en participar en otros eventos, o sencillamente que se estén acostumbrando a llevar un ritmo diario de vida que los hace pensar que solo ellos y nadie más pueden resolver sus problemas. Es la razón de lo difícil de comprender la política en Venezuela, si se usara términos beisboleros para explicarlo se diría que en Venezuela el pícher que gobierna es malo, pero más malo son los bateadores que se le oponen que no logran hacerle carreras.
La política está llena de sorpresas y de eventos pocos comprensibles para el ciudadano común, pero los actores políticos están llenos de intereses particulares lo cual la hace ver menos comprensible, y pone en desventaja a la sociedad en la búsqueda de soluciones tangibles a la dura situación presente. Sin embargo, muchos venezolanos han puesto lo mejor de sí en la búsqueda de soluciones con la presentación de propuestas a los diferentes actores políticos y funcionarios públicos, quienes si tuvieran la voluntad de mejorar la actual crisis, muchos de los problemas presentes no existirían. Como lo dijo Abraham Lincoln “Se puede engañar a parte del pueblo parte del tiempo, pero no se puede engañar a todo el pueblo todo el tiempo”. Los tiempos de engaño al pueblo están muriendo es hora que el pueblo sea más exigente con sus gobernantes y políticos, para lograr construir una sociedad de hombres y mujeres capaces de no dejarse engañar. Para lograrlo se debe tener una sociedad con mayores oportunidades de educación, formación, capacitación intelectual para construir ciudadanos inteligentes que sean capaces de vencer a los políticos astutos.
jcastillo@fundacionzuliaproductivo.com.ve @castillomolleda
S.H. Jesús Castillo Molleda (Profesor Universitario, Politólogo, Emprendedor, Locutor)
