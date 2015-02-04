La circulaciÃ³n de divisas sigue â€œvirtualmenteâ€ paralizada. La expectativa sobre los detalles y funcionamiento del nuevo esquema cambiario, que cumple hoy 15 dÃas de haberse anunciado, mantiene paralizada la inversiÃ³n y el consumo de mÃ¡s del 70% de la economÃa venezolana, en la que se ubica el sector privado, segÃºn analistas consultados.
Expertos financieros afirman que al no conocerse â€œlos detalles de esas decisiones, se afecta el proceso econÃ³mico de manera significativaâ€.
EfraÃn VelÃ¡squez, presidente del Consejo de EconomÃa Nacional, enfatizÃ³ que la â€œinversiÃ³n y consumo se posponen hasta que la incertidumbreâ€ sobre los nuevos sistemas, divulgados por el presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro, durante la presentaciÃ³n de su Memoria y Cuenta 2014, sean expuestos por los miembros del Gabinete econÃ³mico.
â€œEn cualquier sistema econÃ³mico la variable mÃ¡s nociva que existe es la incertidumbreâ€, manifiesta VelÃ¡squez.
â€œLa profundizaciÃ³n de la recesiÃ³n econÃ³mica y la aceleraciÃ³n de la inflaciÃ³nâ€, son consecuencias que segÃºn VelÃ¡squez estÃ¡ trayendo el freno a los esquemas planteados, como es la unificaciÃ³n del Sicad, cuya tasa estÃ¡ en Bs. 12 por dÃ³lar y el Sicad II, que ahora se ubica en Bs. 52,10; asÃ como el sistema de bolsas pÃºblicas y privadas.
VelÃ¡squez, explicÃ³ que el sector privado, sobre el que pesa â€œ70% de la actividad econÃ³mica del paÃsâ€, se mantiene a la expectativa, esperando tomar decisiones basadas en dichos sistemas.
En esto coincide el tambiÃ©n economista Leonardo Vera, quien opina que la asignaciÃ³n de divisas â€œestÃ¡ virtualmente paradaâ€, lo que estÃ¡ afectando al aparato productivo venezolano.
A esto se suma la â€congelaciÃ³nâ€ del Sicad II, sistema al que acudÃan los sectores de autopartes, textil y calzado, quÃmico, electrÃ³nico, telecomunicaciones, aerolÃneas, industriales, entre otros; que ayer cumpliÃ³ 3 meses sin adjudicar divisas desde el 3 de noviembre.
Durante su funcionamiento (8 meses) fueron adjudicados a travÃ©s de las 26 convocatorias, $ 5.133.051.640,48 millones, aunque la oferta inicial fue de 6 mil 270 millones de dÃ³lares.
CÃ©sar Atencio, presidente de la AsociaciÃ³n Venezolana de Casas de Cambio, indicÃ³ el pasado lunes, que sostuvieron una reuniÃ³n con el ministro de EconomÃa, Finanzas y Banca PÃºblica, Rodolfo Marco Torres; el presidente del BCV, Nelson Merentes y, la superintendente de Bancos, Mary Espinoza de Robles, el pasado viernes en la sede del despacho de las finanzas pÃºblicas.
AdemÃ¡s los representantes del gabinete econÃ³mico se reunieron con los principales actores del nuevo esquema de divisas y se iniciaron pruebas de la plataforma tecnolÃ³gica y para los que aÃºn faltan detalles tÃ©cnicos por definir.
SegÃºn Atencio, las empresas del sector podrÃan llevar a cabo las transacciones de divisas al â€œmenudeoâ€, es decir, operaciones de bajos montos. â€œNuestra propuesta es que la venta sea menor a los 2.000 dÃ³lares, sin embargo, Nelson Merentes nos indicÃ³ que aÃºn estÃ¡n por definirlo. Esto serÃa en caso de divisas en efectivo, no asÃ a travÃ©s de transferencias o remesas hacia el exterior y por supuesto todo dependerÃ¡ de la disponibilidad de las divisasâ€.
Panorama
