Jamaica despenaliza la marihuana

Jamaica despenalizÃ³ la posesiÃ³n de pequeÃ±as cantidades de ma
rihuana para uso personal.
DespuÃ©s de extensos debates, el Parlamento aprobÃ³ la legislaciÃ³n que permite poseer hasta 57 gramos (dos onzas) de la hierba.
La ley tambiÃ©n crea una autoridad que supervisarÃ¡ el uso de la planta para propÃ³sitos mÃ©dicos y cientÃficos.
La marihuana es ampliamente cultivada en Jamaica y tiene raÃces culturales, pero habÃa temores de que su despenalizaciÃ³n podrÃa provocar sanciones de parte de Estados Unidos.
Se piensa que la naciÃ³n caribeÃ±a es la mayor exportadora de cannabis a los EE.UU.
Jamaica se une a varios paÃses latinoamericanos en despenalizar la planta en aÃ±os recientes.
BBC Mundo
