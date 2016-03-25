Javier Ignacio Mayorca: Bulla en Tumeremo

Javier Ignacio Mayorca: Bulla en Tumeremo

Por biendateao -
3527
743
COMPARTIR

Sólo las manifestaciones callejeras y los reportes de la prensa independiente pudieron quebrar el muro de silencio tendido desde factores regionales para que la masacre de mineros en Tumeremo quedara impune. Pero el daño ya estaba hecho

En el estado Bolívar, bulla es sinónimo de yacimiento minero, y por ende de una riqueza más o menos inmediata, aluvional. La gente común va a una de ellas, y puede encontrar algunos gramos de oro u otros metales preciosos con los que puede resolver las necesidades más perentorias.

Pero la acepción más extendida de bulla, indica la Real Academia de la Lengua Española, es “gritería o ruido”. En algunas partes de Latinoamérica, entre ellas Venezuela, “meter bulla” es impedir la continuidad de un asunto.

Gracias a esta última bulla los venezolanos pudieron enterarse de la masacre perpetrada el 4 de marzo en el yacimiento conocido como Miamo, a unos 30 kilómetros al noroeste de Tumeremo. Hasta ahora, se ha constatado el asesinato sistemático de diecisiete personas, aunque desde el comienzo de este caso los habitantes de la región y los deudos han insistido en que hubo veintiocho víctimas.

Masacre en Tumeremo: tiempo que pasa...

Entre la ejecución de este crimen múltiple y el hallazgo de los cadáveres transcurrieron diez días. No cabe duda que uno de los factores que prolongó excesivamente este lapso tuvo que ver con las tácticas aplicadas desde el gobierno de la región para negar abiertamente el asunto y simultáneamente amedrentar a los periodistas y medios independientes que intentaban corroborar lo que aseguraban desde un principio testigos directos y referenciales, como por ejemplo el propietario de un fundo cercano al que acudieron en busca de auxilio cerca de sesenta sobrevivientes.

Hubo gestos de manipulación intencionada por parte de autoridades, que serían evaluados con mayor firmeza si Venezuela tuviese una justicia medianamente ecuánime. El gobernador y general del Ejército Francisco Rangel Gómez afirmó el 5 de marzo: “…es absolutamente falsa la información que lamentablemente personajes de la derecha han estado mencionando en relación a veintitantos muertos (…) se hizo un rastreo esta tarde y no hay absolutamente nada”.

Para el momento en que se hizo ese “rastreo” ya habían transcurrido por lo menos 24 horas desde que ocurrieron las muertes. Tiempo suficiente para llevar a cabo el traslado y la inhumación de los cadáveres en un sitio ignoto.

Lo único reconocido por el gobernador en su primera intervención es que hubo un “enfrentamiento” entre supuestas bandas que rivalizarían por el control del yacimiento aurífero. Otra falsedad. Para que haya un enfrentamiento debe ocurrir un intercambio de fuego entre los bandos en pugna, aunque sea breve o desigual. Nada de eso sucedió. Los testimonios recabados hasta el presente indican que hubo un grupo que con premeditación, alevosía y ventajismo se valió de su poder armado para eliminar físicamente a las personas que consideraban podían disputarle la extracción del oro en el sector. Era tal el control ejercido allí que se dieron a la tarea de seleccionar a quienes matarían entre todos los mineros que por mala fortuna acudieron a la bulla de Miamo ese viernes.

La descalificación de la denuncia llegó al punto de sugerir que la idea de los denunciantes y del diputado Américo de Grazia era “empañar” la conmemoración del tercer año de la muerte de Hugo Chávez. En este señalamiento el Gobernador fue secundado por el presidente de la legislatura regional Kamal Naim Naim.

Como el tiempo pasaba y se consolidaba la versión de los líderes políticos regionales, un grupo de pobladores de Tumeremo optó por bloquear la carretera Troncal 10 que recorre todo el estado Bolívar hasta la frontera con Brasil.

Esta manera de “meter bulla”, unida a las informaciones que llegaban a Caracas con días de retardo propiciaron las movilizaciones de la Fiscalía y la Defensoría del Pueblo. El 7 de marzo (72 horas después de la masacre) llegaba a la región el equipo designado por el Ministerio Público. Ese día el Defensor del Pueblo Tareck William anunciaba que también investigaría el asunto.

“Tiempo que pasa, la verdad que huye”, reza un principio de investigación criminal. En pesquisas de homicidios, las primeras 48 horas son vitales. Es mucho lo que en ese lapso se puede ocultar o enrarecer para dar una impresión equívoca. Una pregunta a la que aún no se le ha dado debida contestación es cómo hicieron los perpetradores para trasladar por lo menos 17 cadáveres apilados en un camión 350 volteo a lo largo de 60 kilómetros de vías en las que suelen estar numerosos puntos de control, tanto policiales como militares.

Es por eso que los señalamientos sobre la participación activa de funcionarios de cuerpos de seguridad en este crimen parecieran tener fundamento. Son numerosos los episodios en los que se han visto implicados miembros de las distintas instituciones uniformadas de la entidad, desde policías municipales hasta militares y Cicpc. El dominio del comercio del oro tiene un importante efecto corruptor sobre todos ellos. En especial, aquellos que tienen mayor cercanía con los yacimientos o una función de control primario.

Para el momento en que estas líneas son redactadas ya se inició una operación propagandística para “controlar daños” desde el gobierno central. Eventualmente el general Rangel tuvo que admitir lo inocultable: que hubo una masacre. Pero ya el mal estaba hecho. Ya entonces algunos perpetradores estaban en sitios tan lejanos del crimen como San Pedro de Lagunillas, estado Zulia, donde fue capturado el viernes Francisco Javier Carache, alias Goliat, señalado como uno de los reclutadores de mineros para la organización de unas 40 personas cuyo liderazgo ha sido atribuido al ecuatoriano Jámilton Ulloa, apodado el Topo, también en fuga. ¿Cómo no pensar que alguno de los criminales no ha cruzado la frontera? Mientras tanto, el titular de Relaciones Interiores intenta fijar la noción de que la masacre fue perpetrada por “paramilitares”. Un discurso gastado que, sin embargo, de tanto repetirlo hace perder la perspectiva de cuáles fueron los sectores que encubrieron el crimen en primera instancia.

La masacre en Tumeremo y las posteriores averiguaciones se desarrollaron en un contexto de agudización de la crisis de los medios independientes. Mientras buscaban los cadáveres el tribunal sexto de juicio de Bolívar, a cargo del juez Beltrán Lira, condenaba al director del Correo del Caroní David Natera a cuatro años de prisión por la cobertura hecha en ese rotativo a la corrupción en la CVG Ferrominera del Orinoco. Poco después El Carabobeño tuvo que cesar su edición impresa debido a la falta de papel. Sus representantes indicaron que la Corporación Maneiro, una estatal que conserva el monopolio para el suministro de este insumo, no les había entregado ni siquiera una bobina. Lo mismo que sucede con La Mañana de Coro.

Lo ocurrido en Tumeremo ha sido el homicidio colectivo más importante de este siglo en el país, si exceptuamos los reportados en recintos carcelarios. Aunque la fiscal Luisa Ortega se vanaglorie de la detención de cuatro personas (todas operadoras secundarias en la red criminal) y la identificación de otras tantas en vinculación con este crimen, lo cierto es que todo el episodio está cubierto por un manto de impunidad. Las redes de delito organizado se disputan con plomo el control del oro en Bolívar, y por lo tanto es muy probable que ocurran otras matanzas. Pero cada vez serán menos los medios con capacidad para reportarlas.

Breves

*Continúan los tropiezos para la aprobación definitiva de la Ley de Amnistía y Reconciliación Nacional. El actual presidente del Parlamento Henry Ramos aún sostiene que esa es la prioridad de la gestión de los diputados electos el 6 de diciembre. Pero los innumerables problemas socioeconómicos de la población que eligió a la nueva mayoría en el Poder Legislativo parecieran imponer un cambio en las prioridades de la agenda. No sólo son la escasez y la inflación galopantes, sino también el abierto saqueo del erario público y los frentes abiertos simultáneamente con los poderes Ejecutivo y Judicial. El abogado Jesús Ollarves, que asesoró a los diputados en la redacción del anteproyecto de ley, calcula que esta iniciativa favorecería a por lo menos 4600 personas, a quienes calificó como “víctimas del Poder Judicial”. Considera no sólo a los que han sido procesados y condenados por delitos políticos desde 2002 sino también a quienes han sido encausados por otros ilícitos (algunos como corrupción y tráfico de drogas) pero con la evidente intencionalidad de incidir en sectores políticos que alguna vez adversaron a Hugo Chávez o a Nicolás Maduro. Allí entrarían por ejemplo el excandidato presidencial y exgobernador del Zulia Manuel Rosales y los jóvenes que permanecían en un campamento improvisado en la avenida Francisco de Miranda. Sin embargo, está latente el riesgo de que otras personas (civiles y especialmente algunos militares) aprovechen esta rendija para limpiar sus expedientes y quedar en libertad sin haber sido reales adversarios al Gobierno, o incluso habiendo aprovechado su permanencia en el Ejecutivo para enriquecerse a manos llenas.

*La División Antiextorsión y Secuestros de la policía judicial inició en marzo una averiguación a propósito de una sucesión de llamadas telefónicas recibidas por un fiscal nacional especializado en materia de drogas. Desde el mes de febrero, al funcionario del Ministerio Público le exigen la devolución de un alijo de 300 kilos de estupefacientes, que al parecer fueron decomisados en un procedimiento que él autorizó. Ante la insistencia de las llamadas, optó por acudir al cuerpo de seguridad.

*El Gobierno evalúa la factibilidad de poner en marcha un plan para aprovechar las aeronaves declaradas en abandono con motivo de la puesta en marcha de la operación Cielo Soberano y otros procedimientos administrativos. La iniciativa es conocida como el proyecto Piloto Joven y emanó de la Corporación Venezolana de la Juventud Productora (Corpojuventud). Según el diagnóstico de sus representantes, el Ejecutivo puede vender, permutar, dar como pago, aportar como capital, donar o adjudicar más de 548 aeronaves que alguna vez pertenecieron a particulares o empresas privadas. En consecuencia, indica el plan de Corpojuventud, es posible usar estos aparatos para constituir empresas de peritaje y diagnóstico comercial de aeronaves. También se puede fabricar simuladores de vuelo, obtener los aparatos para hacer centros de instrucción e incluso constituir empresas de transporte aéreo. Si Piloto Joven se pone en marcha tal y como está planteado, la corporación que lo ideó se quedaría con el 30% de las ganancias, mientras que el resto sería distribuido entre el resto de la burocracia que maneja el área desde el Gobierno, casi toda regida por militares de la Aviación. Para seducir al Ejecutivo en torno a la factibilidad del plan, se ofrece que el costo de ejecución sería 0 bolívares. Difícil de creer.

 
Ramírez: reformar la ley antimafia

*La Ley mutilada. El autoritarismo del Estado forajido en las reformas de la Ley contra la Delincuencia Organizada, es el nombre del último libro del abogado y expresidente de la extinta Comisión Nacional contra el Uso Ilícito de Drogas (Conacuid) Bayardo Ramírez Monagas. La obra fue presentada en un sobrio acto celebrado el viernes 10 de marzo en la comisión de Política Interior de la Asamblea Nacional. El grupo parlamentario fue representado por el diputado Juan Guaidó. Durante la breve presentación, el autor reconoció que intenta sentar las bases para una nueva reforma a la legislación contra la delincuencia organizada, cuyo proyecto original fue redactado por él durante la última década del siglo pasado. Aclaró sin embargo que eso sólo podrá lograrse cuando retorne la democracia plena al país y el Parlamento sea limpiado de diputados que, en su criterio, están ligados a mafias transnacionales. A sus 76 años de edad, Ramírez demuestra que no teme a la polémica.
*Continúan surgiendo datos sobre el lamentable estado en que se encuentra la Policía Nacional. Tanto en oriente como en occidente ha ocurrido una importante merma en el parque automotor. En las motocicletas el promedio de unidades varadas llega al 60%, mientras que una de cada dos camionetas tampoco puede ser utilizada por la carencia de repuestos para el mantenimiento básico. En febrero, la institución envió al ministerio de Relaciones Interiores, Justicia y Paz una solicitud para dotar a los agentes del servicio de Tránsito Terrestre con chalecos kevlar, tal y como lo dispone el estándar fijado por el propio Gobierno durante la llamada “reforma policial”. En este caso, los dispositivos tendrían una configuración especial debido a los prolongados lapsos en que estos funcionarios permanecen a la intemperie. Cada uno tenía un costo de Bs 19.000 para el momento en que se hizo la solicitud. Hasta el momento no se ha dispuesto de los fondos correspondientes para esta compra.

*El comandante general de la Guardia Nacional, mayor general Néstor Reverol, presentó recientemente los lineamientos para la planificación del llamado “adiestramiento combativo del orden interno”, así como para la instrucción en las actividades de policía administrativa especial, que tradicionalmente desempeñan los efectivos de ese componente castrense. El documento pinta un cuadro de una Venezuela asediada por factores externos (EEUU, Colombia y Guyana) que supuestamente quieren desintegrar la “unidad latinoamericana”. Por esta razón, añade el oficial, es necesario que los guardias nacionales se preparen “para dirigir las operaciones para el mantenimiento del orden interno e iniciar todas las coordinaciones y el despliegue para preparar al pueblo en la guerra popular prolongada para resistir los ataques ante el imperio norteamericano (sic)”. En este contexto, durante todo 2016 los efectivos del componente intensificarán “el trabajo de fortalecimiento ideológico patriótico en la línea del pensamiento bolivariano-chavista”. También se pretende que “todo cuartel sea un aula de clases”, que incorpore a los procesos formativos a los civiles que trabajan para la Fuerza Armada.

*Cuando esta entrega entre en circulación se estará desarrollando en todo el país el asueto de Semana Santa. En esta oportunidad, debido a la crisis en el servicio eléctrico, el Presidente decretó que los empleados de la administración pública y los de las empresas privadas estarían libres durante nueve días continuos desde el viernes 18. Esto también incluye a la mayoría de los militares y efectivos de cuerpos policiales de todo el país. En Cicpc, por ejemplo, divulgaron una circular en la que indicaban que sólo estaría personal de guardia en los despachos de la institución. El riesgo de un incremento de la criminalidad en las grandes ciudades está presente. Durante la semana previa, los militares de todas las zonas operativas de defensa integral (zodis) emitieron las correspondientes órdenes de operaciones para instruir al personal sobre las características que tendría la movilización en cada sector. En estos documentos se hace un diagnóstico de la situación política, económica y social en la que se inicia la operación. En Apure, por ejemplo, se parte del supuesto de que las fuerzas opositoras “están confabuladas con grupos paramilitares, contrabandistas y narcotraficantes, buscando (sic) cualquier excusa para sabotear las acciones del gobierno regional”, bajo el mando del general Ramón Carrizález. “Contrabandistas y narcotraficantes con su dinero corrompen, sobornando autoridades en todos los niveles para obrar libremente y obtienen equipos y maquinaria de punta, tecnología para delinquir, desestabilizar al Estado”. Estos sectores, indica el diagnóstico, habrían adquirido “grandes hatos”  a través de testaferros venezolanos para lograr sus objetivos. El texto nada dice sobre las operaciones concretas de frentes de las Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia en extensas zonas del sur del estado para ocultar drogas y facilitar su transporte por medios aéreos. En el imaginario militar, estas actividades son siempre desarrolladas por factores opositores. Se omite, por ejemplo, los resultados de la averiguación de Contrainteligencia Militar sobre las actividades de un importante grupo de efectivos de la Aviación que supuestamente facilitaba el traslado de drogas desde pistas clandestinas de la región a cambio de jugosos pagos en dólares. El planteamiento de la operación Semana Santa 2016 refuerza además la absoluta militarización de la seguridad ciudadana. En esta oportunidad, por ejemplo, se asignó al Ejército tareas tan disímiles como la supervisión de las jornadas de las licorerías y la vigilancia de las procesiones, con escasa coordinación con los cuerpos civiles.

@javiermayorca

www.crimensicastigo.blogspot.com

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

743 COMENTARIOS

  1. 44926 765404Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, web site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task.. 812155

  2. 998571 820840Thanks for yet another informative post. Exactly where else could anyone get that kind of information in such a straightforward to realize way of presentation. 549807

  4. 587273 276131Most reliable human being messages, nicely toasts. are already provided gradually during the entire wedding celebration and therefore are anticipated to be quite laid back, humorous and as effectively as new all at once. very best man speech 479901

  5. 259728 49234Basically a smiling visitor here to share the really like (:, btw outstanding style . “Audacity, far more audacity and always audacity.” by Georges Jacques Danton. 944520

  10. 626660 438457Hello! I just now would like to supply a massive thumbs up for any great details you can have here within this post. We are coming back to your weblog post for further soon. 587246

  15. I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!

  21. 888998 877972Typically I try and get my mix of Vitamin E from pills. Although Id actually like to by means of a wonderful meal strategy it can be rather hard to at times. 722168

  26. Personally, I prefer this option.
    Why? It’s very simple – by positioning it as a tool, respectively,
    all the basic setting is sharpened by it.
    The result can even get buy steroids
    away with our board on the
    forum a more pleasing to him and the visitors we get what we need.

  29. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!

  42. I think other web-site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and wonderful user genial style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  50. You could definitely see your expertise in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.

  62. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

  65. Google

    Although sites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they may be actually really worth a go via, so possess a look.

  67. 601013 908814Extremely great written write-up. It will probably be useful to anybody who usess it, including myself. Keep up the great work – canr wait to read much more posts. 926267

  72. Maintain аАааАТаЂТem coming you all do such a great career at this kind of Concepts can at tell you how considerably I, for one appreciate all you do!

  74. Click here

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated information, nonetheless truly worth taking a appear, whoa did a single study about Mid East has got far more problerms too […]

  83. cartierlovejesduas He’s terribly written, and he’s a pretentious douche bag. “I’ve been to Iraq…” So fuckin what man. That war was a complete joke. We shouldn’t have been there in the first place. All these movie stars think that because they have money and because they’re famous they know a lot about politics, world affairs, and basically every other subject on the planet. Last decent movie Mr. Penn made was mystic River so he shouldn’t have shit to say about anything.
    bracelet love repliques cartier http://www.marquebijoux.com/

  112. I’ve read a few excellent stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot effort you set to create the sort of excellent informative site.|

  114. Casinoonline-uk is a gambling casino review source for Reviews, no deposit bonus, casino bonus codes & free spins. You can acquire results of casino, free casino gaming titles and most current news reports at Casinoonline-uk.net.

  118. Emeryeps is a Portland SEO Agency developed by Michael Jemery. The goal of Emeryeps.com is to offer SEO services and help Portland business owners with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them progress the standing of Google or bing. Find us at emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  119. IMSCSEO is a SG SEO Corporation started by Mike Koosher. The aim of IMSCSEO.com is to render SEO services and help Singapore internet businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to help them ascend the rankings of the search engines. Visit imscsseo.com

  120. IMSCSEO is a singapore SEO Service Provider put together by Mike Koosher. The objective of IMSCSEO.com is to extend SEO services and help singapore businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to help them ascend the standing of Search engine. Try imscsseo.com

  121. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Specialist. The mission of Market.Source-wave.com is to cater Buy PBN Links services and help corporations with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them progress the positions of Google.

  122. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Provider. The objective of Market.Source-wave.com is to provide you with Buy PBN Links services and help online businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them progress the ranking of the search engines.

  125. I merely want to notify you that I am new to posting and pretty much loved your work. More than likely I am prone to save your blog post . You undoubtedly have superb article materials. Love it for discussing with us your favorite web article

  131. Whoa! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It as on a entirely different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!

  133. I just hope to notify you that I am new to writing a blog and very much cherished your page. Most likely I am most likely to remember your blog post . You definitely have outstanding article information. Value it for sharing with us your current blog report

  135. I merely need to notify you that I am new to blogging and completely valued your website. Most likely I am most likely to bookmark your blog post . You indeed have superb article blog posts. Admire it for swapping with us your very own internet site document

  136. I merely wish to share it with you that I am new to blog posting and undeniably enjoyed your information. Very possible I am going to bookmark your blog post . You undoubtedly have lovely article material. Get Pleasure From it for expressing with us the best site write-up

  141. It’s almost impossible to find well-educated visitors on this subject, nonetheless you look like you fully understand exactly what you’re indicating! Thanks

  143. Might be near impossible to encounter well-aware visitors on this content, nonetheless you look like you comprehend what you’re talking about! Gratitude

  145. It’s actually near unthinkable to encounter well-informed individuals on this area, but you appear like you understand the things you’re raving about! Appreciation

  147. It’s almost impossible to find well-updated visitors on this issue, nevertheless you look like you know whatever you’re raving about! Cheers

  149. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Business. The role of Market.Source-wave.com is to provide you with Buy PBN Links services and help internet businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them ascend the rankings of Google.

