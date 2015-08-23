IVAD: 83% de los venezolanos no cree en el Gobierno

IVAD: 83% de los venezolanos no cree en el Gobierno

De acuerdo a los resultados de la Ãºltima encuesta realizada por el Instituto Venezolano de Datos (IVAD) dados a conocer este sÃ¡bado, 83,6% de los venezolanos no confÃ­a en el Gobierno del presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro, en contraparte del 14% que asegurÃ³ tener confianza en el Ejecutivo. 2,4% de los encuestados prefiriÃ³ no contestar.

El estudio se realizÃ³ en 1.200 hogares de todo el territorio nacional entre el 8 y 16 de agosto. Para 87,6% de los encuestados, la situaciÃ³n del paÃ­s es â€œmalaâ€, mientras que 12,2% la calificÃ³ de “buena”.

Entre los 3 principales problemas del paÃ­s, 68,9% considerÃ³ la inseguridad, 41% indicÃ³ el alto costo de la vida y 81,8% seÃ±alÃ³ el tema de la escasez de alimentos. En cuanto a los responsables de este Ãºltimo, 47,8% seÃ±ala al Gobierno nacional como el responsable, 14,3% al presidente Maduro y 7,1% al contrabando.

En cuanto a la preferencia de voto en las prÃ³ximas elecciones para la Asamblea Nacional (AN), 57,9% respondiÃ³ que votarÃ­a por un candidato de la oposiciÃ³n y 18,3% por el oficialismo. 22,8% no contestÃ³.

