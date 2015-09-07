Hugo Delgado: Frontera viva

Hugo Delgado: Frontera viva

Venezuela se ha convertido en el laboratorio de operaciones psicolÃ³gicas mÃ¡s importantes de los cubanos en LatinoamÃ©rica. Los juegos de guerra unidos al despliegue diplomÃ¡tico y de medios de comunicaciÃ³n social, hacen ver una mentira convertida en verdad, al igual que lo ha hecho el tenebroso genio del comunismo, Fidel Castro, durante cincuenta aÃ±os en su isla caribeÃ±a. Sufrido pueblo que ha vivido todas las sacudidas polÃ­ticas y econÃ³micas del mundo desde los aÃ±os 60 hasta la actualidad, hasta morir en los principios que supuestamente combatiÃ³: el capitalismo.
La invenciÃ³n mÃ¡gica es justificada por la encuestadora Hinterlaces, que en reciente investigaciÃ³n aduce que los venezolanos aceptan el plan nÃºmero 27 para combatir al delincuencia, dicha propuesta denominada OperaciÃ³n para la LiberaciÃ³n del Pueblo (OLP), es la punta de lanza creada para â€œexterminar a los grupos paramilitares financiados por el mismo Gobierno nacionalâ€, durante las gestiones del comandante, Hugo ChÃ¡vez, y del ilegÃ­timo, NicolÃ¡s Maduro; una experiencia letal que combina financiamiento y apoyo bÃ©lico a grupos civiles, llamados a defender la revoluciÃ³n, en caso de traiciÃ³n militar. Ahora sin financiamiento y un sector castrense que ve a estas organizaciones potenciales rivales en cuanto a â€œpoder de fuegoâ€ se refieren, el gobierno afronta el dilema del exterminio de sus frankenstein polÃ­ticos.
A falta de pan, circo. El dinero petrolero se terminÃ³. Las deudas internas y externas, la caÃ­da de los precios petroleros, la disminuciÃ³n de la producciÃ³n industrial y agroindustrial, la economÃ­a de puertos, la inseguridad, la inflaciÃ³n y la escasez, ya no pueden resolverse bajo la Ã³ptica revolucionaria, cuyo combustible no fueron las ideas y propuestas, sino los dÃ³lares distribuidos entre corruptos y ambiguas misiones manipuladoras de las necesidades de las mayorÃ­as desposeÃ­das, a quienes al final del camino no le solucionaron sus problemas estructurales.
En esa orgÃ­a de abundancia y locura polÃ­tica, el comandante eterno sembrÃ³ la frase â€œlo polÃ­tico sobre lo econÃ³micoâ€. Y esa constante prevalece hasta hoy. Esa es la causa de la alta conflictividad y la falta de producciÃ³n. NingÃºn inversionista, excepto los enchufados, colocarÃ¡ un dÃ³lar (ya no bolÃ­var) en este paÃ­s, porque la inestabilidad e improvisaciÃ³n genera desconfianza. Las consecuencias estÃ¡n a la vista, a menor oferta de productos y mayor demanda, se disparan la inflaciÃ³n y la escasez.
El cierre de la frontera en el TÃ¡chira resume la mayor operaciÃ³n propagandÃ­stica del rÃ©gimen. Si no hay que ofrecer, se buscan culpables para justificar la incompetencia. AquÃ­ se observa hasta donde pueden llegar, los usurpadores del poder, para mantener sus privilegios y continuar con el saqueo. Entregaron el Esequibo a los intereses cubanos (son sus mejores aliados) a costa de perder soberanÃ­a; total para Fidel y RaÃºl Castro el mercado de intereses sigue siendo comÃºn, sea Venezuela o Guyana, para sus objetivos estratÃ©gicos, el negocio petrolero es el mismo, pues de ambos â€œva a chuparâ€.
Fidel y RaÃºl aprovechando los errores de Juan Manuel Santos de liquidar polÃ­ticamente a Ãlvaro Uribe, uniÃ©ndose con ChÃ¡vez y Maduro; y domiciliar las conversaciones de paz en La Habana, precisamente en el epicentro de apoyo de las Farc y el Ejercito de LiberaciÃ³n Nacional, el gobierno de NicolÃ¡s desata una persecuciÃ³n en la zona fronteriza, creando el perfecto chivo expiatorio para justificar la escasez y la inseguridad, materializado en las etÃ©reas figuras del paramilitarismo y el contrabando.
