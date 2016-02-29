Jesús Castillo: Adiós Señor Presidente

Adiós Señor Presidente
Los gobernantes suelen caer repetidamente en los mismos errores ocurridos en diferentes eventos de la historia, volviendo cíclica la política en el país. Las malas prácticas gubernamentales han provocado el rechazo de los mismos ciudadanos que en algún momento le dieron el apoyo. Actualmente la izquierda está perdiendo terreno en América Latina y no es casual, la izquierda ha cometido los mismos errores que criticaba a la derecha cuando ellos eran oposición, lo que es incomprensible es que luego de lograr llegar al poder no lograron hacer los cambios prometidos sino que por el contrario han sido capaces de ser peores de lo que criticaban.
En los tiempos de la IV República en Venezuela los partidos Acción Democrática y Copei se compartían el poder cada cuatro años lo que permitía la participación de cada sector, pero a pesar de intercambiar poder, ambos cometieron los mismos errores que permitieron la llegada de la V República, que a sus inicios contaba con un amplio apoyo popular debido a la esperanza de cambio, porque hay que recordar que en Venezuela desde el caracazo del 27 de febrero de 1989 se dejó claro que el mito de la felicidad era solo eso, porque la gente estaba pasando grandes necesidades.
En 17 años del nacimiento de la V República, los ciudadanos que apoyaron esa iniciativa están pidiendo un cambio al modelo actual lo que los pone a soñar ahora con el nacimiento de la VI República, en donde se encuentran presentes actores de la IV y de la V, lo que supone que muchos de los responsables del estancamiento que sufre Venezuela están presentes hoy prometiendo los cambios que en el pasado no ejecutaron, eso hace que el ciclo se repita y se corre el riesgo de que se comentan los mismos errores; y quienes logren el poder en los próximos años podrían ser protagonistas del deterioro y rechazo de los que hoy lo apoyan.
El Economista Chileno Carlos Matus padre de la planificación estratégica situacional escribió un libro titulado “Adiós Señor Presidente” en donde relata los errores cometidos en el gobierno del ex presidente Socialista Chileno Salvador Allende, depuesto por Augusto Pinochet en un golpe de Estado el 11 de septiembre de 1973, en una Chile convulsionada y azotada por una alta polarización y una situación económica muy deplorable que incentivó a las fuerzas militares a actuar acompañados con movimientos sociales. En el libro se deja plasmado lo importante de saber comunicar lo que se hace y planificar a corto, mediano y largo plazo y lo delicado que es para un gobierno entrar en lo que se llama en planificación estratégica “Ceguera Situacional”, la cual aleja al gobernante de saber realmente lo que está ocurriendo en el entorno, lo cual lo distancia de decisiones que lleven a soluciones tangibles al problema y lo lleva a anuncios y promesas únicamente.
Actualmente Venezuela está pasando por un período de alta crisis y una confrontación constante entre quienes gobiernan y quienes se le oponen, estos últimos plantean salidas constitucionales que permitan que al actual presidente se le recorte su periodo presidencial y llamar a elecciones presidenciales antes del año 2019, que es cuando se vence el período actual presidencial.
Diferentes estudios de opinión reflejan que los ciudadanos están pasando penurias y les urge que los responsables tomen las medidas adecuadas para empezar a salir de la delicada situación actual y evitar una explosión social, golpe de estado, junta cívico militar, que son los escenarios menos favorables para Venezuela. Pocos ciudadanos en el mundo pueden llegar a ser presidente de un país, y dado a ello, es que no se logra entender cómo después de serlo realizan acciones que van en detrimento de sus funciones y que contraviene a los postulados de quienes lo llevaron al cargo. En este sentido, cuesta entender las razones que llevan a un gobernante a no hacerlo bien y convertirse en su propio adversario de la gestión gubernamental que ejerce, no hay que ser mago ni estudioso en ninguna área de la economía, sociología y ciencia política para saber lo complejo que se torna vivir en Venezuela con los indicadores económicos, políticos y sociales actuales. Un buen gobernante elige a los mejores para gobernar, acepta críticas y ejecuta acciones correctivas, un mal gobernante se empeña en seguir cometiendo los mismos errores. Si el gobierno actual no le da un viraje a su modelo y no presenta resultados positivos a corto plazo sin duda están en riesgo de que se le diga “Adiós Señor presidente”.
jcastillo@fundacionzuliaproductivo.com @castillomolleda
S.H. Jesús Castillo Molleda (Profesor Universitario, Politólogo, Emprendedor, Locutor)
Jesús Castillo: Adiós Señor Presidente
Adiós Señor Presidente
