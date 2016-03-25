Javier Ignacio Mayorca: Bulla en Tumeremo

Sólo las manifestaciones callejeras y los reportes de la prensa independiente pudieron quebrar el muro de silencio tendido desde factores regionales para que la masacre de mineros en Tumeremo quedara impune. Pero el daño ya estaba hecho
En el estado Bolívar, bulla es sinónimo de yacimiento minero, y por ende de una riqueza más o menos inmediata, aluvional. La gente común va a una de ellas, y puede encontrar algunos gramos de oro u otros metales preciosos con los que puede resolver las necesidades más perentorias.
Pero la acepción más extendida de bulla, indica la Real Academia de la Lengua Española, es “gritería o ruido”. En algunas partes de Latinoamérica, entre ellas Venezuela, “meter bulla” es impedir la continuidad de un asunto.
Gracias a esta última bulla los venezolanos pudieron enterarse de la masacre perpetrada el 4 de marzo en el yacimiento conocido como Miamo, a unos 30 kilómetros al noroeste de Tumeremo. Hasta ahora, se ha constatado el asesinato sistemático de diecisiete personas, aunque desde el comienzo de este caso los habitantes de la región y los deudos han insistido en que hubo veintiocho víctimas.
|Masacre en Tumeremo: tiempo que pasa...
Entre la ejecución de este crimen múltiple y el hallazgo de los cadáveres transcurrieron diez días. No cabe duda que uno de los factores que prolongó excesivamente este lapso tuvo que ver con las tácticas aplicadas desde el gobierno de la región para negar abiertamente el asunto y simultáneamente amedrentar a los periodistas y medios independientes que intentaban corroborar lo que aseguraban desde un principio testigos directos y referenciales, como por ejemplo el propietario de un fundo cercano al que acudieron en busca de auxilio cerca de sesenta sobrevivientes.
Hubo gestos de manipulación intencionada por parte de autoridades, que serían evaluados con mayor firmeza si Venezuela tuviese una justicia medianamente ecuánime. El gobernador y general del Ejército Francisco Rangel Gómez afirmó el 5 de marzo: “…es absolutamente falsa la información que lamentablemente personajes de la derecha han estado mencionando en relación a veintitantos muertos (…) se hizo un rastreo esta tarde y no hay absolutamente nada”.
Para el momento en que se hizo ese “rastreo” ya habían transcurrido por lo menos 24 horas desde que ocurrieron las muertes. Tiempo suficiente para llevar a cabo el traslado y la inhumación de los cadáveres en un sitio ignoto.
Lo único reconocido por el gobernador en su primera intervención es que hubo un “enfrentamiento” entre supuestas bandas que rivalizarían por el control del yacimiento aurífero. Otra falsedad. Para que haya un enfrentamiento debe ocurrir un intercambio de fuego entre los bandos en pugna, aunque sea breve o desigual. Nada de eso sucedió. Los testimonios recabados hasta el presente indican que hubo un grupo que con premeditación, alevosía y ventajismo se valió de su poder armado para eliminar físicamente a las personas que consideraban podían disputarle la extracción del oro en el sector. Era tal el control ejercido allí que se dieron a la tarea de seleccionar a quienes matarían entre todos los mineros que por mala fortuna acudieron a la bulla de Miamo ese viernes.
La descalificación de la denuncia llegó al punto de sugerir que la idea de los denunciantes y del diputado Américo de Grazia era “empañar” la conmemoración del tercer año de la muerte de Hugo Chávez. En este señalamiento el Gobernador fue secundado por el presidente de la legislatura regional Kamal Naim Naim.
Como el tiempo pasaba y se consolidaba la versión de los líderes políticos regionales, un grupo de pobladores de Tumeremo optó por bloquear la carretera Troncal 10 que recorre todo el estado Bolívar hasta la frontera con Brasil.
Esta manera de “meter bulla”, unida a las informaciones que llegaban a Caracas con días de retardo propiciaron las movilizaciones de la Fiscalía y la Defensoría del Pueblo. El 7 de marzo (72 horas después de la masacre) llegaba a la región el equipo designado por el Ministerio Público. Ese día el Defensor del Pueblo Tareck William anunciaba que también investigaría el asunto.