  152. This awesome blog is definitely interesting and also amusing. I have picked up a bunch of helpful stuff out of this blog. I ad love to come back again soon. Thanks a bunch!

  153. Emeryeps is a Portland Oregon SEO Online Business engineered by Michael Jemery. The purpose of Emeryeps.com is to provide SEO services and help Portland Oregon merchants with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them ascend the position of Bing or google. Find us at emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  154. IMSCSEO is a SG SEO Vendor formed by Mike Koosher. The goal of IMSCSEO.com is to supply SEO services and help SG companies with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them go up the standing of Search engine. Come to imscsseo.com

  155. Emeryeps is a Portland Oregon SEO Provider constructed by Michael Jemery. The cause of Emeryeps.com is to cater SEO services and help Portland Oregon internet businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to help them ascend the rankings of A search engine. More at emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  156. IMSCSEO is a SG SEO Specialist devised by Mike Koosher. The goal of IMSCSEO.com is to present SEO services and help Singapore businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them rise the standing of Bing or google. Come to imscsseo.com

  160. Thanks , I have just been looking for information about this topic for ages and yours is the best I have discovered till now. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?

  165. I’m pretty pleased to uncover this web site. I wanted to thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely really liked every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to see new stuff in your website.

  166. I just need to share it with you that I am new to online blogging and clearly admired your website. Probably I am going to bookmark your blog post . You indeed have wonderful article information. Acknowledge it for giving out with us your blog information

  173. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, let alone the content!

  181. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  184. May I simply just say what a comfort to uncover someone that truly knows what they are discussing online. You actually realize how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people really need to read this and understand this side of your story. I was surprised that you are not more popular because you definitely possess the gift. why not try this out: http://tinyurl.com/jjq2yw8

  192. motor manufacturer

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated information, nevertheless truly worth taking a search, whoa did one master about Mid East has got extra problerms also […]

  197. Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all folks you actually understand what you are speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly also consult with my site =). We may have a hyperlink trade agreement among us|

  198. offshore

    […]very few internet websites that occur to be detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out[…]

  211. プラセンタ

    […]that will be the finish of this report. Right here you will discover some web-sites that we consider youll appreciate, just click the hyperlinks over[…]

  215. Great blog! Do you have any suggestions for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m completely confused .. Any suggestions? Thank you!|

  223. Hi folks here, just started to be aware about your blog site through The Big G, and found that it is seriously educational. I’ll be grateful for if you continue on this post.

  224. This is the right occasion to make some preparations for the longer term. I have browsed this blog and if I may just, I desire to suggest to you you very few interesting recommendation.

  225. It certainly is nearly unthinkable to see well-informed men or women on this niche, although you come across as like you comprehend exactly what you’re posting on! With Thanks

  227. I simply need to inform you you that I am new to blog posting and totally loved your information. More than likely I am inclined to remember your blog post . You undoubtedly have fantastic article information. Value it for swapping with us your own internet site article

  231. I was very pleased to uncover this site. I wanted to thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely liked every part of it and i also have you saved to fav to check out new stuff in your site.

  234. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!|

  237. I merely intend to reveal to you that I am new to online blogging and absolutely adored your review. Probably I am prone to remember your blog post . You seriously have magnificent article information. Admire it for sharing with us the best domain page

  238. Hey would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with? I’m planning to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a tough time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S Apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!|

  245. XRdz2Z It’аs really a nice and useful piece of info. I am happy that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

  260. It as not acceptable just to go up with a good point these days. You need to put serious work in to plan the idea properly as well as making certain all of the plan is understood.

  262. Hello are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you require any coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!|

  273. Your style is so unique compared to other people I ave read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this web site.

