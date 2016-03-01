Hugo Delgado: Los superhéroes

Luego del lapidario abril de 2002, cuando una oposición envilecida por viejos paradigmas políticos arrastraron hacia el desastre el futuro de Venezuela. Fue en ese momento del “carmonazo”, cuando un Hugo Chávez timorato, lloroso y agobiado por la presión social cede y renuncia ante un general oriundo de La Cañada de Urdaneta (estado Zulia), Lucas Rincón, quien se lleva el secreto a su embajada en Portugal. Los militares decidieron el destino de un país que divagaba entre comunismo y democracia. El fantasma histórico del cuartel volvía a embestir contra la vida de la nación.

Catorce años después, las consecuencias de aquellos inciertos sucesos, protagonizados –entre otros- por el entonces presidente de Fedecámaras, Pedro Carmona Estanga, y cuyas versiones de lado y lado justifican el hecho, siguen en el oscurantismo. Parece no importar el esclarecimiento del asunto, en un país en donde la historia y sus hechos están adornados por gestas de falsos héroes militares condecorados con soles de “pacotilla” o con cargos públicos llenos de privilegios, que a la larga les permitieron llenar sus cuentas en bancos extranjeros, mientras el país languidece con las penurias jamás imaginadas por su arrogante sociedad.

La oposición aprendió del “carmonazo”. Una experiencia breve que solo resumió los vicios de una decadente élite política, que apunta de errores y violaciones de elementales principios democráticos le dio “un segundo aire” al derrotado comandante eterno. Pero lo peor fueron las consecuencias del desacertado accionar. Catorce años después, Venezuela recibe el impacto de la furia del máximo líder chavista, quien jurando en vano con Cristo en mano, prometió unir y trabajar por el país, mientras trataba de tapar sus fracasos y ocultaba las lagrimas derramadas cuando imploraba por su vida y la de los suyos.

Hoy ese sufrido país que vivió la bonanza petrolera más grande de su historia en los últimos años, navega sin rumbo, con la brújula destruida, una tripulación inepta e incapaz de trazar algún objetivo y lo peor, tomando decisiones, en medio del desespero, para tratar de mantenerse en el poder a costa de lo que sea. Empeñado en ocultar la realidad del país y proponiendo ideas del más digno guión de cine fantástico hollywoodense, ahora el incapaz y ungido, Nicolás Maduro, entrega el país a nada más y nada menos que a los corruptos militares, quienes salpicados con todos los ingredientes de ilegalidad se preparan para tomar las instancias claves del Estado y desde allí hacer los negocios de sus vidas, aún en época de vacas flacas.

Petróleo, explotación mineral, agricultura, control cambiario, finanzas, seguridad, pasos fronterizos, etc., son las atribuciones dadas a los militares en un desesperante movimiento de piezas de ajedrez para mantener el privilegio del poder de “la nomenklatura chavista”, en momentos cuando ya “las cartas están echadas” y las opciones son casi nulas, porque los fríos y fatídicos números ya no le dan holgura a las cuentas oficiales, para mantener la inmensa y viciada maquinaria burócrata que carcome al país.

Si el desesperado Nicolás cree que los militares irán al campo a producir está equivocado. Si considera acertado entregar las instancias decisorias económicas, políticas y sociales, al sector castrense, está errado. Ellos han sido cómplices en todos los desmanes y actos de corrupción. Quizás las cabezas hitlerianas o de las dictaduras más férreas del cono sur creyeron en la perpetuidad de su poder y la impunidad de sus hechos, pero la historia se encargó de derribar esos mitos y hacerles ver que eran simples mortales.

Allí radica su desespero. Los militares cómplices viven del escándalo frecuente. Lo decía el periodista de El Nacional, Javier Ignacio Mayorca, en una reciente entrevista con César Miguel Rondón, que no hay semana sin escándalo por drogas en donde no esté involucrado un miembro de la Fuerza Armada Nacional –FAN-(tomo lo planteado por Henry Ramos Allup que este cuerpo no tiene apellido, criticando el término Bolivariana). Las investigaciones apuntan a la presencia de carteles verdes en cuya pugna caen pequeños lotecitos de narcóticos para el espectáculo, pero –lamentablemente- los grandes negocios serán develados por cuerpos de seguridad internacionales.

Ese es el verdadero miedo. Los venezolanos angustiados por la situación asfixiante desfallecen en ese intento por rescatar la democracia perdida, pero no entienden que lo ocurrido el 6 de diciembre de 2015 fue un episodio que alumbra la incipiente vía para recuperar la senda democrática. Era de esperar que el chavismo arreciará sus acciones y utilizaría su andamiaje legal, militar, político, social y policial, para atemorizar a la perdida y adversa opinión pública y limitar el trabajo investigativo y legislativo de la Asamblea Nacional. Acostumbrados a los “mesías”, los esperanzados votantes confiaron a la Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD) la tarea de enderezar la crítica situación, pero no terminan de entender que la lucha está prácticamente comenzando.

El mensaje de Maduro otorgando todo el poder a los militares busca generar miedo en la oposición. Es una salida de fuerza para garantizar su permanencia en el poder. Pero a la vez desnuda el carácter militarista y autócrata del régimen. Son cómplices de la corrupción y las irregularidades cometidas en 17 años de gestión y saben que sus cabecillas tienen cuentas pendientes por terrorismo, narcotráfico y lavado de dinero. La justicia norteamericana tiene cuentas que cobrar y lo va hacer tarde o temprano. Ellos no tienen mañana, los venezolanos sí, esa es la angustia que no los deja dormir tranquilos.