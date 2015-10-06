Interpol activÃ³ rastreo de “El Picure”

Interpol activÃ³ rastreo de “El Picure”

Por homicidio buscan Â al hampÃ³n que ha sembrado terror y muerte en los llanos y centro del paÃ­s. El par de detenidos tenÃ­a una granada y fusiles.

El nombre del hampÃ³n mÃ¡s buscado del paÃ­s traspasÃ³ fronteras. Interpol activÃ³ el rastreo de JosÃ© Antonio Tovar Colina, apodado â€œEl Picureâ€. La bÃºsqueda ya no se circunscribe a Aragua y GuÃ¡rico â€” estado este en el que Â naciÃ³ â€” ni a Miranda â€”donde han caÃ­do varios de sus cÃ³mplicesâ€”. Ahora, mÃ¡s de 180 paÃ­ses tienen en su radar los datos del delincuente que ha sembrado terror y muerte Â  en los llanos y regiÃ³n central de Venezuela.
En la pÃ¡gina web de Interpol estÃ¡n los datos del criminal de 26 aÃ±os. El delito por el que es solicitado por las autoridades venezolanas es el homicidio.

 


 

 
En el Cicpc han declarado que la banda de â€œEl Picureâ€ estÃ¡ en los primeros 10 lugares de las organizaciones delictivas Â mÃ¡s solicitadas, a escala nacional. Describen que el Â grupo armado Â  creciÃ³ entre el sur de Aragua y el norte de GuÃ¡rico â€œgracias a la extorsiÃ³n, el secuestro y el transporte de drogasâ€.
La semana pasada se dijo que Tovar Colina habÃ­a resultado herido en un tiroteo y que por eso se habÃ­a desatado la ola de ataques con granadas contra cuerpos policiales.
Pero el martes se confirmÃ³ la muerte, en enfrentamiento, de otro hampÃ³n, apodado â€œEl Mini Joeâ€, de quien se dijo daba â€œprotecciÃ³nâ€ a â€œEl Picureâ€.
Sobre el paradero de este delincuente, el periodista JosÃ© Â Rafael RamÃ­rez divulgÃ³ que sÃ­ fue herido el pasado 26 de septiembre.

â€œRecibiÃ³ dos tiros, uno fue en una piernaâ€, seÃ±alÃ³ a travÃ©s de Resumen Informativo JR. â€œEse sÃ¡bado, Â El Picure recibiÃ³ dos tiros, uno de ellos en una pierna. Otros dos integrantes de la banda criminal, que desde 2008 tiene su sede en el sector de El Sombrero, en el estado GuÃ¡rico, y que opera en la zona sur de Aragua, tambiÃ©n resultaron heridos, informÃ³ una fuente que asegura, de manera extraoficial, que ese dÃ­a el criminal, junto con los otros heridos, fue ingresado al hospital de Barbacoas.

Mientras permanecieron en el hospital, dos mÃ©dicos estuvieron secuestrados por los delincuentes. Las personas que estaban de turno temÃ­an por su seguridad. Luego â€˜El Picureâ€™ logrÃ³ evadirse junto con los dos heridos, gracias al apoyo que tuvieron de otros miembros del grupo delictivoâ€, reseÃ±Ã³ RamÃ­rez.
En la web de Interpol tambiÃ©n n estÃ¡ reseÃ±ado Juvenal Antonio ravo SÃ¡nchez. Es igualmente de GuÃ¡rico.
Se le solicita por Â por robo, robo de carros, homicidio, extorsiÃ³n y secuestro.

Hace dos dÃ­as, dos lugartenientes de Â Tovar Colina Â fueron detenidos en GuÃ¡rico. Fueron identificados como Â  Enrique Aureliano y Luis Enrique Montilla, apodado â€œEl Gringoâ€.
El procedimiento se hizo en la finca Â El Padrino, ubicada en la poblaciÃ³n de El Sombrero, estado GuÃ¡rico.

 

De acuerdo con el parte oficial â€”seÃ±ala el portal La Iguana TVâ€” los implicados tenÃ­an un arsenal: se les incautÃ³ una granada de mano, un chaleco antibalas, armas de fuego tipo fusil modelo AK103, FAL M63, pistola Glock 9 mm y otra modelo 19, ambas requeridas por las autoridades policiales.

 

La pistola Glock modelo 19, serial EAK329, estaba solicitada, segÃºn expediente K-14-0260-00146, de fecha 24 de marzo 2014, por la policÃ­a cientÃ­fica por Â delito de homicidio agravado en perjuicio del detective del Cicpc Osber Rivas.

 

TambiÃ©n se les retuvo Â un cargador de fusil M16m, 268 municiones calibre 5.56 mm; 603 municiones calibre 7.62×5 mm, 1.294 municiones calibre 7.62Ã—39 mm, 3 municiones calibre 9 mm ademÃ¡s de dos conchas de balas calibre 9MM y un radio transmisor marca Motorolla.

 

Adicionalmente, se Â hizo la recuperaciÃ³n de tres vehÃ­culos.Â Las evidencias se encuentran en la sede de la policÃ­a cientÃ­fica en San Juan de Los Morros, capital guariqueÃ±a.PANORAMA

