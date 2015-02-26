Jamaica despenaliza la marihuana

Jamaica despenaliza la marihuana

Jamaica despenalizÃ³ la posesiÃ³n de pequeÃ±as cantidades de ma
rihuana para uso personal.

DespuÃ©s de extensos debates, el Parlamento aprobÃ³ la legislaciÃ³n que permite poseer hasta 57 gramos (dos onzas) de la hierba.

La ley tambiÃ©n crea una autoridad que supervisarÃ¡ el uso de la planta para propÃ³sitos mÃ©dicos y cientÃ­ficos.

La marihuana es ampliamente cultivada en Jamaica y tiene raÃ­ces culturales, pero habÃ­a temores de que su despenalizaciÃ³n podrÃ­a provocar sanciones de parte de Estados Unidos.

Se piensa que la naciÃ³n caribeÃ±a es la mayor exportadora de cannabis a los EE.UU.

Jamaica se une a varios paÃ­ses latinoamericanos en despenalizar la planta en aÃ±os recientes.

BBC Mundo

659 COMENTARIOS

