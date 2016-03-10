Jaua: “Ley de referendos defiende a terratenientes, bachaqueros, monopolios y mafias mineras”

Jaua: “Ley de referendos defiende a terratenientes, bachaqueros, monopolios y mafias mineras”

Por redaccionbd -
1674
286
COMPARTIR

El diputado Elías Jaua, vocero del Gran Polo Patriótico, rechazó la aprobación del proyecto de ley de referendos luego de la discusión de este jueves en sesión ordinaria.

Jaua estimó que el Bloque de la Patria se ve en la función de denunciar que “estamos en presencia de una ley madrugonazo. Este Parlamento está siendo usado por unas facciones políticas para cumplir con sus pretensiones electorales. Se ha convertido en las plataforma de procesos cooperativos”.

Añadió que en el Hemiciclo se aprobó una ley en defensa de “terratenientes, bachaqueros, monopolios y mafias mineras”.

El diputado oficialista aseguró que la oposición planea boicotear todos los mecanismos propuestos por el Ejecutivo.

Además, alegó que la ley beneficiará a empresas como Polar, Banesco y Mercantil. “Copien las firmas de sus nominas para activarlo”, “Se quiere sustituir el referéndum constitucional cono firmas clandestinas”, concluyó.

Jaua denunció que la ley permite que las firmas tengan vigencia en el tiempo y explicó que omite las regulaciones que puedan ser efectuadas por el CNE.

Juan Da Ponte -EL NACIONAL

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

286 COMENTARIOS

  5. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  16. My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  18. Usually I do not learn article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to try and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you, very great article.

  41. Just a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great design and style. Everything should be made as simple as possible, but not one bit simpler. by Albert Einstein.

  42. This particular blog is no doubt entertaining and besides informative. I have picked a bunch of useful things out of this blog. I ad love to visit it again and again. Thanks a bunch!

  46. Spot on with this write-up, I actually assume this website needs rather more consideration. I?ll in all probability be again to read rather more, thanks for that info.

  60. My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

  90. This unique blog is no doubt interesting additionally diverting. I have picked up many handy things out of this source. I ad love to go back again and again. Thanks a lot!

  97. Is there free software or online database to keep track of scheduled blog posts? I would also like it to keep a record of past and future posts. I am trying to avoid creating a spreadsheet in Excel..

  103. I have been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this website. Reading this info So i am satisfied to show that I have an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I so much undoubtedly will make certain to do not omit this site and provides it a look regularly.|

  108. I have been surfing online greater than three hours nowadays, yet I by no means discovered any fascinating article like yours. It is lovely worth sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the net might be a lot more useful than ever before.|

  109. I think this is one of the most significant info for me. And i am glad reading your article. But should remark on few general things, The website style is great, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers|

  111. Usually I don at read post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thank you, very nice article.

  121. Hello! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My website looks weird when browsing from my iphone. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to correct this problem. If you have any suggestions, please share. With thanks!|

  128. Heya i’m for the primary time here. I found this board and I to find It really useful & it helped me out much. I’m hoping to give something again and aid others such as you aided me.|

  142. Hmm it looks like your website ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any suggestions for inexperienced blog writers? I’d certainly appreciate it.|

  153. No matter if some one searches for his essential thing, thus he/she wants to be available that in detail, so that thing is maintained over here.|

  157. Your style is really unique compared to other folks I ave read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this web site.

  167. It’s remarkable to pay a visit this web page and reading the views of all colleagues regarding this piece of writing, while I am also zealous of getting knowledge.|

  170. I’m impressed, I must say. Rarely do I come across a blog that’s both equally educative and interesting, and without a doubt, you’ve hit the nail on the head. The issue is something which too few men and women are speaking intelligently about. I’m very happy that I found this during my search for something relating to this.|

  171. That is really attention-grabbing, You’re an overly professional blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look ahead to in the hunt for extra of your excellent post. Additionally, I have shared your site in my social networks|

  174. Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept|

  175. Hi There! We are looking for experienced people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  178. Nice blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol|

  179. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you made blogging glance easy. The full look of your site is fantastic, as neatly as the content!

  180. Hi There! We are looking for some people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  182. I am really loving the theme/design of your weblog. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems? A number of my blog readers have complained about my blog not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera. Do you have any tips to help fix this problem?|

  183. We’re a bunch of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community. Your website offered us with useful information to work on. You’ve done an impressive activity and our entire group shall be thankful to you.|

  184. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently fast.|

  185. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  186. Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the internet the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people think about worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks|

  189. I don’t know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everyone else experiencing issues with your blog. It looks like some of the text in your content are running off the screen. Can somebody else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them too? This could be a issue with my browser because I’ve had this happen before. Many thanks|

  190. I’m not sure where you’re getting your information, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for magnificent information I was looking for this info for my mission.|

  192. Hello very nice website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Superb .. I will bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally? I’m satisfied to find numerous useful info right here in the put up, we want work out more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .|

  193. It’s really a great and helpful piece of info. I’m satisfied that you just shared this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.|

  195. I seriously love your site.. Excellent colors & theme. Did you build this website yourself? Please reply back as I’m looking to create my very own website and would love to know where you got this from or just what the theme is named. Appreciate it!|

  199. hello there and thank you for your info – I have definitely picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical points using this site, since I experienced to reload the website lots of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and could damage your high-quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I am adding this RSS to my email and could look out for a lot more of your respective exciting content. Ensure that you update this again very soon.|

  200. Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the net the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people consider worries that they just don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks|

  203. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!|

  208. Hi! I understand this is kind of off-topic however I needed to ask. Does building a well-established website such as yours take a massive amount work? I am completely new to blogging however I do write in my journal daily. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my experience and feelings online. Please let me know if you have any kind of recommendations or tips for brand new aspiring blog owners. Appreciate it!|

  209. “IвЂ™ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this site. Thanks, IвЂ™ll try and check back more often. How frequently you update your site?”

  214. Having read this I believed it was rather enlightening. I appreciate you finding the time and effort to put this content together. I once again find myself personally spending a significant amount of time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!|

  216. Hi, I do think your site might be having web browser compatibility problems. When I take a look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine however, if opening in IE, it’s got some overlapping issues. I simply wanted to give you a quick heads up! Apart from that, fantastic blog!|

  220. I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your website. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Excellent work!|

  221. I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your site. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Exceptional work!|

  222. Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol|

  223. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks!|

  234. obviously like your web site but you have to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I’ll surely come again again.|

  237. singles dating sites Hey there, You ave done an incredible job. I will certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am sure they will be benefited from this web site.

  240. Have you ever thought about publishing an e-book or guest authoring on other websites? I have a blog based on the same topics you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my readers would enjoy your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e-mail.|

  241. I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your website. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Fantastic work!|

  251. You received a really useful blog I have been right here reading for about an hour. I am a newbie along with your accomplishment is very much an inspiration for me.

  259. Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this site. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s tough to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appearance. I must say you’ve done a very good job with this. In addition, the blog loads super fast for me on Opera. Outstanding Blog!|

  261. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.|

  265. Hi there, You’ve done a great job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I’m confident they will be benefited from this web site.|

  266. Amazing issues here. I am very happy to see your post. Thanks a lot and I’m looking ahead to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?|

  268. I’m pretty pleased to find this web site. I wanted to thank you for ones time for this wonderful read!! I definitely savored every part of it and I have you book-marked to see new information in your blog.|

  279. I have been browsing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be much more useful than ever before.

  281. Hi there, I found your web site via Google while searching for a related topic, your web site came up, it looks good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

  282. of course like your web site but you need to test the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very troublesome to tell the reality nevertheless I will definitely come back again.

  283. Hello, i think that i saw you visited my Minecraft website thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to improve my site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!

  284. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!

  286. Thank you for UFO news and forany o UFO sr great article. UFO s place else may anyone get that kind of information in such an ideal manner of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I am at UFO s search for such info.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO