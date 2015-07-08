InÃ©s MarÃ­a Calero: Jonathan tiene una contusiÃ³n

InÃ©s MarÃ­a Calero: Jonathan tiene una contusiÃ³n

InÃ©sÂ MarÃ­a Calero, madre deÂ JonathanÂ Moly, tiene 46 aÃ±os. Fue ganadora delÂ MissÂ Venezuela en 1987 y luego se dedicÃ³ a la actuaciÃ³n en varios Â dramÃ¡ticos deÂ RctvÂ yÂ VenevisiÃ³n. En 1993, contrajo nupcias con elÂ merengueroÂ Â MiguelÂ MolyÂ y tuvo dos hijos:Â JonathanÂ yÂ MarinÃ©sÂ EstefanÃ­a.

 

Luego del accidente de trÃ¡nsito que sufriera la madrugada de este lunes, en Caracas, el cantante Jonathan Moly, la exmiss Venezuela InÃ©s MarÃ­a Calero, madre del artista, informÃ³ a PANORAMA que aunque su hijo estÃ¡ de reposo necesita una tomografÃ­a por una fuerte contusiÃ³n en la cabeza y dolor en el abdomen a la altura del hÃ­gado.

â€œJonathan estaba en el estudio de grabaciÃ³n y a las 2:00 de la madrugadaÂ terminÃ³ de grabar y ensayar porque ayer se presentaba en vivo en el programa La Bomba (de Televen). Iba a bordo de su carro un Ford Fiesta 2013, cuando a la altura de La California, para salir a la autopista sintiÃ³ que una camioneta negra lo estaba persiguiendo y perdiÃ³ el control del volanteâ€.

â€œDe inmediato fue trasladado a la clÃ­nica Sanatrix, donde lo atendieron y yo lleguÃ© con mi hermano, casi en pijama. Afortunadamente, los mÃ©dicos me dijeron que estÃ¡ bien pero le haremos el examen para descartar algo mayor. Lo del carro es material, sin embargo, me indigna la inseguridadâ€.

Del merenguero Miguel Moly, padre de Jonathan, la ex reina Â dijo: â€œEntiendo que el seÃ±or Moly estÃ¡ de gira en Ecuador, pero el mismo Jonathan fue quien lo llamÃ³ para avisarle lo que ocurriÃ³â€.

Calero vive en Miami y reciÃ©n se divorciÃ³ del intÃ©rprete de â€œLa Piernonaâ€. Ella vino a Venezuela para cumplir con una entrevista pautada para la revista espaÃ±ola Hola. Este miÃ©rcoles, agregÃ³, que viajarÃ¡ a Margarita para Â visitar a la Virgen del Valleâ€.

