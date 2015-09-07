Hugo Delgado: Frontera viva

Venezuela se ha convertido en el laboratorio de operaciones psicolÃ³gicas mÃ¡s importantes de los cubanos en LatinoamÃ©rica. Los juegos de guerra unidos al despliegue diplomÃ¡tico y de medios de comunicaciÃ³n social, hacen ver una mentira convertida en verdad, al igual que lo ha hecho el tenebroso genio del comunismo, Fidel Castro, durante cincuenta aÃ±os en su isla caribeÃ±a. Sufrido pueblo que ha vivido todas las sacudidas polÃticas y econÃ³micas del mundo desde los aÃ±os 60 hasta la actualidad, hasta morir en los principios que supuestamente combatiÃ³: el capitalismo.
La invenciÃ³n mÃ¡gica es justificada por la encuestadora Hinterlaces, que en reciente investigaciÃ³n aduce que los venezolanos aceptan el plan nÃºmero 27 para combatir al delincuencia, dicha propuesta denominada OperaciÃ³n para la LiberaciÃ³n del Pueblo (OLP), es la punta de lanza creada para â€œexterminar a los grupos paramilitares financiados por el mismo Gobierno nacionalâ€, durante las gestiones del comandante, Hugo ChÃ¡vez, y del ilegÃtimo, NicolÃ¡s Maduro; una experiencia letal que combina financiamiento y apoyo bÃ©lico a grupos civiles, llamados a defender la revoluciÃ³n, en caso de traiciÃ³n militar. Ahora sin financiamiento y un sector castrense que ve a estas organizaciones potenciales rivales en cuanto a â€œpoder de fuegoâ€ se refieren, el gobierno afronta el dilema del exterminio de sus frankenstein polÃticos.
A falta de pan, circo. El dinero petrolero se terminÃ³. Las deudas internas y externas, la caÃda de los precios petroleros, la disminuciÃ³n de la producciÃ³n industrial y agroindustrial, la economÃa de puertos, la inseguridad, la inflaciÃ³n y la escasez, ya no pueden resolverse bajo la Ã³ptica revolucionaria, cuyo combustible no fueron las ideas y propuestas, sino los dÃ³lares distribuidos entre corruptos y ambiguas misiones manipuladoras de las necesidades de las mayorÃas desposeÃdas, a quienes al final del camino no le solucionaron sus problemas estructurales.
En esa orgÃa de abundancia y locura polÃtica, el comandante eterno sembrÃ³ la frase â€œlo polÃtico sobre lo econÃ³micoâ€. Y esa constante prevalece hasta hoy. Esa es la causa de la alta conflictividad y la falta de producciÃ³n. NingÃºn inversionista, excepto los enchufados, colocarÃ¡ un dÃ³lar (ya no bolÃvar) en este paÃs, porque la inestabilidad e improvisaciÃ³n genera desconfianza. Las consecuencias estÃ¡n a la vista, a menor oferta de productos y mayor demanda, se disparan la inflaciÃ³n y la escasez.
El cierre de la frontera en el TÃ¡chira resume la mayor operaciÃ³n propagandÃstica del rÃ©gimen. Si no hay que ofrecer, se buscan culpables para justificar la incompetencia. AquÃ se observa hasta donde pueden llegar, los usurpadores del poder, para mantener sus privilegios y continuar con el saqueo. Entregaron el Esequibo a los intereses cubanos (son sus mejores aliados) a costa de perder soberanÃa; total para Fidel y RaÃºl Castro el mercado de intereses sigue siendo comÃºn, sea Venezuela o Guyana, para sus objetivos estratÃ©gicos, el negocio petrolero es el mismo, pues de ambos â€œva a chuparâ€.
Fidel y RaÃºl aprovechando los errores de Juan Manuel Santos de liquidar polÃticamente a Ãlvaro Uribe, uniÃ©ndose con ChÃ¡vez y Maduro; y domiciliar las conversaciones de paz en La Habana, precisamente en el epicentro de apoyo de las Farc y el Ejercito de LiberaciÃ³n Nacional, el gobierno de NicolÃ¡s desata una persecuciÃ³n en la zona fronteriza, creando el perfecto chivo expiatorio para justificar la escasez y la inseguridad, materializado en las etÃ©reas figuras del paramilitarismo y el contrabando.
