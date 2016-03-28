Jesús Castillo: Comprender la política venezolana

Jesús Castillo: Comprender la política venezolana

Por redaccionbd -
1126
236
COMPARTIR

 

Es complejo entender lo que ocurre en Venezuela desde el punto de vista político y más difícil les resulta comprender a los analistas internacionales quienes no conciben como una oposición al gobierno que ganó con más de dos millones de votos de ventaja en las pasadas elecciones parlamentarias (del 6 de diciembre de 2015) y que domina la Asamblea Nacional en número de diputados, no ha logrado grandes avances a la fecha, cerca de cumplirse tres meses de haberse juramentado el nuevo parlamento (el próximo 5 de abril de 2016), nada ha mejorado, al contrario todo ha empeorado, mayor escasez, inflación, inseguridad, menos agua, más apagones.

En la campaña parlamentaria se difundían propagandas electorales prometiendo que si ganaba la M.U.D. volverían los familiares que están en el exterior y ha ocurrido todo lo contrario, se ha incrementado el éxodo de venezolanos al exterior, igualmente prometían que el 6 de diciembre sería la última cola y ahora hay que hacer cola para todo. Mientras tanto, el gobierno erradamente no termina de comprender que si no cambia los cambian y la oposición no encuentra el camino apropiado para salir del gobierno, lo que ha provocado que la crisis se agudice y acorrale a los ciudadanos en la búsqueda de opciones para encontrar la manera de cómo sobrevivir y aleja sus esperanzas en la clase política que gobierna y que se le opone al gobierno.

La brecha de decepcionados crece en Venezuela, la anti política está conquistando nuevos espacios lo que pone en peligro la participación masiva de los electores en futuras elecciones para  gobernadores, legisladores estadales o participar en un posible referéndum presidencial, a pesar que más del 70% de los encuestados consideran que para salir de la crisis se debe cambiar de gobierno. Los últimos eventos de calle convocados por los sectores políticos venezolanos prenden las alarmas por la apatía presentada por los ciudadanos, lo que hace suponer que los ciudadanos se cansaron de marchas, de las asambleas, conversatorios, caminatas sin resultados, sobre todo que en la mayoría de los casos, luego de cualquier actividad política pocos le dan seguimiento a los compromisos adquiridos, lo que agrava aún más la credibilidad en los líderes y organizaciones políticas del oficialismo y la oposición.

A pesar de que la crisis llegó a Caracas en todos los aspectos, la situación no cambia. Es posible que muchos ciudadanos estén concentrados en cómo sobrevivir diariamente, lo que los limita en participar en otros eventos, o sencillamente que se estén acostumbrando a llevar un ritmo diario de vida que los hace pensar que solo ellos y nadie más pueden resolver sus problemas. Es la razón de lo difícil de comprender la política en Venezuela, si se usara términos beisboleros para explicarlo se diría que en Venezuela el pícher que gobierna es malo, pero más malo son los bateadores que se le oponen que no logran hacerle carreras.

La política está llena de sorpresas y de eventos pocos comprensibles para el ciudadano común, pero los actores políticos están llenos de intereses particulares lo cual la hace ver menos comprensible, y pone en desventaja a la sociedad en la búsqueda de soluciones tangibles a la dura situación presente. Sin embargo, muchos venezolanos han puesto lo mejor de sí en la búsqueda de soluciones con la presentación de propuestas a los diferentes actores políticos y funcionarios públicos, quienes si tuvieran la voluntad de mejorar la actual crisis, muchos de los problemas presentes no existirían. Como lo dijo Abraham Lincoln “Se puede engañar a parte del pueblo parte del tiempo, pero no se puede engañar a todo el pueblo todo el tiempo”.  Los tiempos de engaño al pueblo están muriendo es hora que el pueblo sea más exigente con sus gobernantes y políticos, para lograr construir una sociedad de hombres y mujeres capaces de no dejarse engañar. Para lograrlo se debe tener una sociedad con mayores oportunidades de educación, formación, capacitación intelectual para construir ciudadanos inteligentes que sean capaces de vencer a los políticos astutos.

jcastillo@fundacionzuliaproductivo.com.ve                         @castillomolleda

S.H. Jesús Castillo Molleda (Profesor Universitario, Politólogo, Emprendedor, Locutor)

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

236 COMENTARIOS

  2. 274625 743566There couple of fascinating points at some point in this posting but I dont determine if these folks center to heart. There is some validity but Let me take hold opinion until I check into it further. Excellent write-up , thanks and then we want a lot more! Combined with FeedBurner in addition 680240

  3. 892205 892394Hi there, I discovered your blog via Google whilst searching for initial aid for a heart attack and your post looks extremely fascinating for me. 912321