Lo lamentable del asunto es que existen grupos de venezolanos (incluyendo â€“por ejemplo- acadÃ©micos) creyentes de tal mentira. Justifican la guerra contra los paramilitares y los colombianos contrabandistas (muchos cedulados con fines electorales y beneficiados con financiamiento pÃºblico y la misiÃ³n vivienda), pero no hacen referencia a las acciones de las guerrillas de las Farc y del ELN que actÃºan impunemente en el Zulia, TÃ¡chira, Apure, Amazonas -principalmente-, porque sus actos ya abarcan estados del interior. Obvian otro delicado asunto no referido en los medios y mucho menos por los voceros oficiales, como lo es la extracciÃ³n de piedras preciosas, oro, minerales estratÃ©gicos, combustibles y alimentos que se hace por Brasil, zona â€“por cierto- bajo custodia del ejÃ©rcito.
Existe una versiÃ³n que indica una confrontaciÃ³n de oscuros intereses en el atentando a los tres miliares tiroteados en el barrio SimÃ³n BolÃ­var de San Antonio del TÃ¡chira (tenientes â€“Ej.- Daniel Veloz y Alexis RodrÃ­guez, y el cabo primero, Miguel NÃºÃ±ez), causantes de la aplicaciÃ³n del Estado de ExcepciÃ³n en el eje San Antonio-CÃºcuta. La justicia local no ha enfatizado en el civil que los acompaÃ±aba, por ejemplo, RamÃ³n Vuelvas â€œEl Paisaâ€, vinculado con el Clan Ãšsuga (narcotrÃ¡fico y paramilitarismo); ya medios internacionales refieren otro asunto que incidiÃ³ en la acciÃ³n venezolana refieren a las implicaciones de oficiales venezolanos relacionados con dos narcotraficantes (GersaÃ­n ViÃ¡fara y Oscar Giraldo) acusados de vÃ­nculos con militares venezolanos y que pueden ser extraditados a Estados Unidos.
Lo cierto es que en esta operaciÃ³n se violaron abiertamente los derechos humanos y se estÃ¡ causando un gran daÃ±o a una frontera viva, en donde las raÃ­ces ancestrales van mÃ¡s allÃ¡ de una simple â€œrayaâ€ que divide a dos paÃ­ses. La reacciÃ³n desmedida de NicolÃ¡s, a quien acusan de tener nacionalidad colombiana, en parte sirve para reducir este cuestionamiento y afianzar su espÃ­ritu venezolano, en una naciÃ³n carente de sentimiento nacional. La presencia de narcotrÃ¡fico, paramilitarismo y guerrilla se ha profundizado en la revoluciÃ³n, bÃ¡sicamente por la debilidad institucional, lo cual ha generando un desplazamiento peligroso del paÃ­s hacia los problemas que una vez pusieron en jaque a la naciÃ³n vecina.
Lamentablemente al Presidente Santos esta vez su â€œnuevo mejor amigoâ€ le jugÃ³ en posiciÃ³n adelantada, se le olvidÃ³ que el pragmÃ¡tico y verdadero estratega de Maduro, Fidel, â€œsolo es amigo de Fidelâ€. PanamÃ¡ (acreedor), Uruguay (cuyos productos inundarÃ¡n, con fines electorales, por un par de meses el desabastecido mercado local), lÃ³gicamente las islas del Caribe beneficiadas con petrÃ³leo y los cinco mosqueteros (Ecuador, Brasil, Argentina, Nicaragua y Bolivia) iban a asumir la posiciÃ³n diplomÃ¡tica neutral o parcializada para no daÃ±ar a su â€œvaca lecheraâ€. La OrganizaciÃ³n de Estados Americanos reafirma su inÃºtil papel de ser garante de la democracia y asume su rol pragmÃ¡tico. Los cÃ³mplices del Foro de Sao Pablo salieron al rescate de la alicaÃ­da revoluciÃ³n, sin percatarse que hoy puede ser Colombia, pero maÃ±ana pueden ser ellos los evocadores de solidaridad. Santos fue vÃ­ctima de su propio invento.
Las seÃ±ales de la decadencia revolucionaria son evidentes y aunque se niegan a perder los privilegios, el huracÃ¡n de la historia arrollarÃ¡ al chavismo. AsÃ­ sucediÃ³ con AcciÃ³n DemocrÃ¡tica y Copei, partidos negados a reconocer las expectativas y aspiraciones de la sociedad, en su momento. Es una lÃ³gica evidente, reitera Carlos Blanco, en su artÃ­culo publicado en El Nacional el 2-09-2015 â€œNadie lo tumba: se desplomaâ€ La ansiada espera ya llegÃ³, escribe el columnista; â€œEl estallido social tan temido, llegÃ³. No llegÃ³ con el rostro del 27 de febrero de 1989, sino con centenas de rebeliones localizadas… las fuerzas, una vez desatadas, tiene su propia lÃ³gica: nadie las manejaâ€¦â€

 

