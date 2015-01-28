Inventario de petrÃ³leo de EE UU alcanza cifra rÃ©cord en medio de...

Inventario de petrÃ³leo de EE UU alcanza cifra rÃ©cord en medio de excesiva oferta

Los inventarios de petrÃ³leo en Estados Unidos alcanzaron un rÃ©cord la semana pasada, en su tercer semana consecutiva al alza en medio de un exceso global de suministros, mostrÃ³ el miÃ©rcoles un informe de la gubernamental AdministraciÃ³n de InformaciÃ³n de EnergÃ­a.

Los inventarios de crudo subieron en 8,9 millones de barriles, en la semana al 23 de enero, segÃºn los datos de la gubernamental EIA (por su sigla en inglÃ©s), frente a expectativas de analistas de un alza de 4,1 millones de barriles.

El incremento fue inferior al alza de casi 13 millones de barriles que reportÃ³ el martes el grupo de la industria Instituto Americano del PetrÃ³leo (API). AÃºn asÃ­, se produce tras dos semanas de fuertes aumentos y deja las existencias de crudo de Estados Unidos en 406,7 millones de barriles, el nivel mÃ¡s alto desde que la EIA iniciÃ³ los registros en 1982.

“Aunque las expectativas de un incremento increÃ­blemente grande en los inventarios de crudo eran altas, el reporte no decepcionÃ³ en su tendencia mÃ¡s pesimista”, dijo John Kilduff, socio de Again Capital LLC en Nueva York.

El crudo para marzo en Estados Unidos cedÃ­a 86 centavos, a 45,37 dÃ³lares por barril a las 1616 GMT, luego de haber caÃ­do hasta los 44,52 dÃ³lares. Las existencias de crudo en Cushing, Oklahoma, el punto de entrega de los contratos en Estados Unidos, subieron en 2,085 millones de barriles, dijo la EIA. El aumento de las existencias de crudo se produjo pese a que datos de la EIA mostraron que las tasas de refinaciÃ³n subieron en 347.000 barriles por dÃ­a.

Las tasas de utilizaciÃ³n de refinerÃ­as subieron en 2,5 puntos porcentuales. En tanto, las existencias de gasolina cayeron en 2,6 millones de barriles, a 238,3 millones de barriles, frente al alza de 320.000 barriles que esperaban analistas en un sondeo de Reuters.

En tanto, los inventarios de destilados -que incluyen diÃ©sel y combustible para calefacciÃ³n- cayeron 3,9 millones de barriles, a 132,7 millones de barriles, dijo la EIA, frente a previsiones de analistas de una caÃ­da de 1,7 millones de barriles.

“La demanda de productos refinados sigue siendo la Ãºnica fuente de fortaleza para el mercado”, dijo John Kilduff, socio de Again Capital en Nueva York. “Pero no es suficiente para superar la oleada de suministros de crudo por ahora”, agregÃ³. Las importaciones de crudo en Estados Unidos subieron la semana pasada en 90.000 barriles por dÃ­a.REUTERS