  6. 546642 357135Thanks for providing such a terrific post, it was exceptional and quite informative. It is my 1st time that I check out here. I identified a great deal of informative stuff within your post. Maintain it up. Thank you. 259287

  8. 37947 288260You produced some decent points there. I looked on the net for any concern and identified most individuals goes in addition to with all your internet site. 289199

  10. 78154 632159Someone necessarily assist to make critically articles Id state. This really is the initial time I frequented your internet page and thus far? I amazed with the analysis you produced to make this actual submit incredible. Exceptional activity! 193555

  12. 1264 564012You completed several good points there. I did a search on the concern and located practically all folks will have exactly the same opinion along with your weblog. 34901

  17. Casinoonline-uk is a casino review resource for Reviews, no deposit bonus, casino bonus codes & free spins. One can acquire website rankings of casino, free casino contests and recent announcements at Casinoonline-uk.net.

  19. IMSCSEO is a SG SEO Provider constructed by Mike Koosher. The aim of IMSCSEO.com is to cater SEO services and help Singapore firms with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them go up the rankings of A search engine. Find us at imscsseo.com

  20. IMSCSEO is a SG SEO Corporation created by Mike Koosher. The cause of IMSCSEO.com is to provide you with SEO services and help SG merchants with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them progress the ranks of the search engines. Visit imscsseo.com

  22. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Provider. The intent of Market.Source-wave.com is to present Buy PBN Links services and help business owners with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them rise the ranking of Search engine.

  23. It is actually almost unattainable to see well-advised americans on this theme, but you seem like you fully grasp which you’re posting on! Many Thanks

  24. It is actually near unthinkable to encounter well-educated individuals on this theme, however you seem like you be aware of what exactly you’re raving about! Gratitude

  25. I really desire to share it with you that I am new to posting and thoroughly cherished your information. Probably I am going to remember your blog post . You literally have wonderful article blog posts. Delight In it for share-out with us your very own internet site report

  26. I really intend to tell you that I am new to writing a blog and clearly valued your work. Probably I am going to bookmark your blog post . You really have excellent article material. Truly Appreciate it for giving out with us all of your url write-up

  27. I just want to show you that I am new to writing a blog and undeniably enjoyed your article. Very possible I am prone to store your blog post . You truly have lovely article blog posts. Delight In it for expressing with us your site article

  28. I merely need to advise you that I am new to having a blog and incredibly enjoyed your write-up. Very possible I am probably to save your blog post . You literally have memorable article materials. Value it for share-out with us your main site article

  31. 118694 885042This is such a great resource that youre offering and you provide out at no cost. I appreciate seeing sites that realize the worth of offering a perfect useful resource totally free. I genuinely loved reading your submit. 935996

  34. It’s practically extremely difficult to find well-advised americans on this theme, still, you look like you realize which you’re covering! Cheers

  36. It’s actually near unthinkable to encounter well-educated visitors on this theme, then again you look like you understand the things that you’re raving about! Excellent

  37. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Company. The role of Market.Source-wave.com is to provide you with Buy PBN Links services and help business owners with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them climb the position of Google or bing.

  40. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Agency. The function of Market.Source-wave.com is to offer Buy PBN Links services and help internet businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them climb the standing of Search engine.

  42. IMSCSEO is a singapore SEO Online Business started by Mike Koosher. The cause of IMSCSEO.com is to render SEO services and help singapore companies with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them rise the ranks of Google and yahoo. Find us at imscsseo.com

  43. Emeryeps is a Portland Oregon SEO Agency created by Michael Jemery. The intent of Emeryeps.com is to deliver SEO services and help Portland Oregon firms with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them go up the standing of Bing or google. click here at emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  45. IMSCSEO is a singapore SEO Enterprise set up by Mike Koosher. The role of IMSCSEO.com is to cater SEO services and help SG corporations with their Search Engine Optimization to help them climb the rankings of Google and yahoo. Find us at imscsseo.com

  46. Emeryeps is a Portland SEO Online Business formed by Michael Jemery. The purpose of Emeryeps.com is to supply SEO services and help Portland firms with their Search Engine Optimization to help them climb the rankings of A search engine. More at emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  47. I’m pretty pleased to find this site. I wanted to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to see new information in your site.

  48. I really wish to share it with you that I am new to blog posting and genuinely adored your information. More than likely I am inclined to bookmark your blog post . You absolutely have stunning article material. Appreciate it for giving out with us your own site document

  52. I simply need to show you that I am new to blog posting and genuinely admired your site. Probably I am likely to save your blog post . You definitely have amazing article blog posts. Value it for giving out with us all of your blog article

  54. Good morning here, just became conscious of your article through Bing, and discovered that it is truly entertaining. I’ll value in the event you carry on this idea.

  56. I’m very happy to find this web site. I want to to thank you for ones time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely liked every part of it and I have you saved as a favorite to look at new stuff in your website.

  58. I was pretty pleased to uncover this great site. I want to to thank you for your time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely really liked every bit of it and I have you saved to fav to check out new things on your web site.

  59. I merely intend to inform you that I am new to blogging and incredibly loved your write-up. More than likely I am prone to remember your blog post . You really have fabulous article information. Get Pleasure From it for telling with us the best web write-up

  60. Good morning here, just started to be conscious of your post through Bing and yahoo, and found that it’s very informational. I’ll be grateful for if you carry on this post.

  63. Hi folks here, just turned mindful of your post through Yahoo and bing, and found that it’s very helpful. I’ll take pleasure in if you decide to continue on these.

  64. Hullo there, just started to be familiar with your writings through Search engines like google, and have found that it’s truly informational. I will like in the event you continue this post.

  65. Hiya there, just turned out to be mindful of your blog page through The Big G, and realized that it is quite interesting. I’ll truly appreciate in the event you retain this.

  66. I really desire to tell you that I am new to writing a blog and undeniably cherished your post. Quite possibly I am most likely to remember your blog post . You truly have magnificent article content. Be Grateful For it for sharing with us your site webpage

  67. I just hope to reveal to you that I am new to putting up a blog and extremely valued your write-up. Probably I am going to remember your blog post . You really have stunning article content. Admire it for share-out with us your very own domain document

  68. I merely intend to reveal to you that I am new to writing a blog and really liked your article. Very likely I am prone to remember your blog post . You definitely have great article information. Be Grateful For it for giving out with us your main internet site page

  69. I really need to show you that I am new to posting and certainly liked your site. Very possible I am probably to save your blog post . You seriously have extraordinary article blog posts. Get Pleasure From it for sharing with us your main internet site webpage

  70. I merely desire to share it with you that I am new to writing and extremely valued your webpage. Most likely I am inclined to bookmark your blog post . You definitely have impressive article content. Appreciate it for swapping with us your own internet site webpage

  71. Hello here, just started to be alert to your writings through Search engines like google, and realized that it is quite beneficial. I’ll take pleasure in if you decide to retain this approach.

  72. Hey here, just turned out to be receptive to your article through The Big G, and realized that it’s seriously interesting. I’ll be grateful for should you decide persist this informative article.

  80. It happens to be appropriate time to have some plans for the forthcoming future. I have read through this write-up and if I would, I wish to recommend you couple of helpful pointers.

  81. I was very pleased to find this web site. I want to to thank you for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoyed every part of it and I have you saved to fav to check out new stuff in your web site.

  84. I’m excited to find this site. I need to to thank you for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every little bit of it and i also have you book-marked to look at new information on your web site.

  85. This is right day to construct some desires for the foreseeable future. I have scan this blog posting and if I may just, I want to encourage you handful fascinating tips and advice.

  88. I was very happy to discover this web site. I want to to thank you for ones time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely appreciated every little bit of it and I have you book marked to look at new things on your website.

  95. I’m very happy to discover this page. I wanted to thank you for ones time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely liked every bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to check out new stuff on your blog.

  97. I’m very happy to discover this site. I wanted to thank you for your time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it and i also have you book-marked to check out new things in your blog.

  98. It is usually the best opportunity to construct some schedules for the upcoming. I’ve study this piece of writing and if I may possibly, I wish to recommend you number of helpful assistance.

  100. Howdy here, just turned familiar with your writings through Google, and found that it is seriously good. I will appreciate should you decide persist such.

  101. I’m pretty pleased to uncover this site. I need to to thank you for your time for this fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it and I have you saved to fav to look at new things on your site.

  104. Howdy here, just started to be aware about your post through Yahoo and bing, and discovered that it is quite useful. I’ll be grateful if you continue on this informative article.

  105. I’m excited to uncover this site. I want to to thank you for your time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely savored every bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to check out new information in your site.

  106. I was very pleased to uncover this great site. I need to to thank you for your time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely really liked every part of it and i also have you bookmarked to look at new stuff in your web site.

  107. Hiya here, just started to be alert to your wordpress bog through Google, and found that it is pretty educational. I’ll be grateful in the event you persist this informative article.

  109. I’m excited to find this web site. I need to to thank you for ones time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it and i also have you book-marked to see new things in your blog.

  110. Hey here, just got receptive to your blog site through Bing, and discovered that it is genuinely educational. I’ll value should you decide continue on this.

  133. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!

  170. What? Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I ave found It positively helpful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & help other users like its aided me. Great job.

  199. My brother suggested I might like this website. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  220. I’аve read a few just right stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot attempt you place to create such a great informative site.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO