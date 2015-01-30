Hugo HernÃ¡ndez Raffalli: El precio de la gasolina

Hugo HernÃ¡ndez Raffalli: El precio de la gasolina

Por biendateao -
1675
452
COMPARTIR

El ajuste de los precios de los combustibles es una necesidad de Estado. La RepÃºblica requiere ingresos adicionales, en virtud del dÃ©ficit fiscal producido por la disminuciÃ³n de los ingresos petroleros.

La gasolina y el ajuste de precios tiene que ver con sus costos de producciÃ³n. Pdvsa mantiene un subsidio superior a los 10.000 millones de dÃ³lares, haciendo que el pago que hacemos de los combustibles se considere un regalo a los usuarios. Adicionalmente, Pdvsa asume Ã­ntegramente el contrabando de extracciÃ³n, estimado en 100.000 barriles equivalentes de petrÃ³leo diarios. Cada barril de petrÃ³leo contiene 159 litros. De cada barril de petrÃ³leo se extraen 79,5 litros de gasolina, 11,5 de combustible para reactores, 34 litros de gasoil y destilados, 15 litros de lubricantes y 11,5 litros de residuos mÃ¡s pesados.

En ese orden de ideas, estamos hablando de 79,5 litros de gasolina por cada barril de petrÃ³leo, a razÃ³n de $ 1 por litro, resultan $ 7.950.000, diario. Pdvsa deja de percibir 2.900 millones de dÃ³lares. Todo el proceso refinador con los productos seÃ±alados son ingresos dejados de percibir el Estado por el contrabando de extracciÃ³n de los combustibles.

El precio de la gasolina debe ajustarse en funciÃ³n de los costos de producciÃ³n. Este ajuste serÃ¡ de alta consideraciÃ³n. Sin embargo, los prÃ³ximos ajustes, se harÃ¡n menos impactantes y siempre en virtud de los costos de producciÃ³n.

Venezuela transita por tiempos complicados. AquÃ­ se requiere con urgencia la participaciÃ³n de todos. Al Gobierno le corresponde adelantar las decisiones importantes, muchas de ellas con la consulta de la poblaciÃ³n, pero tomadas oportunamente. La oposiciÃ³n, desde su Ã³ptica, presentando propuestas concretas y constructivas. Discutir con el Gobierno dichas propuestas para llegar a acuerdos en beneficio de todo el pueblo. Los venezolanos, asumiendo la responsabilidad que nos corresponda a cada uno, considerando ser mejores ciudadanos.

En estos momentos difÃ­ciles cada uno de los venezolanos debemos demostrar nuestras aptitudes y condiciones para ser creativos, ser emprendedores para hacer de nuestro paÃ­s un mejor paÃ­s con mejores ciudadanos.

Saldremos adelante. Hay que cuidar a nuestra industria petrolera. Los planes de inversiones y gastos deben protegerse. De ello, dependemos todos nosotros. Hay que demandar mayor eficiencia y resultados positivos.

La expansiÃ³n de la capacidad de producciÃ³n es necesaria e imprescindible. La producciÃ³n de petrÃ³leo de Venezuela estarÃ¡ garantizada cuando la Faja PetrolÃ­fera del Orinoco produzca los 4.000.000 de barriles de petrÃ³leo, con la infraestructura que demande esa producciÃ³n.

Finalizo enfatizando que es imprescindible, impostergable y necesario el aumento de los combustibles. El costo polÃ­tico y social serÃ¡ asumido por el Gobierno nacional, la oposiciÃ³n, y todos y cada uno de los venezolanos que estamos conscientes de que el precio de la gasolina actual no es real y debe ajustarse en relaciÃ³n a los costos de producciÃ³n.

El fondo del aumento de la gasolina tiene que ver con el comportamiento del venezolano. Tenemos que tener conciencia de lo que vale el petrÃ³leo como un recurso natural no renovable. Esa es la exigencia para el pueblo. Para el Gobierno, recorte real de los gastos improductivos y superfluos, asÃ­ como combatir la corrupciÃ³n en todas sus modalidades y la oposiciÃ³n respaldando medidas como el ajuste de precio de la gasolina y haciendo propuestas serias, en el marco del diÃ¡logo.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

452 COMENTARIOS

  15. This is cool! Your information is astounding 😀 I will suggest it to my brother and any person that could be interested in this topic. Great work guys <3

  22. eJi3oa You made some really good points there. I looked on the internet to find out more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.

  25. It as not that I want to copy your website, but I really like the design and style. Could you tell me which design are you using? Or was it tailor made?

  26. Spot on with this write-up, I really assume this website wants rather more consideration. IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТll probably be once more to read far more, thanks for that info.

  27. This very blog is without a doubt awesome as well as informative. I have found helluva helpful tips out of it. I ad love to return over and over again. Cheers!

  29. Very interesting points you have mentioned , appreciate it for putting up. Women have been trained to speak softly and carry a lipstick. Those days are over. by Bella Abzug.

  34. Normally I don at learn post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to take a look at and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thank you, quite great post.

  50. Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Magnificent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  61. Terrific work! This is the type of info that should be shared around the net. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my site. Thanks =)

  71. I simply could not go away your website before suggesting that I extremely loved the usual info an individual provide for your guests? Is going to be back steadily to check out new posts

  77. You can certainly see your enthusiasm within the work you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. All the time follow your heart.

  90. The Silent Shard This may almost certainly be really beneficial for many of one as job opportunities I plan to never only with my blog but

  100. IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТd ought to talk to you here. Which is not some thing I do! I quite like reading a post which will make men and women believe. Also, many thanks permitting me to comment!

  117. I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!

  123. Nice weblog right here! Also your site rather a lot up very fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I get your associate hyperlink in your host? I want my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol

  150. You made some decent points there. I checked on the web for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.

  162. Hey! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a marvellous job!|

  163. Your style is really unique in comparison to other people I ave read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this site.

  179. Hi I am so delighted I found your site, I really found you by mistake, while I was researching on Digg for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a fantastic post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the awesome jo.|

  184. I believe everything said was very reasonable. However, think about this, what if you composed a catchier title? I mean, I don’t want to tell you how to run your website, however what if you added a headline to possibly grab people’s attention? I mean BLOG_TITLE is a little plain. You might glance at Yahoo’s home page and note how they create post headlines to grab people interested. You might add a video or a related picture or two to get people interested about everything’ve written. In my opinion, it might make your blog a little livelier.|

  189. Having read this I thought it was rather informative. I appreciate you finding the time and effort to put this short article together. I once again find myself personally spending a significant amount of time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!|

  191. Hey! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay. I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.|

  196. Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all folks you really realize what you’re speaking about! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally consult with my site =). We could have a hyperlink trade agreement between us|

  203. Thank you a lot for sharing this with all people you actually know what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also visit my website =). We can have a link trade arrangement among us|

  213. Your style is really unique in comparison to other folks I have read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this page.

  218. This article gives the light in which we can observe the reality. This is very nice one and gives in-depth information. Thanks for this nice article.

  221. wonderful post, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector don at realize this. You must proceed your writing. I am sure, you ave a great readers a base already!

  232. Simply want to say your article is as amazing. The clarity to your post is just spectacular and that i could assume you are a professional in this subject. Well with your permission allow me to clutch your RSS feed to stay up to date with drawing close post. Thanks one million and please continue the rewarding work.|

  235. What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely useful and it has helped me out loads. I’m hoping to contribute & aid different users like its aided me. Good job.|

  236. Your style is really unique compared to other people I ave read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this blog.

  250. Hey would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with? I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S My apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!|

  262. Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!|

  269. You can certainly see your skills in the work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times go after your heart.

  274. Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your post seem to be running off the screen in Safari. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The design look great though! Hope you get the problem fixed soon. Kudos|

  283. I am not sure where you’re getting your information, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for fantastic information I was looking for this info for my mission.|

  293. Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you made running a blog glance easy. The whole look of your site is fantastic, as well as the content material!

  300. Your current blogs always possess a lot of really up to date info. Where do you come up with this? Just saying you are very creative. Thanks again

  302. I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are amazing! Thanks!

  303. You’re so awesome! I don’t suppose I have read through anything like that before. So nice to find another person with a few genuine thoughts on this issue. Really.. thanks for starting this up. This site is one thing that is required on the internet, someone with a little originality!|

  310. Hey there! I’ve been following your website for a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Kingwood Texas! Just wanted to mention keep up the fantastic job!|

  319. Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content!

  321. Thanks for a marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you will be a great author. I will make certain to bookmark your blog and will come back sometime soon. I want to encourage you to continue your great work, have a nice evening!|

  338. Heya i’m for the primary time here. I came across this board and I find It really helpful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to provide something again and help others such as you helped me.|

  341. I think other web-site proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and great user genial style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  350. We are also noticing that traditional medical doctors are also recognizing the increased interest in holistic healing and are finally starting to incorporate these healing methods into their practice to keep up with the current trends. There are many ways to obtain a construction job interview, but some are more effective than others.

  354. My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You cann at imagine just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

  377. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!

  379. We stumbled over here coming from a different web address and thought I may as well check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to looking into your web page yet again.

  383. Good day! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.|

  394. I think the admin of this web page is genuinely working hard in favor of his web site, for the reason that here every stuff is quality based information.|

  408. Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful, as well as the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  422. I’m amazed, I must say. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s both educative and interesting, and let me tell you, you’ve hit the nail on the head. The problem is something which not enough men and women are speaking intelligently about. I am very happy I stumbled across this during my hunt for something relating to this.|

  431. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!

  442. It’аs actually a nice and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

  449. redirected here Where can I find the best online creative writing courses? I live in NYC so which colleges offer the best online creative writing course? If not in a college than where else?.

  451. Hi! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.|

DEJA UN COMENTARIO