“Tiempo que pasa, la verdad que huye”, reza un principio de investigación criminal. En pesquisas de homicidios, las primeras 48 horas son vitales. Es mucho lo que en ese lapso se puede ocultar o enrarecer para dar una impresión equívoca. Una pregunta a la que aún no se le ha dado debida contestación es cómo hicieron los perpetradores para trasladar por lo menos 17 cadáveres apilados en un camión 350 volteo a lo largo de 60 kilómetros de vías en las que suelen estar numerosos puntos de control, tanto policiales como militares.
Es por eso que los señalamientos sobre la participación activa de funcionarios de cuerpos de seguridad en este crimen parecieran tener fundamento. Son numerosos los episodios en los que se han visto implicados miembros de las distintas instituciones uniformadas de la entidad, desde policías municipales hasta militares y Cicpc. El dominio del comercio del oro tiene un importante efecto corruptor sobre todos ellos. En especial, aquellos que tienen mayor cercanía con los yacimientos o una función de control primario.
Para el momento en que estas líneas son redactadas ya se inició una operación propagandística para “controlar daños” desde el gobierno central. Eventualmente el general Rangel tuvo que admitir lo inocultable: que hubo una masacre. Pero ya el mal estaba hecho. Ya entonces algunos perpetradores estaban en sitios tan lejanos del crimen como San Pedro de Lagunillas, estado Zulia, donde fue capturado el viernes Francisco Javier Carache, alias Goliat, señalado como uno de los reclutadores de mineros para la organización de unas 40 personas cuyo liderazgo ha sido atribuido al ecuatoriano Jámilton Ulloa, apodado el Topo, también en fuga. ¿Cómo no pensar que alguno de los criminales no ha cruzado la frontera? Mientras tanto, el titular de Relaciones Interiores intenta fijar la noción de que la masacre fue perpetrada por “paramilitares”. Un discurso gastado que, sin embargo, de tanto repetirlo hace perder la perspectiva de cuáles fueron los sectores que encubrieron el crimen en primera instancia.
La masacre en Tumeremo y las posteriores averiguaciones se desarrollaron en un contexto de agudización de la crisis de los medios independientes. Mientras buscaban los cadáveres el tribunal sexto de juicio de Bolívar, a cargo del juez Beltrán Lira, condenaba al director del Correo del Caroní David Natera a cuatro años de prisión por la cobertura hecha en ese rotativo a la corrupción en la CVG Ferrominera del Orinoco. Poco después El Carabobeño tuvo que cesar su edición impresa debido a la falta de papel. Sus representantes indicaron que la Corporación Maneiro, una estatal que conserva el monopolio para el suministro de este insumo, no les había entregado ni siquiera una bobina. Lo mismo que sucede con La Mañana de Coro.
Lo ocurrido en Tumeremo ha sido el homicidio colectivo más importante de este siglo en el país, si exceptuamos los reportados en recintos carcelarios. Aunque la fiscal Luisa Ortega se vanaglorie de la detención de cuatro personas (todas operadoras secundarias en la red criminal) y la identificación de otras tantas en vinculación con este crimen, lo cierto es que todo el episodio está cubierto por un manto de impunidad. Las redes de delito organizado se disputan con plomo el control del oro en Bolívar, y por lo tanto es muy probable que ocurran otras matanzas. Pero cada vez serán menos los medios con capacidad para reportarlas.
Breves
*Continúan los tropiezos para la aprobación definitiva de la Ley de Amnistía y Reconciliación Nacional. El actual presidente del Parlamento Henry Ramos aún sostiene que esa es la prioridad de la gestión de los diputados electos el 6 de diciembre. Pero los innumerables problemas socioeconómicos de la población que eligió a la nueva mayoría en el Poder Legislativo parecieran imponer un cambio en las prioridades de la agenda. No sólo son la escasez y la inflación galopantes, sino también el abierto saqueo del erario público y los frentes abiertos simultáneamente con los poderes Ejecutivo y Judicial. El abogado Jesús Ollarves, que asesoró a los diputados en la redacción del anteproyecto de ley, calcula que esta iniciativa favorecería a por lo menos 4600 personas, a quienes calificó como “víctimas del Poder Judicial”. Considera no sólo a los que han sido procesados y condenados por delitos políticos desde 2002 sino también a quienes han sido encausados por otros ilícitos (algunos como corrupción y tráfico de drogas) pero con la evidente intencionalidad de incidir en sectores políticos que alguna vez adversaron a Hugo Chávez o a Nicolás Maduro. Allí entrarían por ejemplo el excandidato presidencial y exgobernador del Zulia Manuel Rosales y los jóvenes que permanecían en un campamento improvisado en la avenida Francisco de Miranda. Sin embargo, está latente el riesgo de que otras personas (civiles y especialmente algunos militares) aprovechen esta rendija para limpiar sus expedientes y quedar en libertad sin haber sido reales adversarios al Gobierno, o incluso habiendo aprovechado su permanencia en el Ejecutivo para enriquecerse a manos llenas.
*La División Antiextorsión y Secuestros de la policía judicial inició en marzo una averiguación a propósito de una sucesión de llamadas telefónicas recibidas por un fiscal nacional especializado en materia de drogas. Desde el mes de febrero, al funcionario del Ministerio Público le exigen la devolución de un alijo de 300 kilos de estupefacientes, que al parecer fueron decomisados en un procedimiento que él autorizó. Ante la insistencia de las llamadas, optó por acudir al cuerpo de seguridad.
*El Gobierno evalúa la factibilidad de poner en marcha un plan para aprovechar las aeronaves declaradas en abandono con motivo de la puesta en marcha de la operación Cielo Soberano y otros procedimientos administrativos. La iniciativa es conocida como el proyecto Piloto Joven y emanó de la Corporación Venezolana de la Juventud Productora (Corpojuventud). Según el diagnóstico de sus representantes, el Ejecutivo puede vender, permutar, dar como pago, aportar como capital, donar o adjudicar más de 548 aeronaves que alguna vez pertenecieron a particulares o empresas privadas. En consecuencia, indica el plan de Corpojuventud, es posible usar estos aparatos para constituir empresas de peritaje y diagnóstico comercial de aeronaves. También se puede fabricar simuladores de vuelo, obtener los aparatos para hacer centros de instrucción e incluso constituir empresas de transporte aéreo. Si Piloto Joven se pone en marcha tal y como está planteado, la corporación que lo ideó se quedaría con el 30% de las ganancias, mientras que el resto sería distribuido entre el resto de la burocracia que maneja el área desde el Gobierno, casi toda regida por militares de la Aviación. Para seducir al Ejecutivo en torno a la factibilidad del plan, se ofrece que el costo de ejecución sería 0 bolívares. Difícil de creer.
|Ramírez: reformar la ley antimafia
*La Ley mutilada. El autoritarismo del Estado forajido en las reformas de la Ley contra la Delincuencia Organizada, es el nombre del último libro del abogado y expresidente de la extinta Comisión Nacional contra el Uso Ilícito de Drogas (Conacuid) Bayardo Ramírez Monagas. La obra fue presentada en un sobrio acto celebrado el viernes 10 de marzo en la comisión de Política Interior de la Asamblea Nacional. El grupo parlamentario fue representado por el diputado Juan Guaidó. Durante la breve presentación, el autor reconoció que intenta sentar las bases para una nueva reforma a la legislación contra la delincuencia organizada, cuyo proyecto original fue redactado por él durante la última década del siglo pasado. Aclaró sin embargo que eso sólo podrá lograrse cuando retorne la democracia plena al país y el Parlamento sea limpiado de diputados que, en su criterio, están ligados a mafias transnacionales. A sus 76 años de edad, Ramírez demuestra que no teme a la polémica.