Lo lamentable del asunto es que existen grupos de venezolanos (incluyendo â€“por ejemplo- acadÃ©micos) creyentes de tal mentira. Justifican la guerra contra los paramilitares y los colombianos contrabandistas (muchos cedulados con fines electorales y beneficiados con financiamiento pÃºblico y la misiÃ³n vivienda), pero no hacen referencia a las acciones de las guerrillas de las Farc y del ELN que actÃºan impunemente en el Zulia, TÃ¡chira, Apure, Amazonas -principalmente-, porque sus actos ya abarcan estados del interior. Obvian otro delicado asunto no referido en los medios y mucho menos por los voceros oficiales, como lo es la extracciÃ³n de piedras preciosas, oro, minerales estratÃ©gicos, combustibles y alimentos que se hace por Brasil, zona â€“por cierto- bajo custodia del ejÃ©rcito.
Existe una versiÃ³n que indica una confrontaciÃ³n de oscuros intereses en el atentando a los tres miliares tiroteados en el barrio SimÃ³n BolÃvar de San Antonio del TÃ¡chira (tenientes â€“Ej.- Daniel Veloz y Alexis RodrÃguez, y el cabo primero, Miguel NÃºÃ±ez), causantes de la aplicaciÃ³n del Estado de ExcepciÃ³n en el eje San Antonio-CÃºcuta. La justicia local no ha enfatizado en el civil que los acompaÃ±aba, por ejemplo, RamÃ³n Vuelvas â€œEl Paisaâ€, vinculado con el Clan Ãšsuga (narcotrÃ¡fico y paramilitarismo); ya medios internacionales refieren otro asunto que incidiÃ³ en la acciÃ³n venezolana refieren a las implicaciones de oficiales venezolanos relacionados con dos narcotraficantes (GersaÃn ViÃ¡fara y Oscar Giraldo) acusados de vÃnculos con militares venezolanos y que pueden ser extraditados a Estados Unidos.
Lo cierto es que en esta operaciÃ³n se violaron abiertamente los derechos humanos y se estÃ¡ causando un gran daÃ±o a una frontera viva, en donde las raÃces ancestrales van mÃ¡s allÃ¡ de una simple â€œrayaâ€ que divide a dos paÃses. La reacciÃ³n desmedida de NicolÃ¡s, a quien acusan de tener nacionalidad colombiana, en parte sirve para reducir este cuestionamiento y afianzar su espÃritu venezolano, en una naciÃ³n carente de sentimiento nacional. La presencia de narcotrÃ¡fico, paramilitarismo y guerrilla se ha profundizado en la revoluciÃ³n, bÃ¡sicamente por la debilidad institucional, lo cual ha generando un desplazamiento peligroso del paÃs hacia los problemas que una vez pusieron en jaque a la naciÃ³n vecina.
Lamentablemente al Presidente Santos esta vez su â€œnuevo mejor amigoâ€ le jugÃ³ en posiciÃ³n adelantada, se le olvidÃ³ que el pragmÃ¡tico y verdadero estratega de Maduro, Fidel, â€œsolo es amigo de Fidelâ€. PanamÃ¡ (acreedor), Uruguay (cuyos productos inundarÃ¡n, con fines electorales, por un par de meses el desabastecido mercado local), lÃ³gicamente las islas del Caribe beneficiadas con petrÃ³leo y los cinco mosqueteros (Ecuador, Brasil, Argentina, Nicaragua y Bolivia) iban a asumir la posiciÃ³n diplomÃ¡tica neutral o parcializada para no daÃ±ar a su â€œvaca lecheraâ€. La OrganizaciÃ³n de Estados Americanos reafirma su inÃºtil papel de ser garante de la democracia y asume su rol pragmÃ¡tico. Los cÃ³mplices del Foro de Sao Pablo salieron al rescate de la alicaÃda revoluciÃ³n, sin percatarse que hoy puede ser Colombia, pero maÃ±ana pueden ser ellos los evocadores de solidaridad. Santos fue vÃctima de su propio invento.
