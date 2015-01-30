Hugo HernÃ¡ndez Raffalli: El precio de la gasolina

El ajuste de los precios de los combustibles es una necesidad de Estado. La RepÃºblica requiere ingresos adicionales, en virtud del dÃ©ficit fiscal producido por la disminuciÃ³n de los ingresos petroleros.
La gasolina y el ajuste de precios tiene que ver con sus costos de producciÃ³n. Pdvsa mantiene un subsidio superior a los 10.000 millones de dÃ³lares, haciendo que el pago que hacemos de los combustibles se considere un regalo a los usuarios. Adicionalmente, Pdvsa asume Ãntegramente el contrabando de extracciÃ³n, estimado en 100.000 barriles equivalentes de petrÃ³leo diarios. Cada barril de petrÃ³leo contiene 159 litros. De cada barril de petrÃ³leo se extraen 79,5 litros de gasolina, 11,5 de combustible para reactores, 34 litros de gasoil y destilados, 15 litros de lubricantes y 11,5 litros de residuos mÃ¡s pesados.
En ese orden de ideas, estamos hablando de 79,5 litros de gasolina por cada barril de petrÃ³leo, a razÃ³n de $ 1 por litro, resultan $ 7.950.000, diario. Pdvsa deja de percibir 2.900 millones de dÃ³lares. Todo el proceso refinador con los productos seÃ±alados son ingresos dejados de percibir el Estado por el contrabando de extracciÃ³n de los combustibles.
El precio de la gasolina debe ajustarse en funciÃ³n de los costos de producciÃ³n. Este ajuste serÃ¡ de alta consideraciÃ³n. Sin embargo, los prÃ³ximos ajustes, se harÃ¡n menos impactantes y siempre en virtud de los costos de producciÃ³n.
Venezuela transita por tiempos complicados. AquÃ se requiere con urgencia la participaciÃ³n de todos. Al Gobierno le corresponde adelantar las decisiones importantes, muchas de ellas con la consulta de la poblaciÃ³n, pero tomadas oportunamente. La oposiciÃ³n, desde su Ã³ptica, presentando propuestas concretas y constructivas. Discutir con el Gobierno dichas propuestas para llegar a acuerdos en beneficio de todo el pueblo. Los venezolanos, asumiendo la responsabilidad que nos corresponda a cada uno, considerando ser mejores ciudadanos.
En estos momentos difÃciles cada uno de los venezolanos debemos demostrar nuestras aptitudes y condiciones para ser creativos, ser emprendedores para hacer de nuestro paÃs un mejor paÃs con mejores ciudadanos.
Saldremos adelante. Hay que cuidar a nuestra industria petrolera. Los planes de inversiones y gastos deben protegerse. De ello, dependemos todos nosotros. Hay que demandar mayor eficiencia y resultados positivos.
La expansiÃ³n de la capacidad de producciÃ³n es necesaria e imprescindible. La producciÃ³n de petrÃ³leo de Venezuela estarÃ¡ garantizada cuando la Faja PetrolÃfera del Orinoco produzca los 4.000.000 de barriles de petrÃ³leo, con la infraestructura que demande esa producciÃ³n.
Finalizo enfatizando que es imprescindible, impostergable y necesario el aumento de los combustibles. El costo polÃtico y social serÃ¡ asumido por el Gobierno nacional, la oposiciÃ³n, y todos y cada uno de los venezolanos que estamos conscientes de que el precio de la gasolina actual no es real y debe ajustarse en relaciÃ³n a los costos de producciÃ³n.
El fondo del aumento de la gasolina tiene que ver con el comportamiento del venezolano. Tenemos que tener conciencia de lo que vale el petrÃ³leo como un recurso natural no renovable. Esa es la exigencia para el pueblo. Para el Gobierno, recorte real de los gastos improductivos y superfluos, asÃ como combatir la corrupciÃ³n en todas sus modalidades y la oposiciÃ³n respaldando medidas como el ajuste de precio de la gasolina y haciendo propuestas serias, en el marco del diÃ¡logo.