*Continúan surgiendo datos sobre el lamentable estado en que se encuentra la Policía Nacional. Tanto en oriente como en occidente ha ocurrido una importante merma en el parque automotor. En las motocicletas el promedio de unidades varadas llega al 60%, mientras que una de cada dos camionetas tampoco puede ser utilizada por la carencia de repuestos para el mantenimiento básico. En febrero, la institución envió al ministerio de Relaciones Interiores, Justicia y Paz una solicitud para dotar a los agentes del servicio de Tránsito Terrestre con chalecos kevlar, tal y como lo dispone el estándar fijado por el propio Gobierno durante la llamada “reforma policial”. En este caso, los dispositivos tendrían una configuración especial debido a los prolongados lapsos en que estos funcionarios permanecen a la intemperie. Cada uno tenía un costo de Bs 19.000 para el momento en que se hizo la solicitud. Hasta el momento no se ha dispuesto de los fondos correspondientes para esta compra.
*El comandante general de la Guardia Nacional, mayor general Néstor Reverol, presentó recientemente los lineamientos para la planificación del llamado “adiestramiento combativo del orden interno”, así como para la instrucción en las actividades de policía administrativa especial, que tradicionalmente desempeñan los efectivos de ese componente castrense. El documento pinta un cuadro de una Venezuela asediada por factores externos (EEUU, Colombia y Guyana) que supuestamente quieren desintegrar la “unidad latinoamericana”. Por esta razón, añade el oficial, es necesario que los guardias nacionales se preparen “para dirigir las operaciones para el mantenimiento del orden interno e iniciar todas las coordinaciones y el despliegue para preparar al pueblo en la guerra popular prolongada para resistir los ataques ante el imperio norteamericano (sic)”. En este contexto, durante todo 2016 los efectivos del componente intensificarán “el trabajo de fortalecimiento ideológico patriótico en la línea del pensamiento bolivariano-chavista”. También se pretende que “todo cuartel sea un aula de clases”, que incorpore a los procesos formativos a los civiles que trabajan para la Fuerza Armada.
*Cuando esta entrega entre en circulación se estará desarrollando en todo el país el asueto de Semana Santa. En esta oportunidad, debido a la crisis en el servicio eléctrico, el Presidente decretó que los empleados de la administración pública y los de las empresas privadas estarían libres durante nueve días continuos desde el viernes 18. Esto también incluye a la mayoría de los militares y efectivos de cuerpos policiales de todo el país. En Cicpc, por ejemplo, divulgaron una circular en la que indicaban que sólo estaría personal de guardia en los despachos de la institución. El riesgo de un incremento de la criminalidad en las grandes ciudades está presente. Durante la semana previa, los militares de todas las zonas operativas de defensa integral (zodis) emitieron las correspondientes órdenes de operaciones para instruir al personal sobre las características que tendría la movilización en cada sector. En estos documentos se hace un diagnóstico de la situación política, económica y social en la que se inicia la operación. En Apure, por ejemplo, se parte del supuesto de que las fuerzas opositoras “están confabuladas con grupos paramilitares, contrabandistas y narcotraficantes, buscando (sic) cualquier excusa para sabotear las acciones del gobierno regional”, bajo el mando del general Ramón Carrizález. “Contrabandistas y narcotraficantes con su dinero corrompen, sobornando autoridades en todos los niveles para obrar libremente y obtienen equipos y maquinaria de punta, tecnología para delinquir, desestabilizar al Estado”. Estos sectores, indica el diagnóstico, habrían adquirido “grandes hatos” a través de testaferros venezolanos para lograr sus objetivos. El texto nada dice sobre las operaciones concretas de frentes de las Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia en extensas zonas del sur del estado para ocultar drogas y facilitar su transporte por medios aéreos. En el imaginario militar, estas actividades son siempre desarrolladas por factores opositores. Se omite, por ejemplo, los resultados de la averiguación de Contrainteligencia Militar sobre las actividades de un importante grupo de efectivos de la Aviación que supuestamente facilitaba el traslado de drogas desde pistas clandestinas de la región a cambio de jugosos pagos en dólares. El planteamiento de la operación Semana Santa 2016 refuerza además la absoluta militarización de la seguridad ciudadana. En esta oportunidad, por ejemplo, se asignó al Ejército tareas tan disímiles como la supervisión de las jornadas de las licorerías y la vigilancia de las procesiones, con escasa coordinación con los cuerpos civiles.
@javiermayorca
www.crimensicastigo.blogspot.com