Las seÃ±ales de la decadencia revolucionaria son evidentes y aunque se niegan a perder los privilegios, el huracÃ¡n de la historia arrollarÃ¡ al chavismo. AsÃ sucediÃ³ con AcciÃ³n DemocrÃ¡tica y Copei, partidos negados a reconocer las expectativas y aspiraciones de la sociedad, en su momento. Es una lÃ³gica evidente, reitera Carlos Blanco, en su artÃculo publicado en El Nacional el 2-09-2015 â€œNadie lo tumba: se desplomaâ€ La ansiada espera ya llegÃ³, escribe el columnista; â€œEl estallido social tan temido, llegÃ³. No llegÃ³ con el rostro del 27 de febrero de 1989, sino con centenas de rebeliones localizadas… las fuerzas, una vez desatadas, tiene su propia lÃ³gica: nadie las manejaâ€¦â€
Periodista
It truly is near extremely difficult to encounter well-updated individuals on this content, however , you look like you be aware of the things you’re posting on! Thank You
I simply desire to advise you that I am new to posting and clearly loved your information. Very likely I am going to remember your blog post . You indeed have stunning article information. Like it for swapping with us your web report
I really want to show you that I am new to writing a blog and certainly liked your review. Very possible I am prone to bookmark your blog post . You literally have stunning article material. Admire it for expressing with us your main url webpage
I really hope to share it with you that I am new to posting and clearly liked your report. Probably I am most likely to store your blog post . You truly have fantastic article information. Love it for discussing with us your main domain report
I really intend to show you that I am new to online blogging and completely loved your website. Quite possibly I am likely to store your blog post . You really have lovely article material. Acknowledge it for share-out with us your very own web page
Might be nearly extremely difficult to encounter well-updated women and men on this area, yet somehow you appear like you be aware of the things you’re raving about! Cheers
Might be practically not possible to encounter well-updated individual on this content, in addition you appear like you understand what you’re writing about! With Thanks
It’s actually near impossible to see well-aware viewers on this theme, then again you come across as like you comprehend those things you’re raving about! Many Thanks
Might be near unthinkable to see well-informed visitors on this content, in addition you seem like you understand the things you’re raving about! Thank You
Might be mostly close to impossible to see well-updated women and men on this subject, then again you come across as like you fully grasp the things you’re raving about! Thank You
I’m very happy to uncover this website. I need to to thank you for ones time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely liked every bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to look at new things on your blog.
I just desire to inform you you that I am new to putting up a blog and completely enjoyed your webpage. More than likely I am likely to bookmark your blog post . You simply have fantastic article blog posts. Appreciate it for swapping with us your main site article
Absolutely insightful information you have said, say thanks a lot for adding.
I was excited to discover this web site. I wanted to thank you for your time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely loved every little bit of it and I have you saved as a favorite to check out new stuff in your website.
I just hope to share it with you that I am new to posting and certainly loved your webpage. Likely I am prone to save your blog post . You really have amazing article materials. Get Pleasure From it for swapping with us your blog page
It’s near not possible to see well-updated visitors on this subject, then again you seem like you are familiar with what you’re covering! Many Thanks
Definitely stimulating specifics you have stated, thank you for writing.
It is usually suitable time to create some options for the future. I’ve go through this blog posting and if I can possibly, I want to encourage you a few useful advice.
I was excited to find this website. I wanted to thank you for your time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely liked every part of it and i also have you book-marked to look at new information on your site.
Fairly enjoyable data that you have mentioned, thanks for writing.
I just need to notify you that I am new to writing and genuinely enjoyed your report. Probably I am prone to store your blog post . You literally have outstanding article materials. Acknowledge it for giving out with us your main blog write-up
I really hope to reveal to you that I am new to blog posting and thoroughly admired your post. Very likely I am likely to store your blog post . You truly have wonderful article blog posts. Truly Appreciate it for swapping with us your current internet site report
I was pretty pleased to find this page. I want to to thank you for your time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely appreciated every bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to check out new things in your web site.
It can be practically unattainable to see well-qualified readers on this content, yet somehow you look like you fully understand whatever you’re writing about! Regards
Hullo there, just became conscious of your blog site through Search engine, and realized that it is very informative. I’ll be grateful for if you carry on this.
Hello there, just started to be receptive to your wordpress bog through Bing, and have found that it’s genuinely informative. I will be grateful if you persist this approach.
Hey there, just started to be mindful of your blog through Search engine, and have found that it’s genuinely informative. I’ll take pleasure in if you continue on this informative article.
I really wish to reveal to you that I am new to online blogging and totally enjoyed your information. Probably I am going to store your blog post . You undoubtedly have amazing article blog posts. Love it for discussing with us all of your blog document
I really need to tell you that I am new to blogging and certainly enjoyed your site. Likely I am going to remember your blog post . You truly have impressive article material. Be Grateful For it for discussing with us your blog document
Good day there, just turned out to be mindful of your wordpress bog through Yahoo and bing, and have found that it’s quite educational. I’ll truly appreciate should you maintain such.
Good day here, just became aware about your blog through The Big G, and realized that it is very beneficial. I will value if you carry on these.
Genuinely informative elements you have stated, thank you for writing.
Absolute helpful elements you’ll have mentioned, thank you for posting.
Extraordinarily helpful specifics you have said, thanks for putting up.
Absolute enlightening knowledge you have remarked, many thanks for adding.
Fairly stimulating specifics you’ll have mentioned, a big heads up for posting.
It’s suitable opportunity to make some options for the longer term. I’ve scan this blog and if I can possibly, I wish to recommend you couple of remarkable advice.
Hi there, just turned familiar with your blog page through Search engine, and have found that it is truly educational. I will be grateful for if you decide to carry on such.
Gday there, just turned out to be receptive to your blog page through Search engine, and discovered that it is pretty beneficial. I’ll be grateful if you decide to continue on such.
I’m pretty pleased to discover this page. I need to to thank you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely savored every little bit of it and I have you book-marked to look at new things on your site.
Truly motivating elements you have stated, a big heads up for writing.
I’m excited to uncover this page. I need to to thank you for your time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every little bit of it and I have you saved to fav to check out new stuff on your web site.
Seriously helpful suggestions you’ll have said, thanks so much for setting up.
Genuinely helpful advice you’ll have mentioned, thanks so much for publishing.
I was extremely pleased to uncover this site. I want to to thank you for your time for this fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it and I have you saved to fav to look at new stuff on your site.
It is most suitable day to create some options for the near future. I have study this blog post and if I may, I wish to recommend you handful intriguing ideas.
Greetings here, just turned out to be mindful of your blogging site through yahoo, and discovered that it is quite good. I will value should you carry on this.
I was pretty pleased to discover this web site. I need to to thank you for your time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely really liked every part of it and i also have you book marked to look at new stuff on your site.
I’m excited to discover this page. I wanted to thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely loved every little bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to check out new stuff on your website.
Hiya there, just turned out to be familiar with your webpage through Search engine, and found that it is quite entertaining. I will appreciate in the event you persist these.
I was excited to uncover this site. I need to to thank you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every part of it and i also have you bookmarked to look at new stuff in your website.
Remarkably intriguing points you have remarked, thanks for putting up.
I’m more than happy to discover this great site. I wanted to thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every little bit of it and i also have you book-marked to look at new information in your site.
This is proper time to create some schemes for the near future. I have scan this blog entry and if I could, I wish to encourage you a few interesting ideas.
I’m pretty pleased to uncover this site. I need to to thank you for your time for this fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to look at new things on your web site.
Good morning there, just turned out to be alert to your writings through yahoo, and discovered that it is seriously good. I will be grateful if you keep up this.
Pretty enlightening specifics you’ll have said, thank you so much for writing.
Really helpful details you’ll have mentioned, warm regards for writing.