  280. I believe this is among the such a lot significant info for me. And i’m satisfied reading your article. But want to remark on some normal things, The website style is wonderful, the articles is actually nice : D. Just right activity, cheers|

  287. So happy to get found this article.. Is not it awesome when you uncover an excellent article? Treasure the entry you made available.. Excellent views you ave got here..

  294. Woah! I am really loving the template/theme of this site. It as simple, yet effective. A lot of times it as difficult to get that perfect balance between usability and appearance.

  297. Valued Personal Traits Hello, you used to write great, but the last several posts have been kinda boring I miss your great writings. Past few posts are just a bit out of track! come on!

  317. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I get actually loved account your weblog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access constantly quickly.|

  324. It as essentially a cool and beneficial piece of information. I am content which you just shared this valuable data with us. Please hold us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.

  335. Howdy! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone! Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all your posts! Keep up the fantastic work!|

  341. It’s truly a great and helpful piece of information. I’m happy that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.|

  346. I used to be suggested this web site by means of my cousin. I’m not sure whether this submit is written via him as no one else realize such special about my difficulty. You are wonderful! Thanks!|

  347. The Way To Happiness

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nonetheless truly worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 study about Mid East has got far more problerms also […]

  349. I really hope to advise you that I am new to posting and certainly cherished your website. Likely I am most likely to store your blog post . You absolutely have outstanding article blog posts. Be Grateful For it for share-out with us your main blog post

  357. My partner and I stumbled over here different web page and thought I might check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to looking into your web page repeatedly.|

  366. witches

    […]we like to honor many other net websites on the web, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  370. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  374. Hi There! We are looking for some people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  383. Hi There! We are searching for some people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  386. Hiya here, just started to be mindful of your wordpress bog through Google, and discovered that it is pretty good. I will appreciate if you decide to keep up this idea.

  387. Someone essentially lend a hand to make critically posts I might state. This is the very first time I frequented your website page and to this point? I amazed with the research you made to make this particular publish incredible. Wonderful job!|

  388. You’ll find it mostly unattainable to encounter well-updated individuals on this theme, nevertheless you appear like you fully understand the things you’re raving about! With Thanks

  391. I really love your website.. Pleasant colors & theme. Did you create this amazing site yourself? Please reply back as I’m planning to create my own site and want to know where you got this from or what the theme is called. Thanks!|

  404. I feel that is among the so much significant information for me. And i am glad reading your article. However wanna commentary on few common issues, The web site style is wonderful, the articles is really excellent : D. Excellent process, cheers|

  405. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  406. Hi folks here, just got aware of your blog site through Yahoo and bing, and have found that it’s very entertaining. I’ll be grateful should you carry on this approach.

  418. First of all I want to say wonderful blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear your mind before writing. I have had a hard time clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out there. I do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are wasted simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or tips? Thanks!|

  421. I merely intend to share it with you that I am new to blogging and completely loved your work. Quite possibly I am prone to bookmark your blog post . You simply have fantastic article material. Love it for sharing with us your favorite website post

  428. I merely desire to advise you that I am new to putting up a blog and pretty much cherished your article. Very likely I am prone to store your blog post . You simply have wonderful article information. Value it for sharing with us your own website write-up

  432. I just intend to advise you that I am new to posting and pretty much liked your page. Very possible I am going to store your blog post . You indeed have fantastic article materials. Delight In it for sharing with us the best url webpage

  443. azdox s960

    […]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they may be really worth a go as a result of, so possess a look[…]

  447. Hullo there, just turned out to be aware of your blogging site through Search engines like google, and realized that it is truly entertaining. I’ll be grateful for if you decide to continue on this post.

  452. I’d like to thank you for the efforts you have put in penning this blog. I am hoping to view the same high-grade content from you later on as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own, personal blog now ;)|

  463. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?|

  468. responsive website design

    […]we prefer to honor lots of other world-wide-web internet sites around the net, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  470. インフルエンザ

    […]we prefer to honor many other world wide web web sites around the net, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  476. PPV

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nonetheless actually really worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular learn about Mid East has got additional problerms as well […]

  478. After looking at a handful of the articles on your website, I seriously like your technique of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Take a look at my web site as well and let me know your opinion.|

  489. I was very happy to discover this great site. I want to to thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely liked every little bit of it and I have you book-marked to check out new stuff in your site.

  496. Hi folks there, just turned receptive to your wordpress bog through Yahoo and bing, and found that it is genuinely entertaining. I will truly appreciate should you retain this informative article.

  498. Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Excellent. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  500. I was pretty pleased to discover this page. I need to to thank you for ones time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely savored every bit of it and i also have you book-marked to see new things in your web site.

  503. Visit this I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You are wonderful! Thanks!

  508. Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your webpage? My website is in the exact same niche as yours and my visitors would truly benefit from some of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this alright with you. Thank you!|

  509. This design is steller! You certainly know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!|

  510. Gday there, just started to be alert to your wordpress bog through Search engines like google, and found that it’s seriously educational. I will take pleasure in if you persist this informative article.

  513. Hullo there, just turned out to be aware of your writings through Search engine, and realized that it is truly educational. I’ll appreciate if you decide to retain this approach.

  516. I was very pleased to find this site. I wanted to thank you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely really liked every little bit of it and I have you book marked to check out new things in your web site.

  521. It’аs actually a nice and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

  523. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something informative to read?|

  529. Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!|

  533. It’аs really a nice and useful piece of info. I am happy that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

  546. Greetings from Colorado! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I love the information you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how quick your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, superb site!|

  548. Fantastic blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m completely confused .. Any ideas? Many thanks!|

  549. Hi folks here, just became familiar with your article through Yahoo and bing, and discovered that it’s very helpful. I’ll value should you decide carry on this idea.

  552. I was excited to uncover this website. I wanted to thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new things on your site.

  553. It happens to be appropriate opportunity to construct some intentions for the long run. I’ve looked over this posting and if I should, I wish to recommend you handful insightful recommendations.

  554. “obviously like your web-site but you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I will surely come back again.”

  556. real jobs from home

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nonetheless truly worth taking a search, whoa did one discover about Mid East has got far more problerms at the same time […]

  566. Hi there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing months of hard work due to no data backup. Do you have any solutions to protect against hackers?|

  567. It as genuinely very difficult in this full of activity life to listen news on Television, thus I only use world wide web for that purpose, and obtain the most recent news.

  574. Excellent site you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any forums that cover the same topics talked about here? I’d really like to be a part of group where I can get feed-back from other experienced people that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Many thanks!|

  575. Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any support is very much appreciated.|

  582. Hey there! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I truly enjoy reading your blog posts. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same topics? Thanks for your time!|

  605. I have been browsing on-line greater than three hours lately, but I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty value enough for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you did, the web will be much more helpful than ever before.|

  606. Wow, incredible blog format! How lengthy have you been blogging for? you make running a blog glance easy. The full glance of your site is fantastic, as smartly the content material!

  612. I?аАТаЂаll right away seize your rss feed as I can at in finding your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please let me realize in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.

  619. Hi there just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same results.|

  631. IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТd need to check with you here. Which is not something I normally do! I enjoy reading a post that will make men and women believe. Also, thanks for allowing me to comment!

  637. Hey there I am so excited I found your weblog, I really found you by accident, while I was looking on Askjeeve for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a fantastic post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the excellent work.|

  639. There is numerous separate years Los angeles Weight reduction eating plan with each a person is a necessity. The pioneer part can be your original getting rid of belonging to the extra pounds. la weight loss

  665. Merely a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great style and design. Justice is always violent to the party offending, for every man is innocent in his own eyes. by Daniel Defoe.

  669. ilitary boots

    […]we like to honor lots of other web web sites around the internet, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  680. IA?AаЂаve read several excellent stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much attempt you set to make this kind of wonderful informative website.

  681. I will immediately take hold of your rss as I can at to find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please let me realize so that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  685. Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s challenging to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appearance. I must say you have done a awesome job with this. Also, the blog loads very quick for me on Safari. Superb Blog!|

  689. When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get three e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Many thanks!|

  709. When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Appreciate it!|

  710. Simply want to say your article is as amazing. The clearness for your post is just great and that i could assume you are knowledgeable in this subject. Fine along with your permission allow me to snatch your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks 1,000,000 and please carry on the gratifying work.|

  717. Wow that was strange. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say wonderful blog!|

  729. Wow! This could be one of the most useful blogs we have ever come across on thesubject. Actually wonderful info! I am also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO